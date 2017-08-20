Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri set to join Turkish side Antalyaspor on two-year deal

Istanbul: Manchester City's former French international midfielder Samir Nasri is in talks to join big spending Turkish side Antalyaspor on a two-year deal, reports in Turkey said on Sunday.

Nasri, 30, will earn an annual salary of €4 million ($4.7 million) plus bonuses at the club in Turkey's Mediterranean resort city, the NTV Spor website said.

The Fanatik sports daily said that Nasri arrived at Antalya's airport early Sunday afternoon and would sign a two-year contract. The Turkish club has yet to comment.

On his Instagram page, the player posted a picture of him grinning broadly and making a victory sign as he boarded a private jet, with no comment except two aircraft icons to show he was travelling and a "..." to show an announcement was expected.

Nasri joined Manchester City in 2011 after three seasons at Arsenal, emerging as one of their key players but then spending last season on loan at Sevilla. He has since also bowed out of international football.

Antalyaspor are one of Turkey's most ambitious sides, despite only winning promotion to the Super Lig in 2015.

They were disappointed to finish the 2015-16 season in ninth place but improved to fifth place last term, just missing out on a spot in the Europa League.

Antalyaspor's key player over the past couple seasons has been former Cameroon international striker Samuel Eto'o, who remains at the club despite persistent rumours he is unsettled.