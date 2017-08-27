Live World Badminton Championships 2017 final, Score and updates: PV Sindhu wins 2nd game against Okuhara; Lin Dan eyes 6th gold

21:03 (IST)
14-14!
It's really challenging for both, Sindhu and Okuhara now to continue. It's a thriller!
21:03 (IST)
21:01 (IST)
12-12! Both are playing them to a standstill. This is fighting badminton of the highest quality.
21:01 (IST)
Sindhu pegs one right back to level the scores at 13-13. What a decider!
21:00 (IST)
Drops on demand from Okuhara amazing
20:58 (IST)
12-11!
This game is insane! Both the shuttlers are covering the court quite brilliantly. How is all of that possible? This is a marathon. Sindhu leads
20:56 (IST)
11-11!
Okuhara draws level with her one and only weapon. Sindhu needs to pick herself up from her and clear the rallies.
20:54 (IST)
Sindhu holding up so well but needs to close points faster to conserve
20:53 (IST)
At the mid-game interval of the third and final game, Sindhu has a two-point lead over Okuhara. Both players are looking tired here but Sindhu still has it.
What a smash from Sindhu... She is very much in and not ready to give an inch. fighting all the way. Incredible fighters
20:52 (IST)
8-9! Okuhara lands one straight down Sindhu's backcourt. What a contest this is!
Successive tosses to the back and then a gentle drop - real battle of attrition 9-all in decider
20:50 (IST)
8-7! Sindhu is on the front foot but just by a single point in the decider. The Japanese smashes the net and looks to be in pain. Is she?
20:50 (IST)
Oku playing long rallies, tosses to capitalise to tire Sindhu more. Oku may be physically stronger.
20:49 (IST)
7-7! Okuhara's attacking stroke from the forecourt lands wide. The camera pans on Sindhu's mother, who is looking rather relaxed and is cheering loudly for her daughter.
I just get the feeling that Sindhu is just too exhausted... and Okuhara's tosses and cross court half smashes are pushing Sindhu into a zone where she has not been - so tired
That net tap onto Okuhara body to make it 5-all may be what Sindhu needed to get back the confidence and energy
20:45 (IST)
An amazing decider so far with both shuttlers doing their best to unsettle the other. Scores at 6-6
20:42 (IST)
5-5! Sindhu strikes back and a body smash levels the scores in the deciding game.
20:41 (IST)
5-2! Sindhu shows amazing reflexes to win back the serve from Okuhara. Trails by 3 points
20:41 (IST)
3-5!
The final game has already produced so many rallies. Both the players look drained. Sindhu should find a different way to unsettle the Japanese.
20:40 (IST)
5-1! It is advantage Okuhara as the Japanese shuttler is controlling the rallies leaving Sindhu behind in the decider.
20:38 (IST)
3-1! Okuhara leads in the decider after a smash that was perfectly out of reach of an outstretched Sindhu
20:36 (IST)
.@Pvsindhu1 wins the rally of the match to win the second game 22-20 against Okuhara. 🔥 #2017BWC FINAL
.@Pvsindhu1 wins the rally of the match to win the second game 22-20 against Okuhara. 🔥 #2017BWC FINAL
20:35 (IST)
PV Sindhu wins the second game: 22-20!
Amazing! Both almost fall. Sensational. Sindhu wins the second. So tiring you would not mind them coming tom for third.
What incredible rallies! Okuhara is fantastic and Sindhu is doing great to keep up. Like heavyweight boxers in 14th and 15thrds, these young ladies are just not letting an inch go. Let's see who has just that extra ounce...
20:34 (IST)
It's 21-21!
Okuhara seems to float, fly and flow.... so light on her feet
20:31 (IST)
4th game point for Sindhu as she leads 21-20
20:31 (IST)
Sindhu fails to convert three game-point opportunities....
