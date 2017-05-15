Manoj Prabhakar resigns as Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy chief coach

Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy team chief coach Manoj Prabhakar has tendered his resignation from his post, citing personal reason.

The contract of former India all-rounder Prabhakar was for a maximum period of two years, but he resigned after completing one year.

"Last year international cricketer Manoj Prabhakar was roped in as coach for UP's Ranji team. His contract was for a maximum period of two years, but before his contract is over, Prabhakar tendered his resignation," UPCA secretary Yudhvir Singh told PTI from Meerut.

Singh said that Prabhakar cited 'personal reasons' for his resignation.

Before Prabhkar, international fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad was the coach of UP Ranji team, but the team did not show any remarkable perfromance during his stint.

Singh informed that UPCA will hold a meeting in June to pick a new coach. State-level players and those of international repute are being considered for this post.

Uttar Pradesh had a forgettable outing last season, finishing at the seventh place in Group A.