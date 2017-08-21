Live World Badminton Championships 2017, score and updates, Day 1: Sameer Verma, Kidambi Srikanth enter 2nd round

21:46 (IST)
Though Tanvi Lad lost her 1st game 17-21 against Britain's Chloe Birch, she has shown great courage to take a 14-9 in the 2nd. Will she force the match into a decider?
21:44 (IST)
Sanjana Santosh and Arathi Sara Sunil will face Ukraine's N Voytsekh and Y Zharka next on Court 5. India unbeaten in the day so far #2017BWC— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 21, 2017
21:41 (IST)
On Court 3, Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri lose first game 22-20 against Chung Seok and Kim Dukyoung.
The second game gets underway.
21:36 (IST)
Pablo Abian retires and Sameer Verma books a place into the next round of #2017BWC. The Syed Modi champion was winning comfortably. pic.twitter.com/aBzuVXOq7D— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 21, 2017
21:34 (IST)
Sameer Verma beats Pablo Abian: 21-8, 17-4 (retires)
That's one of the best performances from the 22-year-old shuttler who outplayed Abian and sealed his place in the next round of men's singles.
21:34 (IST)
Well, that's it! Pablo Abian has retired which means Sameer goes through.
21:28 (IST)
17-4! Crosscourt, forehand drive and a deceptive jump smash put Sameer at pole to win the match.
21:27 (IST)
11-4! Sameer has a massive seven-point lead at the mid-game interval of the second game— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 21, 2017
LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/GfYin4Mtsy#2017BWC
21:27 (IST)
Good start for Sameer Verma in the second game too. 8-3 against Abian. #2017BWC— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 21, 2017
21:26 (IST)
9-3! Sameer is just running away with the lead in the second game as he starts on a good note again. His attacking approach and accuracy at the net is causing a lot of problems for Abian.
21:22 (IST)
Sameer wins first game: 21-8!
A very matured performance by the Indian shuttler as he downs Spain's Abian in 15 minutes. Sameer's fast-paced game since the start of the game proved to be too much for the Spaniard.
18-8! Sameer has tried to push Abian to the baseline and forcing him to make mistakes
21:16 (IST)
Manu Atri and Sumeeth Reddy are up next on Court 3 against Korea's Seok Chung and Kim Dukyoung. #2017BWC— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 21, 2017
21:15 (IST)
17-7! A massive lead and Sameer looks set to clinch the opening game. Got to say his court coverage is making all the difference.
21:14 (IST)
11-6! Sameer has a five-point advantage in the opening game. A bright start!— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 21, 2017
LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/GfYin4Mtsy#2017BWC
21:05 (IST)
8-2! Sameer has opened up a six-point lead in the first game against a defensive Abian. The Indian shuttler is focusing on playing a balanced game.
21:04 (IST)
Make that 5-0! Excellent court movements from the 22-year-old shuttler as he pushes the Spaniard to the backcourt and takes the advantage.
Sameer 5 points on a trot to open the match on a good note against Pablo Abain. #2017BWC— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 21, 2017
21:02 (IST)
3-0! Sameer Verma has started well against Abian with consecutive forehand drives from the forecourt.
20:57 (IST)
Time for Sameer to show his class!
Next Indian in action is Sameer Verma on Court 5. He faces Spain's Pablo Abian. #2017BWC— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 21, 2017
20:52 (IST)
Here's what Kidambi Srikanth had to say about his win over Sergey Sirant.......
🎥#2017BWF | India superstar @srikidambi talks after he got his Worlds campaign under way with a 21-12 21-13 in Glasgow today @BAI_Mediapic.twitter.com/tlUYNxeiax— Yonex All England (@YonexAllEngland) August 21, 2017
20:52 (IST)
Men's singles update:
Top seed Son Wan Ho takes the first game quite comfortably 21-14 against Kalle K. The Korean ace is one of the favourites to win the world event.
20:26 (IST)
#bwfworldchampionships action in #Glasgow2017pic.twitter.com/6AivMeeiIh— V Krishnaswamy (@Swinging_Swamy) August 21, 2017
20:22 (IST)
Satwiksairaj R and K Maneesha beat NG Yau and Tam Chun Hei of Hong Kong 24-22, 21-17 to enter the next round
20:22 (IST)
Son Wan Ho of Korea is the top-seeded shuttler at the world event.
