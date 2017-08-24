Live World Badminton Championships 2017, Score and updates, Day 4: Sindhu, Srikanth advance, Praneeth in action

21:26 (IST)
Carolina Marin clinches the first game 21-7 with a brilliant all-round performance that left her Danish opponent clueless
Meanwhile on Court 2, two-time defending champion Carolina Marin races to a 11-3 lead at the break of opening game against Mia Blichfeldt
21:07 (IST)
The big baddie battle is coming your way.— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) August 24, 2017
Saina Nehwal will be up against Sung Ji Hyun on Court 1 in a while. Stay tuned! #2017BWCpic.twitter.com/XDerJ6vnDY
21:05 (IST)
Chen Long thrashes Ajay Jayaram: 21-11, 21-10
The defending champion puts an end to Jayaram's campaign at the World Championships with an easy straight-game in 41 minutes. With that win, Chen's title defence remains on track as he enters the quarter-finals of the men's singles.
21:00 (IST)
17-6! This is one-way traffic. The defending champion looks set to win the match and to seal his spot in the quarter-finals of men's singles. Jayaram had no answer to Chen's defensive masterclass
20:53 (IST)
12-5! Jayaram wins three points in the trot but has a mountain to climb from here. Looks unlikely though.
20:53 (IST)
11-2! Chen is running away with the lead in the second game against a struggling Jayaram— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 24, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/NtCUS5Dr1a#2017BWC
20:50 (IST)
6-2! Chen is toying around at the moment with a healthy lead in the second game. Jayaram cannot connect his shots properly from the forecourt.
20:45 (IST)
Chen Long takes opening game: 21-11
Easy-peasy for the defending champion in the first game. Wraps up things in style to take the first game and put Jayaram under massive pressure. The Indian needs to find a balance between his shots as Chen is a naturally defensive shuttler.
20:37 (IST)
After 87 minutes of rigorous badminton, PV Sindhu comes out on top.— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 24, 2017
Defeats Cheung Ngan Yi 19-21, 23-21, 21-17. #2017BWC quarters calling! pic.twitter.com/BRDKlVWLCD
20:35 (IST)
PV Sindhu beats Cheung: 19-21, 23-21, 21-16
86 minutes. What a game! The Indian shuttler makes a stunning comeback from a game down to smash her way into the quarter-finals of the women's singles. After an average start in both the games, Sindhu made sure that the third game won't last for long. Cheung was beaten at her tramlines as Sindhu's attacking prowess was enough to take her through.
20:26 (IST)
Sindhu manages to pull off a 4-point lead at 19-15 to stay ahead of Ngan Yi in the decider— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 24, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/NtCUS5Dr1a#2017BWC
20:25 (IST)
19-15! Cheung hits a series of loose shots from the backcourt and Sindhu is on the brink of winning the match.
20:24 (IST)
18-14! Sindhu has finally got her momentum back as we approach the end of the match. Crucial two points ahead.
20:23 (IST)
15-13! Sindhu is slowly inching closer towards victory and with a two-point lead, things should be easy for the 22-year-old.
20:23 (IST)
P. V. Sindhu of India in action against Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong at the TOTAL BWF World Championships 2017 #2017BWCpic.twitter.com/4qWHV5dlQh— Badminton Updates (@badmintonupdate) August 24, 2017
20:22 (IST)
Meanwhile, Ajay Jayaram faces an uphill task against Chen Long in the pre-quarterfinals of the men's singles. The two are in action on Court 2.
20:18 (IST)
Ngan Yi puts up a brilliant show to rally from behind and cut down the gap to level scores at 12-12— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 24, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/NtCUS5Dr1a#2017BWC
20:18 (IST)
11-8! Cheung closes the gap on Sindhu's lead by three points. At the one point, she was 4-11. She has given Sindhu a headache in each of the three games.
20:17 (IST)
Cheung Ngan Yi is in no mood to throw it away. Wins 5 points post the break. Sindhu needs to stay ahead. Leading 12-9. #2017BWC— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 24, 2017
20:13 (IST)
Did Cheung miss her chance in second game. Now @Pvsindhu1 looking more assured and like the star she is. @2017BWC— V Krishnaswamy (@Swinging_Swamy) August 24, 2017
20:11 (IST)
11-4!
Sindhu has taken the driver's seat in the deciding game but she should be very much focused on her court movements after the break.
Sindhu looking far more assured. Also possibly the Hong Kong player Cheung may feel she lost her chance in second game.
20:11 (IST)
Sindhu races to 8-4 in decider. She doesn't want Cheung to settle and claw her way back into match— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 24, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/NtCUS5Dr1a#2017BWC
20:07 (IST)
5-1! And Sindhu is taking the third game away from the Hong Kong shuttler. A healthy lead at the mid-game interval could make the difference at the end.
20:03 (IST)
PV Sindhu takes the second game: 23-21
The Indian shuttler has looked out of touch but somehow she manages to escape yet another disappointing loss in the second game. She gave away three match-points to put herself in the brink of crashing out of the tournament.
Sindhu did well to hang. Showed strong nerves as Cheung may have realised she was on verge of creating an upset. Now it is 1-game all and Sindhu could well make a strong point here
19:58 (IST)
21-21!
There is nothing to separate these two in the second game. Nothing at all!
