Live World Badminton Championships 2017, Day 5, score and updates: Kidambi Srikanth in action against Son Wan Ho

15:13 (IST)
11-4! Son Wan Ho goes into the mid-game break enjoying a massive seven-point lead over an unsettled Kidambi. The consistency of the Korean is proving too much to handle for the first-time quarter-finalist
15:09 (IST)
Out of sorts today @srikidambi Now trailing 2-8 in second game. Tough uphill task. Wan Ho consistent, allowing Kidambi to make mistakes— V Krishnaswamy (@Swinging_Swamy) August 25, 2017
15:07 (IST)
7-2! It has been worrying times for Kidambi. Though he has executed a couple of exquisite jump-smashes, Son Wan Ho seems to have all the answers to questions posed by the Indian shuttler
Some surprising errors there. Kidambi hit the tape more than a few times. That cost him a lot and momentum on at least two occasions. Will need to tighten that up. He has been looking good at the net. Also maybe use feints.
15:01 (IST)
Son Wan Ho wins opening game. A drop shot by Kidambi stays on his side. It is that kind of day— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 25, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/mwU1KDnos2#2017BWC
15:00 (IST)
Nice challenge by @srikidambi wins point. 14-19— V Krishnaswamy (@Swinging_Swamy) August 25, 2017
14:57 (IST)
Son Wan Ho is just two points away from clinching the opening game against an out-of-sorts Kidambi— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 25, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/mwU1KDnos2#2017BWC
14:56 (IST)
17-12! Kidambi is increasingly looking flustered with his unforced errors that is letting Son Wan Ho increase his lead to 5 points
14:54 (IST)
13-12! A cross-court jump smash from Kidambi helps him close in on Son Wan Ho's lead.
14:49 (IST)
Son Wan Ho enters the mid-game break with a 3-point advantage. Kidambi looks settled now— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 25, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/mwU1KDnos2#2017BWC
14:47 (IST)
8-8! Kidambi has overcome the initial jitters and has improved his showing in the opening game of the quarter-final. He seems much more realxed and confident with his strokes.
14:45 (IST)
Kidambi seems to have a case of nerves. Son Wan Ho extends his lead by 5-points to lead 6-1.— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 25, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/mwU1KDnos2#2017BWC
Srikanth finally breaks the sequence gets service, now 2-6 and 3-6
14:41 (IST)
3-1! Son Wan Ho opens up his lead. Kidambi Srikanth reviews an umpire call unsuccessfully. Has only one challenge remaining.
14:38 (IST)
1-0! Son Wan Ho draws first blood with a cleverly placed cross-court drop shot.
14:32 (IST)
Srikanth Kidambi kicks off Day 5 proceedings at the World Badminton Championships. He will now be in action on Court 1. Will he live up to his pre-tournament hype and hit the right notes against World No 1 Son Wan Ho?
14:17 (IST)
Son Wan Ho v Srikanth Kidambi#AustraliaSS: Kidambi#IndonesiaSSP: Kidambi#2017BWC : 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QWWMryPPIM— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) August 25, 2017
14:11 (IST)
Indians in action in the Quarterfinals
Kidambi Srikanth vs Son Wan Ho (Starts at 2.30 pm IST)
PV Sindhu vs Sun Yu (Approximately starts at 6 pm IST)
Saina Nehwal vs Kirsty Gilmour (Approximately starts at 10 pm IST)
14:06 (IST)
India's star performers will look to continue the winning run. Watch them in action LIVE on Star Sports. #2017BWCpic.twitter.com/H8M8JQ4MxI— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 25, 2017
14:00 (IST)
It is time for the Quarterfinals and we have three Indians who have made it to the business end of the tournament. Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth are a win away from a medal at the World Championships in Glasgow.
12:50 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the coverage of day 5 of the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow. Follow this space for live scores and updates.
Day 4 report: India's Saina Nehwal, P.V. Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth reached the quarter-finals, while B. Sai Praneeth, Ajay Jayaram and the mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy lost in the pre-quarterfinals of the World Badminton Championships here on Thursday.
Sindhu, a double World Championships bronze medallist, earned a hard-fought win over Hong Kong 13th seed Cheung Ngan Yi 19-21, 23-21, 21-17 in an hour and 27 minutes.
In the next round, Sindhu will face Chinese fifth seed Sun Yu, who got past Spanish 15th seed Beatriz Corrales 21-16, 21-19.
Saina, seeded 12th, registered a morale-boosting 21-19, 21-15 win over South Korean second seed Sung ji Hyun.
Meanwhile, Chinese teenager Chen Yufei stunned Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi 21-18, 21-19.
In the men's singles, eighth seed Srikanth registered a 21-14, 21-18 win over Danish 14th seed Anders Antonsen.
The next opponent for Srikanth will be South Korean top seed Son Wan Ho, who edged past Thai 11th seed Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-18, 21-13.
Chinese fifth seed and defending champions Chen Long crushed Indian 13th seed Jayaram 21-11, 21-10 to book his place in the quarter-finals.
Praneeth, 15th seed, lost to Chinese Taipei sixth seed Chou Tien Chen 21-19, 10-21, 12-21 in an hour and one minute.
Five-time world champion and Chinese seventh seed Lin Dan fought back from one game down to defeat England's Rajiv Ouseph 14-21, 21-17, 21-16.
Pranaav and Sikki, the 15th seeds, battled hard as they came close to upsetting the Indonesian seventh seeds Praveen Jordan and Debby Susanto but the latter prevailed 20-22, 21-18, 21-18.
With the loss of Pranaav and Sikki, India's doubles campaign in the tournament came to an end.
Published Date: Aug 25, 2017 01:59 pm | Updated Date: Aug 25, 2017 03:13 pm