20-20 A perfect net shot from Okuhara brings Sindhu down to all fours as Okuhara draws level
20:28 (IST)
19-17! Extraordinary net shot by the Indian to inch closer to a second game win. She has to level this final.
20-17! GAME POINT opportunity for Sindhu.
20:27 (IST)
19-20! This time Okuhara plays two superb net shots. This is going down the wire.
20:27 (IST)
18-17! A loose shot from Sindhu sees the net first as Okuhara closes the lead to one point
20:26 (IST)
18-16! That's more like Sindhu. The Indian has got the technical skills to surprise Okuhara. We have already witnessed a few deceptive shots.
20:23 (IST)
16-17! The Japanese bags another point to close the gap on Sindhu's lead. If you are a sports fan, you must watch this game!
20:23 (IST)
14-16! Okuhara is just focusing on her rallies and nothing else. The defensive shots are admirable but Sindhu has the tools to stop and capitalise.
Okuhara trails by two points.
20:18 (IST)
16-13!
Another tiring rally but the outcome is different here. Sindhu has the advantage in the second game and should seal it from here on.
20:18 (IST)
14-13! Sindhu pulls one back with a stunning backhand drive to take the lead again. Need more of that by Sindhu.
20:16 (IST)
12-12!
And we are back where we started. Sindhu is prone to committing a series of mis-hits, which is allowing Okuhara to further play wide shots.
20:15 (IST)
It is Sindhu's turn to level the scores at 13-13 as a trademark jump smash gets the job done
20:13 (IST)
She falls, she gets up, she falls and she gets up. Okuhara is an amazing bundle of energy.
20:11 (IST)
12-9!
Sindhu gets a long arm on Okuhara's cheeky net shot. She leads by 3 points. And the crowd is at it again. 'Sindhu, Sindhu' chants are on.
20:10 (IST)
And it is Sindhu who goes into break with a 3-point lead. Will she push this match into the decider?
Okuhara often starts slow even in games, not just matches, but picks up as the game progresses. The second game also seems like that. Okuhara gaining momentum is very dangerous
20:08 (IST)
Sindhu pushing Okuhara more to back & not allowing her half smashes. paying dividends. 9-3 Okuhara errs too
20:08 (IST)
8-9! That's some fight from the Japanese there....
She wins 6 consecutive points to put Sindhu under pressure. Just for the record, the Indian had a seven-point lead at the start of the second game. Now, it's just one.
20:08 (IST)
6-9! This time Okuhara wins three successive points to claw back into the match. Sindhu has hit two loose shots. 7-9, the Japanese is not short of confidence.
20:06 (IST)
9-3! THREE HUGE POINTS ON THE TROT
The 22-year-old is now in a position where she can hit those deadly smashes and also mix her shots from the forecourt.
20:02 (IST)
6-3! Sindhu is hitting the shuttle a bit late to stretch Okuhara on the tramlines and if she continues to unsettle her, the decider won't be far away.
Just for the information - Okuhara is 1.55m tall (5ft 1 inch) and Sindhu is 1.79m tall (5 ft 10 1/2 inches)
20:01 (IST)
3-1! Sindhu starts well and opens a two-point lead over the Japanese in the second game. This has to be Sindhu's game to get a grip of her shots and use her height and speed.
20:01 (IST)
5-2! But that Okuhara shot stays in and the Japanese shuttler wins the serve from Sindhu
20:00 (IST)
4-1! Make that three....
The Indian is much more confident as Okuhara struggles to lift the shuttle from the back.
Sindhu blew a 6-point lead. Tentativeness allowed Okuhara tp get back into the game and find a rhythm. Okuhara seems to start slow but gets better as the game progresses. She started dictating terms - half smashes had Sindhu in troubles just like Saina had in semis. Sindhu's net play and unforced errors did not help. Tap-ins and regular lifts being netted resulted in point losses and ultimately the game at 19-21. Sindhu needs to do something quickly - surely Gopi would have noticed.
