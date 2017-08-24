Live World Badminton Championships 2017, Score and updates, Day 4: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth in action

16:46 (IST)
📽️ REACTION: @ViktorAxelsen ready for QF challenge after defeating Ng Ka Long Angus 21-17 21-13 #2017BWC 🏸 pic.twitter.com/TEfgZJQ3aw— BadmintonScot (@BadmintonScot) August 24, 2017
16:27 (IST)
Court 4 updates Beatriz Corrales has edged past Sun Yu in the second game to win 21-19 and push the match into the decider
16:24 (IST)
.@ViktorAxelsen's excellent badminton helps him continue his victorious run at #2017BWC. Beats Angus 21-17, 21-13 to enter the quarterfinal pic.twitter.com/ZzhjVcKZdy— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) August 24, 2017
16:16 (IST)
21-13! And game. Viktor Axelsen books a place in the quarter-final defeating Ng Ka Long in straight sets.
16:09 (IST)
After a shaky start in game 2, Axelsen picks up steam to lead 11-7 at the break— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 24, 2017
16:03 (IST)
4-4! Yet another long rally. This time it was 39 shots. But, it is Axelsen who scores the winner with a diving drop shot to level the scores
16:01 (IST)
Meanwhile on Court 4, China's Sun Yu has won the opening game 21-11 against Spain's Beatriz Corrales
15:58 (IST)
21-18! A jump smash by Axelsen seals the opening game for the Dane. The score-line doesn't do complete justice to the competitiveness in that opening game.
15:56 (IST)
Axelsen is one point away from sealing the opening game. A flurry of unforced errors by Ng Ka Long— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 24, 2017
15:53 (IST)
16-14! With 55 shots traded between the players, this was the longest rally of the match so far. Long wins the point with a cheeky smash.
15:49 (IST)
15-8! Viktor Axelsen seems to have activated cruise mode. A clever mix of aggression and net-play has pushed Ng Ka Long on to the backfoot. it has been an Axelsen show post the mid-game interval
15:41 (IST)
Day 4 of the World Championships in Glasgow begins with Olympic bronze medallist Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in action against Ng Ka Long Angus from Hong Kong on Court 1.
15:36 (IST)
Indians in action on Day 4 of the 2017 World Badminton Championships
Kidambi Srikanth vs Anders Antonsen (Approximate start at 5 pm IST)
Pranaav Jerry Chopra/N Sikki Reddy vs Praveen Jordan/Debby Susanto (Approximate start at 5 pm IST)
PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi (Approximate start at 6:30 pm IST)
Ajay Jayaram vs Chen Long (Approximate start at 6:30 pm IST)
B Sai Praneeth vs Chou Tien Chen (Approximate start at 6:30 pm IST)
Saina Nehwal vs Sung Ji Hyun (Approximate start at 9 pm IST)
15:30 (IST)
The battles will get tougher and more intense as the shuttlers move towards the business end of #2017BWC— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 24, 2017
Let's go, India! 💪 pic.twitter.com/NqJZklGFYt
14:52 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of Day 4 of the World Badminton Championships 2017! In action today for India are PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in the women's singles event while Kidambi Srikanth, Ajay Jayaram and B Sai Praneeth in the men's singles event. The mixed doubles pairing of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy take on the 7th seed Indonesian pair of Praveen Jordan and Debby Susanto. Keep following for live updates!
Day 3 report: Olympic 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the third round, while the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy lost in the second round of the World Badminton Championships on Wednesday.
Saina seeded 12th, took only 33 minutes to dismantle the unseeded Swiss Sabrina Jaquet and register a facile 21-11, 21-12 victory in the women's singles second-round clash.
"It was a tricky match I felt. Sabrina is a formidable opponent but I am happy that I overpowered her nicely in the match," Saina said after the match.
"We have very good players representing the country this year and wish to see everyone perform well in the tournament," she added.
The Hyderabadi, a 2015 edition runner-up, had got a bye in her first round.
In the pre-quarterfinals, Saina will meet South Korean second seed Sung Ji Hyun, who brushed aside unseeded Indian Tanvi Lad 21-9, 21-19.
In a women's doubles match, the unseeded Indian pair of Ashwini and Sikki lost to Denmark second seeds Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Christinna Pedersen 22-24, 21-17, 15-21 in an hour and 15 minutes.
In the men's singles, Srikanth outplayed Lucas Corvee of France 21-9 21-17 in 32 minutes to advance. The Guntur player will now take on 14th seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark.
Praneeth, meanwhile, battled hard to get past Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 14-21, 21-18, 21-19 in an hour and 12 minutes.
"It was a very tough match and even though I played well, I must admit that I had luck on my side today. I am very thrilled with the outcome and the victory will for sure give me a lot of confidence going ahead in the tournament," Praneeth said after the match.
"I was getting caught initially as the shuttle speed was very slow and he was playing very fast. I could not match him initially but slowly adjusted to his speed. He is a tough player and his game has improved a lot since I last played him. I am really happy to win and now I am focused on my next match.
"I am going through the best phase of my career and I am confident that if I could continue the way I have been playing, I would do very well in the tournament," he added.
Praneeth will face Chinese Taipei sixth seed, Chou Tien Chen.
With inputs from IANS.
Published Date: Aug 24, 2017 03:04 pm | Updated Date: Aug 24, 2017 04:46 pm
