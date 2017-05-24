Manohar Parrikar on Dempo FC's falling standards: Goans forgot football and started playing cricket

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said people forgot football and started playing cricket.

"Goa has a passion for football. What is the reason that possibly we did not reach that level of performance?," Parrikar asked during the golden jubilee celebration of Dempo Football Club.

"I think that it is because down the line people forgot football and started playing cricket. That too not with season ball but with tennis ball and two overs, three overs, four overs game," the chief minister added.

Parrikar said it was only during his last term as CM that the Goa government declared football as a state sport.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel was present for the ceremony.

Parrikar also said AIFF should tie up with the state governments to groom the talent.