19:58 (IST)
20-20! Sindhu squanders three match points to let Cheung claw back into the second game. It's all happening at the Emirates Arena.
19:55 (IST)
19-17! Sindhu takes two points in pressure to further extend her lead in this intense second game.
19:54 (IST)
It is Sindhu's turn to make her way back into the match and level the scores at 17-17— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 24, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/NtCUS5Dr1a#2017BWC
19:51 (IST)
Ngan Yi opens up a 3-point lead to go 16-13 up. She clearly isn't interested in playing the decider— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 24, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/NtCUS5Dr1a#2017BWC
19:51 (IST)
16-16! This is turning out to be one hell of a match between Sindhu and Cheung. The scores are level and the crowd is loving the intense contest.
19:48 (IST)
16-13! The Hong Kong shuttler is running away with the lead against Sindhu. Cheung has played with a lot of calm in the second game.
19:48 (IST)
13-13! How is Cheung managing to keep Sindhu's defensive strokes in control? She has been excellent so far against the World No 4
19:44 (IST)
11-10! Cheng is not letting Sindhu settle in the second game as well. Sindhu continues to struggle at the backcourt and has played a few loose strokes.
19:40 (IST)
Sindhu squanders her lead as Ngan Yi claws her way back into the game to level scores at 10-10.— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 24, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/NtCUS5Dr1a#2017BWC
19:37 (IST)
9-6! Sindhu must make the most of her lead. The India Superseries winner has been leading since the start of the second game.
19:37 (IST)
8-4! A four-point lead should boost Sindhu's confidence to win the second game. Looks like a tactical shift.
19:33 (IST)
6-3! Sindhu stands tall and defends well to open a three-point lead over Cheung. The second game should be interesting after the mid-game interval.
19:33 (IST)
4-2! After winning four points at the trot, Sindhu gifts two points via net errors. Cheung, surprisingly, has been brilliant at the net.
19:31 (IST)
@srikidambi after his win over Antonsen @2017BWC@FirstpostSportspic.twitter.com/PA9sJD0vHV— V Krishnaswamy (@Swinging_Swamy) August 24, 2017
19:29 (IST)
Cheung takes the opening game: 21-19
A sluggish start for the Indian ace allows Cheung to capitalise and snatch the game from Sindhu at the end. The pressure will be on the Indian, who is finding it difficult to unsettle her opponent. A few strong strokes at the backcourt can make the difference for the Indian.
19:24 (IST)
19-19! SO CLOSE
It's like you take one point and the next point will be mine. Sindhu must finish the game to avoid errors.
19:24 (IST)
18-18! Sindhu looks a bit sluggish while playing rallies. She needs to hit a few backhand strokes to settle down.
19:21 (IST)
16-15! Cheung now leads by a point as we inch closer to the end of the first game.
19:20 (IST)
15-14! And Sindhu pips Cheung to take the lead for the first time after the break. She is in much more comfortable position.
19:18 (IST)
13-13! Sindhu claws back to level the scores and unsettles the Hong Kong shuttler. Can she take the opening game form here?
19:15 (IST)
9-11! Sindhu trails at the mid-game interval of the first game. The Hong Kong shuttler has surprised Sindhu with her extremely impressive footwork at the forecourt
19:09 (IST)
Scores level at 8-8!
Its been even-stevens so far in the opening game. Scores level at 5-5— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 24, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/NtCUS5Dr1a#2017BWC
Day 3 report: Olympic 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the third round, while the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy lost in the second round of the World Badminton Championships on Wednesday.
Saina seeded 12th, took only 33 minutes to dismantle the unseeded Swiss Sabrina Jaquet and register a facile 21-11, 21-12 victory in the women's singles second-round clash.
"It was a tricky match I felt. Sabrina is a formidable opponent but I am happy that I overpowered her nicely in the match," Saina said after the match.
"We have very good players representing the country this year and wish to see everyone perform well in the tournament," she added.
The Hyderabadi, a 2015 edition runner-up, had got a bye in her first round.
In the pre-quarterfinals, Saina will meet South Korean second seed Sung Ji Hyun, who brushed aside unseeded Indian Tanvi Lad 21-9, 21-19.
In a women's doubles match, the unseeded Indian pair of Ashwini and Sikki lost to Denmark second seeds Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Christinna Pedersen 22-24, 21-17, 15-21 in an hour and 15 minutes.
In the men's singles, Srikanth outplayed Lucas Corvee of France 21-9 21-17 in 32 minutes to advance. The Guntur player will now take on 14th seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark.
Praneeth, meanwhile, battled hard to get past Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 14-21, 21-18, 21-19 in an hour and 12 minutes.
"It was a very tough match and even though I played well, I must admit that I had luck on my side today. I am very thrilled with the outcome and the victory will for sure give me a lot of confidence going ahead in the tournament," Praneeth said after the match.
"I was getting caught initially as the shuttle speed was very slow and he was playing very fast. I could not match him initially but slowly adjusted to his speed. He is a tough player and his game has improved a lot since I last played him. I am really happy to win and now I am focused on my next match.
"I am going through the best phase of my career and I am confident that if I could continue the way I have been playing, I would do very well in the tournament," he added.
Praneeth will face Chinese Taipei sixth seed, Chou Tien Chen.
With inputs from IANS.
Published Date: Aug 24, 2017 03:04 pm | Updated Date: Aug 24, 2017 09:34 pm
