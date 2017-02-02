Mahendra Singh Dhoni felicitated by Virat Kohli and Co for his 'inspirational' leadership

New Delhi: The Indian team, led by skipper Virat Kohli, on Wednesday felicitated former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his inspirational leadership and presented him with an innovative wooden plaque with four 'Silver Stars' embossed on it.

The little private programme, including players, support staff and chairman of selectors MSK Prasad, happened at the team hotel and the cricketers also gave him a 'Thank You' note.

It was learnt that the stars signified four landmark achievements of Dhoni's captaincy. The first being 2007 World T20 triumph, being No 1 in Tests in 2009, the 50-over World Cup victory in 2011 and 2013 Champions Trophy win in England.

"Inspirational. Captain par excellence. Thank you -#TeamIndia @msdhoni," BCCI tweeted on its official handle with a picture of the whole squad.

The felicitation happened before the last match of the T20I the series and Dhoni is next expected to be seen in India colours only during the Champions Trophy. Since he had announced the decision to step down before the start of the series, the team wanted to offer him a vote of thanks for his leadership.

Dhoni played a fine hand in India's win over England in the final T20I of the series in Bengaluru on Wednesday with a 36-ball 56. It was his first fifty in T20Is.