Son Wan Ho takes on Finland’s Kalle Koljonen. Leads 11-9 in the mid-game interval of the opening game. #2017BWC— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) August 21, 2017
20:10 (IST)
Meanwhile, on the other court.......
Satwik and Maneesha continue to impress. Leading 11-10 at the break of the second game. Keep going! #2017BWC— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 21, 2017
Frenchman Corvee beat Lin You Hsien of Taiwan in 3 games 18-21, 21-17, 21-13. Srikanth will meet Word No. 63 Lucas Corvee in next round.
Aggressive Srikanth did not even have to be as 'aggressive' as he normally is. Sirant may have felt that he could stop the Indian with some defensive play. But that was never going to happen. Srikanth kept the momentum and tried whatever he may have planned for future matches.
20:06 (IST)
Srikanth Kidambi wraps up the proceedings in just 28 minutes and kick-starts his #2017BWC campaign on a high.— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 21, 2017
He has arrived!💪 pic.twitter.com/LbnePQLESR
20:02 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth beats Sergey Sirant: 21-13, 21-12
And that's another impressive win for the Andhra-born shuttler, seals his spot in the next round of the men's singles with a straight-game win over Russia's Sirant. A barrage of attacking strokes proved to be the difference for the Indian ace as the unseeded Sirant had no answer whatsoever. You don't play a completely defensive game against the man who has one of the best attack in the sport at the moment.
Srikanth almost home at 19-10. Has not broken much sweat either. Looks absolutely relaxed. Way to go
19:55 (IST)
17-9! It's time for Sirant to show some confidence if he wants to be in the match. Srikanth is just running away with the lead.
19:54 (IST)
Kidambi has been clinical so far. Leading 12-6 in the second game. Quick reflexes and pinpoint accuracy. #2017BWC— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 21, 2017
19:53 (IST)
7-3! Srikanth has shown great confidence to keep his Russian counterpart at bay. The technique he is applying against Sirant is just admirable.
Mid-game interval: 11-5
Srikkanth is up 11-5 in the second game in no time. Taking it easy as Sirant continues to make mistakes. Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj and Maneesha win first game 24-22 after saving game points. Good start.
The top players these days have a long season. So Srikanth is pacing himself. Apart from Worlds, there are lot of Super Series yet to come and of course the Dubai event
19:47 (IST)
Srikanth wins first game: 21-13!
What an opening game for the Indian ace as he dominates Sirant throughout the game. Sirant needs to bring in a variety of attacking strokes to cause an upset.
First game for Srikanth 21-13. The Indian was way too classy. Stepping up the pace when he wanted to. Doing enough to get into next round.
19:43 (IST)
20-13! Srikanth just needs a point to wrap up the first game with ease. A good start for the Andhra-born shuttler.
18-12! Srikanth getting points at will, though the score may not suggest that.
19:38 (IST)
14-7! Srikanth maintains his lead over Sirant with a wrist shot on his opponent's tramline. A defensive strategy against Srikanth is not a good idea.
Srikanth is still adjusting to the place. At times seems to be giving away points, but he probably wants to do just enough to get past. No need to go all out. The difference in class is too much 17-11.
19:37 (IST)
Sirant trips and isn't able to stop the Kidambi juggernaut. The 8th seed extends his lead to 15-7 against the Russian. #2017BWC— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 21, 2017
19:35 (IST)
Mid-game interval: 11-6
A healthy 5-point lead for Srikanth at the mid-game interval. Sirant has been playing most of his strokes from the backcourt, while Srikanth has the control over the net shots
Sirant rallies to 6-8 but Srikanth is in control. Testing his rival and also playing himself into the match and Championships. Just the beginning of a long week
19:34 (IST)
Srikanth looks solid at the start. Leading 8-5 against Russia's Sergei Sirant. Easing into the match #2017BWC— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 21, 2017
19:34 (IST)
8-3! Great net shot by Srikanth. The Russian shuttler looks a bit nervous in the start
19:30 (IST)
6-1! Poor judgement by Sirant there as Srikanth extends his lead in the first game. Notably, the Russian is operating more from the backcourt.
