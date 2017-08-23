You are here:
Live World Badminton Championships 2017, Score and updates, Day 3: Kidambi Srikanth wins; Saina Nehwal enters next round

SportsFP SportsAug, 23 2017 22:09:48 IST
  • 22:09 (IST)

    Kamilla Juhl and Christinna Pedersen beat Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy: 24-22, 17-21, 21-15

    The Danes had the last laugh following a close win over Ashwini and Sikki who clawed back into the second game but failed to maintain the same aggression in the final game. 

     

  • 22:04 (IST)

    Ashwini and Sikki are trailing 14-16 in the decider. Need something magical from the Indian duo to stop Juhl and Pedersen. 

  • 21:41 (IST)

  • 21:19 (IST)

    24-22! That opening game went down to the wire. Kamilla Juhl/Christinna hold on to their nerves to edge past the Indian pair of Ashwini/Sikki in a nail-biting start to the second round match. 

  • 21:16 (IST)

    Lin Dan beats Emil Holst: 19-21, 21-8, 21-16

    The five-time champion Lin Dan survives a second round scare against Holst in three games to enter the next round of men's singles event. 

  • 21:11 (IST)

    Ponnappa and Sikki are giving a tough fight to Christina Pedersen and Kamilla Rytter Juhl 

  • 21:10 (IST)

  • 21:05 (IST)

  • 21:05 (IST)

    15-14! It's neck-and-neck in the deciding game between Lin Dan and Holst. The Danish has shown great composure to defend the Chinese shuttler's drop shots. 

  • 20:59 (IST)

  • 20:51 (IST)

  • 20:50 (IST)

  • 20:49 (IST)

    5-5 and 6-6! 

    Both the shuttlers are not giving up on the deciding game. Holst looks confident. And Lin Dan? He is always serious. 

  • 20:47 (IST)

    4-0! Lin Dan is unstoppable right now. He is hitting all of his strokes from the forecourt so that Holst does not push him behind. 

  • 20:46 (IST)

    4-4! Holst replicates Lin Dan's attacking shots from the forecourt to level the scores in the third and final game. 

  • 20:45 (IST)

  • 20:41 (IST)

    Lin Dan claims the second game: 21-8

    There was no mercy shown in the second game by the five-time champion as he unsettles Holst with a barrage of deceptive and backhand shots. On to the decider! 

  • 20:37 (IST)

    17-5! Where were all these deceptive shots in the opening game? Lin Dan has been dominating the second game and is just four points away from sending the game into the decider. 

  • 20:34 (IST)

  • 20:31 (IST)

    9-4! The Chinese ace has hit a few defensive strokes and followed them with smashes down Holst's tramlines. This is a brilliant strategy. 

  • 20:29 (IST)

    6-1! Lin Dan is not going to let Holst take this game lightly, is he? He runs away with a five-point lead in the second game. 

  • 20:25 (IST)

    3-1! The second game will be a challenge for Holst against Lin Dan who has been in this situation before. The drift inside the Arena can make the difference. Lin Dan leads 

  • 20:24 (IST)

    Emil Holst wins opening game: 21-19

    A very courageous display by the Danish shuttler to cover the court and play against the drift against the five-time champion Lin Dan. The game took 29 minutes and shows how difficult it is to beat the Chinese shuttler. 

  • 20:23 (IST)

  • 20:20 (IST)

    19-20! Lin Dan has kept his calm to win three points on the trot. Can he snatch the game from Holst? 

  • 20:16 (IST)

    17-20! Lin Dan hits a smash from his forehand corner and closes the gap on Holst's lead. Let's see what happens ahead.....

  • 20:16 (IST)

    Oh dear, Holst is bleeding through his nose. Probably due to the pressure while hitting jump smashes and he has hit a lot of them in this game. 

  • 20:11 (IST)

    18-15! Holst has successfully maintained the pressure on Lin Dan as we approach the end of the opening game. 

  • 20:11 (IST)

    16-13! Lin Dan is stretched at the mid-court as Holst plays a smart crosscourt drive to extend his lead.  

