Live World Badminton Championships 2017 final, Score and updates: Lin Dan plays Axelsen; Sindhu gets silver

22:36 (IST)
Will this be Viktor Axelsen's year? He leads 19-13 in the second game— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 27, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/OiDNk3rnOU#2017BWC
22:36 (IST)
Will this be Viktor Axelsen's year? He leads 19-13 in the second game— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 27, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/OiDNk3rnOU#2017BWC
22:32 (IST)
11-16! Two consecutive points for the Chinese but it's too late to make a comeback. Axelsen on the front foot again: 17-11
22:31 (IST)
16-9! Axelsen manages to have a control of his shots against a very defensive Lin Dan, who is trying every thing he can to claw back into the match.
22:27 (IST)
12-7! Axelsen is leading in the second game as Lin Dan struggles to lift the shuttle from the backcourt.
22:24 (IST)
Viktor Axelsen has a 6-point advantage in the second game's break. The Dane has been on a rampage— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 27, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/OiDNk3rnOU#2017BWC
22:24 (IST)
15-15!
Axelsen and Lin are mixing their shots well from the mid and the backcourt. This game is unpredictable.
22:15 (IST)
Viktor Axelsen wins that opening game 22-20
Lin goes for the review but it is the Dane who clinches the game after getting the better of the 5-time World champion with a mix of attacking and defensive strokes from the mid-court
22:05 (IST)
15-15!
Axelsen and Lin are mixing their shots well from the mid and the backcourt. This game is unpredictable.
22:03 (IST)
14-14! Lin stages a comeback to level the scores after trailing at the break of the opening game— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 27, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/OiDNk3rnOU#2017BWC
22:00 (IST)
11-13! Lin Dan's net play has caused a lot of problems for Axelsen, who is surprisingly leading in the opening game.
21:59 (IST)
While we were taking a breather, @ViktorAxelsen has gone into the break 11-9 against Lin 'Super' Dan— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 27, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/OiDNk3rnOU#2017BWC
21:56 (IST)
9-9! Axelsen has struggled at the net but he has covered the court swiftly. Lin Dan doesn't look worried. Even he had difficulties on the tramlines.
21:56 (IST)
Loving how colour coordinated #VictorAxelsen and #LinDan are 😄 #2017BWC— Ashwini Ponnappa (@P9Ashwini) August 27, 2017
21:51 (IST)
7-7! Axelsen smashes his way back into the game with an outstanding backhand drive. Lin is adamant to play from the backcourt.
21:50 (IST)
3-2! Lin Dan takes a slender lead over the Dane in the opening game. A lot of support for both the shuttlers in Glasgow.
STAT: This is Lin Dan's 10th World Championships. He was won five of them!
21:49 (IST)
6-5! Axelsen is trying to attack from the front but Lin has been reading the game smartly. The Chinese maintains a one-point lead.
21:46 (IST)
Lin Dan and Viktor Axelsen are out in the middle for the men's singles final. Will this be another three-game thriller?
21:42 (IST)
Positives: India finish with two medals at the World Championships
Saina showed that she has the tools to deliver at big tournaments again, while PV Sindhu stepped up against the worlds best to claim her maiden silver medal.
21:36 (IST)
Live India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI in Pallekele, cricket score: Rohit Sharma brings up 12th ODI ton
Meanwhile, India are in a strong position of their chase of 218-run target against Sri Lanka.
http://www.firstpost.com
21:35 (IST)
This has to go down as one of the best matches in history. Incredible!! 🙌🙌🙌@Pvsindhu1@nozomi_o11— Kirsty Gilmour (@KirstyGilmourr) August 27, 2017
21:32 (IST)
2013 - 🥉— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 27, 2017
2014 - 🥉
2017 - 🥈#Sindhu becomes the second Indian to win a silver at Worlds. Proud of your performance, champion! #2017BWCpic.twitter.com/8bQIC3OZtf
21:29 (IST)
Nozomi Okuhara beats PV Sindhu: 21-19, 20-22, 22-20
The Japanese shuttler has done it! It took 110 minutes to separate the two shuttlers in an epic final. Both, Sindhu and Okuhara gave their everything on the court but it was the Japanese who had the last laugh and won her country's maiden gold in women's singles.
