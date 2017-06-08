Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike: Rajasthan police to probe if Rahul Gandhi violated traffic rules on his way to Mandsaur

Jaipur: The Rajasthan police said that it will examine whether traffic rules were violated by Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who visited the state on his way to Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police, Chittorgarh, Prasanna Khamesra said that Gandhi had travelled a few kilometres as a pillon rider on a motorcycle from Nimbaheda to up to the Madhya Pradesh border.

At the border, Rahul had alighted from the bike and walked into Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The police official told PTI that there were reports that at one point of time, there were three passengers including Gandhi on the motorcycle. The pillion rider also needs to wear a helmet, he said.

"We will look into whether any traffic violation was committed," he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gopi Chand also said that the matter will be looked into.

Gandhi reached Udaipur by a chartered plane in the morning and from there left for Chittorgarh. From Chittorgarh he entered Madhya Pradesh aiming to meet the families of farmers who had died during recent protests in Mandsaur.