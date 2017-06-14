Match-fixing charges levied against former Australian tennis player Isaac Frost

You are here:
SportsAPJun, 14 2017 13:20:31 IST

Brisbane: Isaac Frost, a former Australian tennis professional appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday facing 11 criminal charges, including one of match-fixing at a tournament in Victoria state.

Isaac Frost, who did not enter a plea, was granted bail and will return to court on 26 June.

Representational Image. AFP

Frost will also face charges of supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told on Wednesday that a match Frost had played in Victoria had attracted "a number of suspicious bets."

The 28-year-old Frost's highest world ranking was 651.

The charges came after a continuing investigation into a Challenger tournament in Traralgon, Victoria, where 2016 Australian Open junior boys' champion Oliver Anderson, 19, was also charged with match-fixing.

In May, Anderson avoided conviction after pleading guilty to the match-fixing offense. He remains under suspension by the International Tennis Federation.


Published Date: Jun 14, 2017 01:12 pm | Updated Date: Jun 14, 2017 01:20 pm