  • 20:09 (IST)

  • 20:02 (IST)

    11-7! Holst shows quite some grit and exhibits his talent with some exquisitely placed smashes and clever net-play to go into the mid-game break with a lead over the legendary shuttler. 

  • 19:56 (IST)

    5-4! Emil Holst wins a review after his smash was called 'out' by the referee. The right-handed Denmark player now leads in the opening game

  • 19:54 (IST)

    What a rally for the fifth point!

    It took 73 shots for the Five-time World Championships champion Lin Dan to go 3-2 up in the opening game after trailing 0-2. 

  • 19:51 (IST)

    It is the legendary Lin 'Super' Dan in action now. He will be up against Denmark's Emil Holst 

  • 19:49 (IST)

  • 19:42 (IST)

  • 19:23 (IST)

  • 19:17 (IST)

    Sung Ji Hyun beats Tanvi Lad: 21-9, 21-19

    Despite Tanvi's brave fight in the second game, she couldn't unsettle Sung in the dying moments. This is India's first loss in the singles department. The Korean played a very strong defensive game right from the beginning and will now face India's Saina Nehwal in the pre-quarterfinals. 

  • 19:07 (IST)

    Meanwhile, in the women's singles.....

  • 19:05 (IST)

  • 19:05 (IST)

    Kidambi Srikanth beats Lucas Corvee: 21-9, 21-17

    It just took 32 minutes for the Indian to thrash Corvee in straight games. A series of attacking strokes and forehand drives made the difference for Srikanth. He took full advantage of Corvee's backcourt position, which allowed Srikanth to hit a few drop shots as well. Corvee was stretched at the tramlines and eventually, he was outplayed.

  • 18:58 (IST)

  • Srikanth steps up a gear and moves to 18-15!
    MATCH POINT!  

    Srikanth nets one, 1 match point saved 17-20
     

  • Lucas Corvee gets to 15-15 in the second game against Srikanth. 

  • 18:52 (IST)

    14-15! The Frenchman wins five points on the trot. A much, much better second game for Corvee here. Srikanth is going for the kill too early. 

  • 18:52 (IST)

    12-15! Corvee is slowing clawing back into the second game. He hits a couple of net shots to close the gap on the Indian's lead.  

  • All the eight singles players - 4 men and 4 women - won their first matches. This must be a first of its kind in a world championship.

    Meanwhile, Tanvi is clearly not in this league, with Sung Ji Hyun 18-8 for the Korean.  

  • 18:50 (IST)

    Srikanth now leads 14-9 in the second game! 

  • 18:49 (IST)

  • 18:49 (IST)

    Elsewhere,

    14-8! After making a strong start, Tanvi Lad has struggled to hit clean returns against Korea's Sung Ji Hyun. 
     

Day 2 report: PV Sindhu, B. Sai Praneeth, Ajay Jayaram and the mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy advanced but the mixed doubles pairing of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lost in the second round of the World Badminton Championships on Tuesday.

Fourth seed Sindhu, a two-time World Championships bronze medallist, moved past South Korean Kim Hyo Min 21-16, 21-14 in 49 minutes.

Praneeth got the better of Hong Kong's Wei Nan 21-18, 21-17, while Jayaram crushed Austrian Luka Wraber 21-14, 21-12 in 31 minutes.

In the mixed doubles competitions, Sumeeth-Ashwini lost to Chinese 13th seed Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping 17-21, 21-18, 5-21 in 58 minutes.

The pair of Pranaav and Sikki brushed aside Malaysian Yogendran Khrishnan and Indian Prajakta Sawant 21-12, 21-19 in 40 minutes.

Another mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and K Maneesha too exited the competition with a 20-22, 18-21 loss to Danish 14th seed Mathias Christiansen and Sara Thygesen.

Day 3 will see Kidambi Srikanth take one Lucas Corvee while Sameer Verma goes up against 16th seed Rajiv Ouseph.

Saina Nehwal will take on Switzerland's Sabrina Jacquet and Tanvi Lad faces Sung Ji Hyun in the first matches on courts 3 and 2 respectively.

With inputs from IANS.


Published Date: Aug 23, 2017 02:59 pm | Updated Date: Aug 23, 2017 10:09 pm


