Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan retirement: World media pays tribute to 'heart and brains of Pakistani cricket'

A day after Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan ended their storied Test careers by guiding Pakistan to a series victory over West Indies, world media heaped praise upon the Pakistani stalwarts.

Misbah scored 59 in his last innings, which took his tally to 5,222 runs in 75 Tests, while Younis ended his career on 10,099 runs from his 118 matches.

In his ode to Misbah for ESPNcricinfo, headlined ‘The man who breathed cricket’ noted Pakistani writer Osman Samiuddin wrote: “For a long while, this was the metaphor: Misbah saving Pakistan with the bat, Misbah saving Pakistan in toto. It was neat if dramatic and lazy, and it did him a disservice. Because once you peeled away the runs and all the stuff about his dignity and MBA, or his calm and stabilising influence, underneath it all was the man's fascination — nay, obsession — with the actual game.”

Samiuddin went on to add: “What he accomplished was a task similar in nature to the one that confronted AH Kardar, of building a side from scratch and orchestrating a nationalist project; that he then acquired the gravitas of Imran Khan, through results, individual performances, and from his effect on his side; that he even brought the sharpened game sense of Mushtaq Mohammad and Javed Miandad, but thankfully none of the annoying Karachi traits; and that he did it with a giant handicap none of them faced.”

His ESPNcricinfo colleague Jarrod Kimber called Misbah and Younis “the heart and brains of modern Pakistan cricket, and probably the lungs, bowels, kidney and three of the four limbs as well,” in his piece called ‘Saying goodbye with a hug’.

Pakistani newspapers too wrote glowing tributes to the duo.

In a piece headlined ‘Misbah and Younus — the men who taught us about ourselves’ on The Express Tribune, Taha Anis wrote: “The undying image of Misbahul Haq and Younus Khan — grinding oppositions into the ground — will always bring a fond smile onto the face of all lovers of cricket and Pakistan. And with those smiles will come several realisations. By never giving up, they made us realise that dawn follows even the darkest of nights (sic).”

Dawn writer Khalid H. Khan wrote in his article titled 'Thank You and Goodbye, Misbah and Younis': "These two had the last laugh as team-mates. As the final West Indian wicket went down, so did the curtains came down on glittering careers of two of Pakistan’s most respected sportsmen. Thanks for the memories, Misbah and Younis."