Michael Clarke to impart cricket lessons to young cricketers from India in Sydney

New Delhi: Australia's World Cup winning skipper Michael Clarke will be imparting cricket lessons to young kids from India during a training camp scheduled to be held in Sydney in July.

India's sports and entertainment company, Dunamis Sportainment have joined hands with Kolkata's Aditya School of Sports exclusively for this unique training camp with Michael Clarke Cricket Academy.

The training camp baptised as Master Class with Michael Clarke will be held under the personal guidance and watchful eyes of the Australian and will see multiple batches of 30 kids travel Down Under in a bid to become world-class cricketers for a 12-day long programme.

The camp will start soon and the first batch of cricketers will travel to the iconic city of Sydney on the first week of July.

"It is indeed a matter of great pleasure for me that I have been presented with this opportunity of being able to impart training to the young and talented cricketers from India," Clarke said.

"There is no doubt that India is a nursery of cricketing talents and I am sure with right kind of training, they will do justice to their talents.

"I am quite optimistic that after they are through with their camp, they will go back as much better cricketers and develop into top class professionals and take a huge step towards representing Team India," he added.

Dunamis have played a stellar role in making this association come to fruition and believes that it will pave a better path for these upcoming stars.

"It is a great opportunity for upcoming cricketers from India to learn the nuances of the game better from the legend himself. We trust the association will transform the aspiring boys and girls into a better and complete athlete," CEO of Dunamis Sportainment, Mr Abhishek Misra said.

Clarke, who has appeared in more than 100 Tests and 245 ODIs, is one of the most successful Australian Captain and is managed by Dunamis, who takes care of all his public appearances and brand endorsements in India.

