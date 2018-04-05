Latest updates:
21' Liverpool 2-0 Manchester City
GOAL! Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a thunderbolt past Ederson to double Liverpool's lead. The Reds have been very lively in the final third and City have just struggled to match the intensity. Brilliant start for Liverpool who have the bit between their teeth now
Preview: It wouldn't be a big European night at Anfield if there wasn't a special welcome planned for the visiting team.
Just ask John Terry.
"I walked out into that cauldron and heard that singing and saw that passion," the former Chelsea captain wrote in his autobiography about the team's trip to play Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League semifinals. "The hairs on my arms were standing up."
Just ask Villarreal, too.
Two years ago, ahead of a Europa League semifinal match, the Villarreal team bus was greeted with flares, missiles and smoke bombs as it made its way through the narrow streets around Anfield.
Liverpool won on both occasions. And while the players on the field have a more important role, the power of the fans should not be underestimated.
Manchester City might find this out on Wednesday for the first leg of its Champions League semifinal against Liverpool.
Not long after the draw was made for the richly anticipated all-English last-eight encounter, a poster was distributed by some Liverpool fans on Twitter, entitled: "Coach Greeting."
"Bring your flares and flags. Banners and bangers. Pints and pyros," it urged. Below, a message in bold read: "We're going to show them exactly what money can't buy."
It was retweeted by Redmen TV, an influential Liverpool fan group. For City's players, it promises to be quite the welcome.
"The people suggest what is going to happen tomorrow, but I still haven't lived it," said City manager Pep Guardiola. "We accept that everybody, when we arrive, will show you how strong they are, how it's going to happen."
He has seen similar scenes before, from his time as Barcelona coach in big games against Real Madrid, in particular.
"But they had the police to spread out the people. The fans cannot be too much in front of you," Guardiola added. "Here the streets are narrow. We will see. Hopefully it's going to go well and Liverpool fans can show their history speaks for itself."
Liverpool is a five-time European champion. City has never won Europe's biggest prize, or even reached the final.
European nights at Anfield have gone down in history. City sometimes don't fill its Etihad Stadium for big Champions League games and its fans ritually jeer UEFA's Champions League anthem because of punishments meted out by the organization for breaching financial fair play rules.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is wary of relying too much on history to help Liverpool through to the semifinals, despite the aura around the club for occasions like these.
"This club is already full of history and we have to write our own history," Klopp said. "I meet people over the days and they can tell me each goal Liverpool scored 37 years ago in the 56th minute.
"But this team, we need to be proud of our history but we need to create our own history. I did that a lot at my former teams ... at one point you need to do your own things."
Not that Klopp is completely against Liverpool's fans being hostile toward their City counterparts.
"It's wonderful, it's great, it shows everything, it shows the passion," he said. "As long as it happens in a legal way, I'm completely fine with it."
With inputs from AP
Published Date: Apr 05, 2018 00:37 AM | Updated Date: Apr 05, 2018 00:40 AM
11' Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City
GOAL! Mohamed Salah picks up the pieces after some sloppy defending from City inside their own box to fire the Reds in front. A quick counter-attack caught City cold but there were hints of offside against Salah early on in the move. It doesn't matter now though. Liverpool lead
TEAM NEWS from Camp Nou!
Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Rakitic, Busquets, Alba, Roberto, Iniesta, Messi, Suarez
AS Roma XI: Alisson, Peres, Fazio, Manolas, Kolarov, Strootman, De Rossi, Pellegrini, Florenzi, Dzeko, Perotti.
TEAM NEWS from Anfield!
Liverpool XI: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Man CIty XI: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Laporte; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Silva, Sane, Jesus.
00:39 (IST)
00:34 (IST)
15' Barcelona 0-0 Roma
No goals to report from the Camp Nou. Barcelona with 60% of the possession but only one shot on target so far. Roma on the other hand are yet to have an attempt in the game.
00:33 (IST)
15' Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City
Anfield is buzzing now. There's a spring in Liverpool's step but City have enough quality to keep their opponents worried. Leroy Sane goes close to equalising the score for Man City from a counter-attack but his final shot is fired wide. Good game now
00:31 (IST)
00:27 (IST)
10' Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City
No chances to report so far. Liverpool are trying to break quickly and push City back into their half but City's closing down has been pretty good so far. No shots on target so far. It appears to be a game that may take a moment of magic to suddenly come to the boil
00:23 (IST)
5' Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City
A quiet start to the game. Both teams finding their feet early on. City have just began to see more of the ball as the whistles ring at Anfield. The early signs are that Man City are quite wary of Liverpool's threat on the break and have been quick to close down the Reds so far.
00:20 (IST)
5' Barcelona 0-0 Roma
No quick start for Barcelona this time. In fact Roma have come out with plenty of intent. The Italians enjoyed a good early spell of possession in the Barcelona half but the Catalans have now taken over the ball as expected.
00:16 (IST)
KICK OFF!
Action is underway at Anfield and Camp Nou
00:09 (IST)
00:08 (IST)
23:55 (IST)
AS Roma players training ahead at the Camp Nou. How will they stop Lionel Messi?
23:49 (IST)
Nemesis!
23:49 (IST)
Roma have their task cut out at the Camp Nou!
23:40 (IST)
The stage is set. The stage is Anfield!
23:40 (IST)
Reds have arrived at their fortress!
23:39 (IST)
A reminder of what these two sides can produce
23:36 (IST)
23:34 (IST)
22:48 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of UEFA Champions League quarter-final 1st leg clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield. The Reds are the only side in the Premier League to have beaten Manchester City and Mohamed Salah and Co will be looking to repeating that feat when they take on Pep Guardiola's side in the Champions League quarter-final.
Featuring the England's two most attacking teams, the contest promises to be a cracker, so stick around for live updates from the game.