21:28 (IST)
Simply an amazing badminton match. Olympic bronze medallist Oku beats Oly silver Sindhu for World gold. @Pvsindhu1@2017BWC@nozomi_o11— V Krishnaswamy (@Swinging_Swamy) August 27, 2017
21:18 (IST)
20-20!
THE EMIRATES ARENA JUST CANNOT BELIEVE WHAT'S HAPPENING!
21:16 (IST)
19-19!
How on earth are they managing to play such intense badminton? Okuhara wins two back-to-back points to level the scores.
21:11 (IST)
18-17! Sindhu is just three points away from creating history. This is already the longest match of the tournament.
21:11 (IST)
19-17! Okuhara challenges it and it's unsuccessful. A two-point advantage and now comes the time!
21:09 (IST)
This is interesting. Also, 17-17!
1-game all, 22 years of age each; 3-3 head to head; 16-all in decider. Take your pick. @Pvsindhu1@2017BWC@nozomi_o11— V Krishnaswamy (@Swinging_Swamy) August 27, 2017
21:08 (IST)
17-16! What an excellent net shot from the Indian ace shuttler to have a one-point advantage. Each and every point from here is crucial.
21:06 (IST)
we are about to reach a century of minutes for the match. Now 98 minutes. @Pvsindhu1@2017BWC@nozomi_o11— V Krishnaswamy (@Swinging_Swamy) August 27, 2017
21:06 (IST)
16-15!
Sindhu uses her sharp forehand shot to floor Okuhara. She has done everything to she can to take the lead.
Just look at them. Isn't this gruelling? There should be more breaks.
21:06 (IST)
This is indeed a match worthy of a Worlds Final. Scores level at 15-15 in the decider— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 27, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/OiDNk3rnOU#2017BWC
21:03 (IST)
14-14!
It's really challenging for both, Sindhu and Okuhara now to continue. It's a thriller!
21:01 (IST)
12-12! Both are playing them to a standstill. This is fighting badminton of the highest quality.
21:01 (IST)
Sindhu pegs one right back to level the scores at 13-13. What a decider!— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 27, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/OiDNk3rnOU#2017BWC
21:00 (IST)
Drops on demand from Okuhara amazing @Pvsindhu1@2017BWC@nozomi_o11 Sindhu just 1/2 inch short & falling. @Pvsindhu1@2017BWC@nozomi_o11— V Krishnaswamy (@Swinging_Swamy) August 27, 2017
20:58 (IST)
12-11!
This game is insane! Both the shuttlers are covering the court quite brilliantly. How is all of that possible? This is a marathon. Sindhu leads
20:56 (IST)
11-11!
Okuhara draws level with her one and only weapon. Sindhu needs to pick herself up from her and clear the rallies.
20:54 (IST)
Sindhu holding up so well @Pvsindhu1@2017BWC@nozomi_o11 but needs to close points faster to conserve— V Krishnaswamy (@Swinging_Swamy) August 27, 2017
20:53 (IST)
At the mid-game interval of the third and final game, Sindhu has a two-point lead over Okuhara. Both players are looking tired here but Sindhu still has it.
20:52 (IST)
What a smash from Sindhu... She is very much in and not ready to give an inch. fighting all the way. Incredible fighters
20:52 (IST)
8-9! Okuhara lands one straight down Sindhu's backcourt. What a contest this is!
20:51 (IST)
Successive tosses to the back and then a gentle drop - real battle of attrition 9-all in decider
20:50 (IST)
8-7! Sindhu is on the front foot but just by a single point in the decider. The Japanese smashes the net and looks to be in pain. Is she?
20:50 (IST)
Oku playing long rallies, tosses to capitalise to tire Sindhu more. Oku may be physically stronger. @Pvsindhu1@2017BWC@nozomi_o11— V Krishnaswamy (@Swinging_Swamy) August 27, 2017
20:49 (IST)
7-7! Okuhara's attacking stroke from the forecourt lands wide. The camera pans on Sindhu's mother, who is looking rather relaxed and is cheering loudly for her daughter.
20:46 (IST)
I just get the feeling that Sindhu is just too exhausted... and Okuhara's tosses and cross court half smashes are pushing Sindhu into a zone where she has not been - so tired
That net tap onto Okuhara body to make it 5-all may be what Sindhu needed to get back the confidence and energy
20:45 (IST)
An amazing decider so far with both shuttlers doing their best to unsettle the other. Scores at 6-6— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 27, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/OiDNk3rnOU#2017BWC
20:42 (IST)
5-5! Sindhu strikes back and a body smash levels the scores in the deciding game.
