Manchester City's parent company buys major share in La Liga club Girona FC

Madrid: Manchester City's parent company have bought a major share in promoted Spanish Liga side Girona, it was announced on Wednesday.

The 44.3 percent stake purchased by the City Football Group matches the share in the Catalan club held by the Girona Football Group, a company owned by Pere Guardiola, the brother of Pep Guardiola who is the coach of the Premier League giants.

"City Football Group and Girona Football Group are the majority shareholders, and the new owners have set themselves the objective of maintaining, consolidating and expanding Girona to permanently establish itself in La Liga," said a statement.

The value of the agreement was not disclosed but Spanish media claimed the club's new shareholders bought the stake previously owned by French company TVSE Futbol.

The new agreement, which has already received the green light of the Spanish Sports Ministry, allows Girona to loan five players from Manchester City this season.