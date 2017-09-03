Milkha Singh hails Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's appointment, says India can get better results under him

Chandigarh: Legendary athlete Milkha Singh on Sunday hailed Olympics silver medallist shooter Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore being made the sports minister, saying Indian sports can get better results under his charge.

Wishing Rathore the very best for his new stint, the 'Flying Sikh' said, "Having Rathore at the helm means one can expect better results. He knows inside out and what it takes to win medals at the highest level."

"I had been demanding for the past over two years that Rathore should be made the sports minister. Recently, I had a chance to meet BJP chief Amit Shah over dinner and I told him that Rathore was the most deserving person to be given the job. Mr Shah had then told me that he will definitely look into it," 85-year-old Milkha told PTI at Chandigarh.

"I am very happy that Rathore has been given the sports portfolio," he said.

Rathore, who won a silver in double trap event in 2004 Athens Olympics, today replaced Vijay Goel as the sports minister. He was earlier the minister of state in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.