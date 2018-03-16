You are here:
Miami Open: World No 6 Dominic Thiem forced to withdraw from tournament due to ankle injury

Sports Reuters Mar 16, 2018 10:30:53 IST

World number six Dominic Thiem has withdrawn from the Miami Open due to an ankle injury, with the Austrian hoping to return for the claycourt season in Europe next month.

File image of Austria's Dominic Thiem. AFP

The 24-year-old retired while trailing Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 4-6, 2-4 during his third round match at Indian Wells earlier this week.

“Unfortunately I have to pull out from Miami. Hopefully, I will be 100 percent again on the clay in Europe,” Thiem said on his official Instagram account.

Thiem joins a list of top players, including Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka, to withdraw from the Miami Open, which is held from 21 March to 1 April.