20:41 (IST)
5-2! Sindhu shows amazing reflexes to win back the serve from Okuhara. Trails by 3 points— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 27, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/OiDNk3rnOU#2017BWC
Semi-final report: India had a mixed day at the World Badminton Championships, with 2016 Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu entering the final, while Saina Nehwal lost in the women's singles semi-finals here on Saturday.
Fourth seed Sindhu crushed Chinese ninth seed Chen Yufei of China 21-13, 21-10 in 48 minutes in a superlative display to set-up a title clash against Japanese seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara, who defeated Indian 12th seed Saina 12-21, 21-17, 21-10 earlier in the day.
Sindhu, a two-time World Championships bronze medallist, dominated her younger opponent from the beginning, not allowing the reigning world junior champion to settle in.
Playing aggressively, Sindhu rattled 19-year-old Yufei with her barrage of attacking strokes.
In the other semi-final, 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Saina lost against Okuhara as she settled for a bronze medal.
After winning the first game 21-12, Saina, who is yet to regain full fitness after her knee surgery in August 2016, and looked tired. Okuhara's strategy of playing long rallies tested Saina's fitness to the core.
World Championships 2015 runner-up Saina, who had a 6-1 head-to-head record against Okuhara coming into this game, started strongly, winning the first game 21-12 as the Japanese struggled to get into her rhythm.
The 22-year-old Japanese struggled with her net play and a few erratic line judgments to trail 6-11 which became 6-15 before losing 12-21.
Okuhara got off to a flying start in the second game, taking a 4-0 lead but the 27-year-old Saina fought back and equalised at the nine-point mark.
Saina kept pace with her younger and sharper opponent but she got tired towards the end. At 17-all, Saina wasted a great chance to take the lead as she fired a smash wide right.
Then, Okuhara claimed three consecutive points as she showed more energy and agility as a tired Saina failed to stop her from dictating the rallies.
In the third game, Okuhara completely dominated and her fast-paced game didn't allow Saina to get back into it. Saina struggled with her movements and failed to reach for Okuhara's delectable drop shots.
Okuhara, the 2012 world junior champion, raced away to an 11-4 lead and afterwards, it was just a matter of time before the Japanese sealed the game at 21-10 and with this a place in the final.
"It was disappointing to have lost the despite being a game up. But overall I am happy that I made it to the semis after recently coming out of an injury. I gave it my best and I am pleased with that," Saina said after the match.
Talking about how she lost the momentum during the match, Saina said, "She started to win long rallies after the first game and that was the main reason for her to make a comeback into the match.a
Okuhara became the first Japanese to reach the World Championships women's singles final.
Sindhu, 22, and Okuhara, 22, have won three games apiece from six outings between them and in the Japanese, the Hyderabadi faces an opponent that likes to play fast-paced shuttle.
Meanwhile, men's singles defending champion Chen Long of China was ousted by Viktor Axelsen of Denmark. The Danish third seed crushed the 2016 Olympic champion 21-9, 21-10 in 39 minutes.
In the final, Axelsen will face Chinese veteran and five-time world champion Lin Dan, who got past South Korean top seed Son Wan Ho with a 21-17, 21-14 victory in 58 minutes.
Axelsen, who won the bronze in the 2014 worlds and 2016 Rio Olympics, was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency: "I am still a little out of words, I never expected to win that comfortably, I am very happy. I made little mistakes today and made very few errors.
"It was nice to get revenge from the Olympic semi-finals, I am very proud of myself.
"My coach and I always look back at past championships to get better and improve on my game. Denmark is a small country but I am very proud that we can compete with the bigger countries. It's a dream come true, ever since I was a little boy I dreamed of a World Championships final."
Chen, 28, said he was under too much pressure. "I got the first points, then lost a lot of the next, and that really affected my game. In the second I managed to go ahead and that put a lot of pressure on me, but Victor played very well.
"Congratulations to Victor to getting to the final, he played the perfect game," he added.
With inputs from IANS.
Published Date: Aug 27, 2017 05:44 pm | Updated Date: Aug 27, 2017 10:36 pm