Semi-final report: India had a mixed day at the World Badminton Championships, with 2016 Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu entering the final, while Saina Nehwal lost in the women's singles semi-finals here on Saturday.
Fourth seed Sindhu crushed Chinese ninth seed Chen Yufei of China 21-13, 21-10 in 48 minutes in a superlative display to set-up a title clash against Japanese seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara, who defeated Indian 12th seed Saina 12-21, 21-17, 21-10 earlier in the day.
Sindhu, a two-time World Championships bronze medallist, dominated her younger opponent from the beginning, not allowing the reigning world junior champion to settle in.
Playing aggressively, Sindhu rattled 19-year-old Yufei with her barrage of attacking strokes.
In the other semi-final, 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Saina lost against Okuhara as she settled for a bronze medal.
After winning the first game 21-12, Saina, who is yet to regain full fitness after her knee surgery in August 2016, and looked tired. Okuhara's strategy of playing long rallies tested Saina's fitness to the core.
World Championships 2015 runner-up Saina, who had a 6-1 head-to-head record against Okuhara coming into this game, started strongly, winning the first game 21-12 as the Japanese struggled to get into her rhythm.
The 22-year-old Japanese struggled with her net play and a few erratic line judgments to trail 6-11 which became 6-15 before losing 12-21.
Okuhara got off to a flying start in the second game, taking a 4-0 lead but the 27-year-old Saina fought back and equalised at the nine-point mark.
Saina kept pace with her younger and sharper opponent but she got tired towards the end. At 17-all, Saina wasted a great chance to take the lead as she fired a smash wide right.
Then, Okuhara claimed three consecutive points as she showed more energy and agility as a tired Saina failed to stop her from dictating the rallies.
In the third game, Okuhara completely dominated and her fast-paced game didn't allow Saina to get back into it. Saina struggled with her movements and failed to reach for Okuhara's delectable drop shots.
Okuhara, the 2012 world junior champion, raced away to an 11-4 lead and afterwards, it was just a matter of time before the Japanese sealed the game at 21-10 and with this a place in the final.
"It was disappointing to have lost the despite being a game up. But overall I am happy that I made it to the semis after recently coming out of an injury. I gave it my best and I am pleased with that," Saina said after the match.
Talking about how she lost the momentum during the match, Saina said, "She started to win long rallies after the first game and that was the main reason for her to make a comeback into the match.a
Okuhara became the first Japanese to reach the World Championships women's singles final.
Sindhu, 22, and Okuhara, 22, have won three games apiece from six outings between them and in the Japanese, the Hyderabadi faces an opponent that likes to play fast-paced shuttle.
Meanwhile, men's singles defending champion Chen Long of China was ousted by Viktor Axelsen of Denmark. The Danish third seed crushed the 2016 Olympic champion 21-9, 21-10 in 39 minutes.
In the final, Axelsen will face Chinese veteran and five-time world champion Lin Dan, who got past South Korean top seed Son Wan Ho with a 21-17, 21-14 victory in 58 minutes.
Axelsen, who won the bronze in the 2014 worlds and 2016 Rio Olympics, was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency: "I am still a little out of words, I never expected to win that comfortably, I am very happy. I made little mistakes today and made very few errors.
"It was nice to get revenge from the Olympic semi-finals, I am very proud of myself.
"My coach and I always look back at past championships to get better and improve on my game. Denmark is a small country but I am very proud that we can compete with the bigger countries. It's a dream come true, ever since I was a little boy I dreamed of a World Championships final."
Chen, 28, said he was under too much pressure. "I got the first points, then lost a lot of the next, and that really affected my game. In the second I managed to go ahead and that put a lot of pressure on me, but Victor played very well.
"Congratulations to Victor to getting to the final, he played the perfect game," he added.
With inputs from IANS.
Published Date: Aug 27, 2017 05:44 pm | Updated Date: Aug 27, 2017 09:03 pm