Maharashtra minister Dilip Kamble courts controversy over remarks against scribes

Mumbai: A BJP minister in Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra came in for criticism over his remarks against journalists.

At an event in Hingoli, Dilip Kamble, Minister of State for Social Justice and Special Assistance said "Journalists write anything for money and they should be thrashed with shoes."

Congress condemned the statement and sought Kamble's dismissal from the state ministry.

"Kamble, who said journalists should be beaten up with shoes and that his party had trained him to do so, should be dismissed from the ministry," MPCC spokesperson Sachin Sawant

said.

"People will teach a lesson to such arrogant ministers. Power has gone into their heads," Sawant said.