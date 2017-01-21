Malaysia Masters Final Highlights: Saina Nehwal wins title with 22-20, 22-20 win over Pornpawee Chochuwong

Semi-final report: Saina Nehwal thrashed Hong Kong's Yip Pui Yin in straight games to storm into the women's singles final of the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold on Saturday.
World No 30 Yip Pui Yin lost steam after going neck and neck till the break in the first game before World No 10 Saina used all her experience to take the match 21-13, 21-10 in just over 30 minutes.
The 26-year-old Indian started the first game taking a two-point lead before Pui Yin bounced back to take the lead 8-5 and further consolidated it to 11-9 in the breather.
Coming back, top seeded Saina picked her game up to overhaul the lead to 15-13 in her favour before taking full advantage of the many errors from Pui Yin to take six points in a row and pocket the first game 21-13.
In the second game, Saina kept her dominance and raced to a 6-0 lead before a sizzling cross court smash helped her to extend it to 11-5 in the break.
The 29-year-old Hong Kong shuttler tried her best to reduce the gap but still trailed 8-15 before losing track as Saina extended her lead to 18-10.
Saina then wasted no time in adding three more points to take the second game 21-13 and extend her head-to-head record against Pui Yin to 6-2.
In the final, Saina will take on unseeded Thailand teenager Pornpawee Chochuwong, who beat second seeded Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi 21-19, 20-22, 21-18 in the other semi-final.
Saina Nehwal begins 2017 on a winning note
After a largely disappointing and injury-curtailed 2016, India's badminton star has begin the new year with the Malaysian Masters title.
Her victory indicates that Saina is getting back to her best after her knee surgey and rehabilitation.
Saina Nehwal wins!
Indian star beats Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 22-20, 22-20 in a closely-fought final to clinch the trophy.
Saina Nehwal takes on Pornpawee Chochuwong in the final
The Indian starts on a winning note against the Thai teen in the Malaysia Masters final, winning the first game 22-20.
A facile win for Saina in the end. Reaching the final of the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold is is an extremely positive result for her, given that her progress was stymied last year due to injury.
That's it from us this evening. Don't forget to catch our live updates from the women's singles final tomorrow, and don't forget to cheer for Saina. Till then, it's goodbye.
Saina enters the final. She wins her semi-final match against Yip Pui Yin 21-13, 21-10. It was a relatively easy outing for her in the end.
A sizzling cross court smash by Saina gives her a healthy 11-5 lead at the break in the second game of the women's singles semi-final.
Saina has raced to a 6-0 lead in second game of women's singles semi-final. She wants to end this early, it seems.
Saina wins 6 points in a row to win the first game of women's singles 21-13. The ace Indian shuttler is showing her class.
Pui Yin leads Saina 11-9 at the interval in the first game of the women's singles semi-final.
Pui Yin wins the first point against Saina in the women's singles semi-final, but the Indian ace comes right back and restores parity.
Saina Nehwal just two points away from winning the final, leading 19-16
Saina Nehwal leads 17-14 in the second game even as Pornpawee Chochuwong puts up a tough fight
A facile win for Saina in the end. Reaching the final of the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold is is an extremely positive result for her, given that her progress was stymied last year due to injury.
That's it from us this evening. Don't forget to catch our live updates from the women's singles final tomorrow, and don't forget to cheer for Saina. Till then, it's goodbye.
Saina is leading 17-10 in the second game of the women's singles semi-final. At this rate she looks to win the match at a canter.
It's neck and neck in the first game of the women's singles. Saina leads 15-13. It looks like this match will go down to the wire.
Pui Yin leads 9-6 in the first game. Nothing much separates the two players still.
Pui Yin has built up an 8-5 lead in the first game. It is a real see-saw battle.
Pui Yin is catching up after losing the first few points and now it is 4-4 in the first game.
Saina Nehwal had a disappointing outing in the 2016 Rio Olympics, and playing with an injured knee, she lost to the much-lower ranked Maria Ulitina. She appeared in the China Open thereafter, losing out in the first round itself to Porntip Buranaprasertsuk. She, however, did better in the Hong Kong and Macau Opens later in the year, reaching the quarter-finals in both tournaments. She lost to Cheung Ngan Yi in Hong Kong and to Zhang Yiman in Macau. She subsequently said that she was not 100 percent fit for the Hong Kong and Macau events, but wanted to test herself against the top players of the world.
She then appeared in the Premier Badminton League (PBL), turning out for the Awadhe Warriors. Saina's semi-final clash against Rio silver medallist PV Sindhu was one of the matches of the tournament, and it went right down to the wire. Saina eventually lost, but not before enthralling the crowd. Saina beat World No 3 Ji Hyun Sung in the tournament, but was defeated by world and Olympic champion Carolina Marin.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the high-octane semi-final between Saina Nehwal and Yip Pui Yin in the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold tournament in Sarawak, Malaysia on Saturday.