Mira Erda to become first Indian female driver to compete at JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship

New Delhi: Vadodara's young racer Mira Erda will become the first Indian female driver to compete in one of the highest classes of Formula Racing in the country after signing up for the Euro JK series in the upcoming JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship.

Mira, who began her journey as one of the youngest in national karting, had been competing in LGB Formula 4 till last year. She proved herself to be equal to bigger and stronger boys there too, winning the Formula 4 Rookie Champion of the Year during the annual FMSCI awards.

By signing up at just 17 for JK Euro, which features the BMW FB02 car, Mira will be among the youngest Indian drivers to race at this level.

"Ever since I started racing as a 9-year-old I have been dreaming of becoming a Formula 1 racer," Mira said, on her way back from school.

"I want to thank JK Tyres and FMSCI for this wonderful opportunity as this is one huge jump forward towards realising my dream," she added.

Interestingly, Mira who is preparing for her Twelfth Class boards, will have a packed season as she plans to not only race in the National Championship but also in national rallies and international karting competitions.

"This is very good news for Indian motorsport," Sanjay Sharma, Head of JK Motorsports who sponsor and conduct the National Racing Championship, said.

"It will encourage other girls to take up the sport as well. I must congratulate Mira for this huge jump. I am sure she will do well at this level too," he added.

Mira has already participated in about 75 races both at the national and the international level.