19:29 (IST)
The Indo-Malaysian pair of Prajakta Sawant and Y Khrishnan book their place in the second round of #2017BWC after a marathon match. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/S0CK4x8SVx— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 21, 2017
19:29 (IST)
3-1! Srikanth hits a crosscourt shot to take the lead against Sirant. He looks set on the baseline
19:29 (IST)
Both the shuttlers are now out in the middle, Kidambi Srikanth is ready to play against an unseeded Sergey Sirant
Latest update: Sameer Verma beats Pablo Abian in straight games to enter the second round of the men's singles.
Preview: In-form Kidambi Srikanth and two- time bronze medallist PV Sindhu will headline a 21-member Indian contingent as they gun for the elusive gold medal at the World Badminton Championships starting at Glasgow on Monday.
After grabbing successive titles at Indonesia and Australia, Srikanth will look to continue his rampaging run and clinch a maiden World Championships medal when he spearheads India's challenge this week.
Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, who clinched the 2016 China Open and 2017 India Open, will look to better the colour of the medal that she had won in the 2013 and 2014 editions.
While Srikanth turns up in Scotland after three successive final finishes, Sindhu enters the event after a couple of quarterfinal finishes in the previous Super Series events of this season.
First Indian woman to win a silver at 2015 World Championships, Saina Nehwal will also be in the reckoning and will look to brush aside any concern whatsoever regarding her fitness and put the best foot forward.
Interestingly, Saina and Sindhu have got byes in the opening round.
Sindhu will open her campaign against either Korea's Kim Hyo Min or Egypt's Hadia Hosny in the second round and is likely to meet China's Sun Yu for a place at the quarterfinals.
Saina, on the other hand, will take on the winner of the match between Switzerland's Sabrina Jaquet and Ukraine's Natalya Voytsekh and is expected to clash with Korean second seed Sung Ji Hyun for a place in the pre-quarterfinals.
In the run up to the event, however, it is the Indian men's shuttlers who have dominated the season, winning six titles. It included the maiden Super Series title win by 15th seed B Sai Praneeth at Singapore and Sameer Verma's victory at Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold in Lucknow.
Praneeth, who also won the Thailand Grand Prix Gold, will face Hong Kong's Wei Nan in the first round, while Ajay Jayaram, who has been a little off-colour of late, will take on
Austrian Luka Wraber in the opening round.
Sameer, playing his maiden World Championships after being given a direct entry in the main draw, will square off against Spain's Pablo Abian.
"I am really playing well and I am confident. But everyone comes with their full fitness for such a big event. So I am not thinking about reaching final but focusing on the first round," said Srikanth, who will open his campaign against Russia's Sergey Sirant.
Srikanth and co will have to deal will big guns such as two-time winner and Olympic champion Chen Long, who is only seeded fifth behind World No 1 Son Wan Ho, veteran Lee Chong Wei, Denmark's Viktor Axelsen, China's Shi Yuqi and Lin Dan, the five time world champion.
In the women's singles, national champion Rituparna Das will meet Finnish shuttler Airi Mikkela in the opening round, while Tanvi Lad will fight it out against England's Chloe Birch.
With World No 1, Tai Tzu-ying missing in action, two- time champion Carolina Marin, seeded third, will be posing the biggest threat for Saina and Sindhu. Indians also have to be wary of the likes of world No 2 and 3, Japan's Akane Yamaguchi and South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun.
Among other Indians in fray, Rio Olympians Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy, young duo of Chirag Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok will compete in men's doubles.
Sumeeth and Ashwini Ponnappa will pair up in mixed doubles, which will also see 15th seeds Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy and Satwik combining with Maneesha K.
In women's doubles, Ashwini and Sikki, Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram, and Sanjana Santosh and Arathi Sara Sunil too will try to make a mark.
Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand would hope his wards bring back more than a medal from the prestigious event.
"This is probably the strongest squad. The men have been doing well in recent times and the four Indian players in the fray are good and capable of beating the best. Nobody is a clear favourite these days and we can expect a strong performance from our players," he said.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Aug 21, 2017 07:56 pm | Updated Date: Aug 21, 2017 09:46 pm