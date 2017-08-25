You are here:
Live World Badminton Championships 2017, Day 5, score and updates: Kidambi Srikanth in action against Son Wan Ho

SportsFP SportsAug, 25 2017 15:13:41 IST
  • 15:13 (IST)

    11-4! Son Wan Ho goes into the mid-game break enjoying a massive seven-point lead over an unsettled Kidambi. The consistency of the Korean is proving too much to handle for the first-time quarter-finalist

  • 15:09 (IST)

  • 15:07 (IST)

    7-2! It has been worrying times for Kidambi. Though he has executed a couple of exquisite jump-smashes, Son Wan Ho seems to have all the answers to questions posed by the Indian shuttler


  • Some surprising errors there. Kidambi hit the tape more than a few times. That cost him a lot and momentum on at least two occasions. Will need to tighten that up. He has been looking good at the net. Also maybe use feints.

  • 15:01 (IST)

  • 15:00 (IST)

  • 14:57 (IST)

  • 14:56 (IST)

    17-12! Kidambi is increasingly looking flustered with his unforced errors that is letting Son Wan Ho increase his lead to 5 points

  • 14:54 (IST)

    13-12! A cross-court jump smash from Kidambi helps him close in on Son Wan Ho's lead. 

  • 14:49 (IST)

  • 14:47 (IST)

    8-8! Kidambi has overcome the initial jitters and has improved his showing in the opening game of the quarter-final. He seems much more realxed and confident with his strokes. 

  • 14:45 (IST)

  • Srikanth finally breaks the sequence gets service, now 2-6 and 3-6

  • 14:41 (IST)

    3-1! Son Wan Ho opens up his lead. Kidambi Srikanth reviews an umpire call unsuccessfully. Has only one challenge remaining. 

  • 14:38 (IST)

    1-0! Son Wan Ho draws first blood with a cleverly placed cross-court drop shot. 

  • 14:32 (IST)

    Srikanth Kidambi kicks off Day 5 proceedings at the World Badminton Championships. He will now be in action on Court 1. Will he live up to his pre-tournament hype and hit the right notes against World No 1 Son Wan Ho? 

  • 14:17 (IST)

  • 14:11 (IST)

    Indians in action in the Quarterfinals

    Kidambi Srikanth vs Son Wan Ho (Starts at 2.30 pm IST)

    PV Sindhu vs Sun Yu (Approximately starts at 6 pm IST)

    Saina Nehwal vs Kirsty Gilmour (Approximately starts at 10 pm IST)

  • 14:06 (IST)

  • 14:00 (IST)

    It is time for the Quarterfinals and we have three Indians who have made it to the business end of the tournament. Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth are a win away from a medal at the World Championships in Glasgow. 

  • 12:50 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the coverage of day 5 of the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow. Follow this space for live scores and updates. 

Day 4 report: India's Saina Nehwal, P.V. Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth reached the quarter-finals, while B. Sai Praneeth, Ajay Jayaram and the mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy lost in the pre-quarterfinals of the World Badminton Championships here on Thursday.

Sindhu, a double World Championships bronze medallist, earned a hard-fought win over Hong Kong 13th seed Cheung Ngan Yi 19-21, 23-21, 21-17 in an hour and 27 minutes.

In the next round, Sindhu will face Chinese fifth seed Sun Yu, who got past Spanish 15th seed Beatriz Corrales 21-16, 21-19.

Saina, seeded 12th, registered a morale-boosting 21-19, 21-15 win over South Korean second seed Sung ji Hyun.

Meanwhile, Chinese teenager Chen Yufei stunned Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi 21-18, 21-19.

In the men's singles, eighth seed Srikanth registered a 21-14, 21-18 win over Danish 14th seed Anders Antonsen.

The next opponent for Srikanth will be South Korean top seed Son Wan Ho, who edged past Thai 11th seed Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-18, 21-13.

Chinese fifth seed and defending champions Chen Long crushed Indian 13th seed Jayaram 21-11, 21-10 to book his place in the quarter-finals.

Praneeth, 15th seed, lost to Chinese Taipei sixth seed Chou Tien Chen 21-19, 10-21, 12-21 in an hour and one minute.

Five-time world champion and Chinese seventh seed Lin Dan fought back from one game down to defeat England's Rajiv Ouseph 14-21, 21-17, 21-16.

Pranaav and Sikki, the 15th seeds, battled hard as they came close to upsetting the Indonesian seventh seeds Praveen Jordan and Debby Susanto but the latter prevailed 20-22, 21-18, 21-18.

With the loss of Pranaav and Sikki, India's doubles campaign in the tournament came to an end.


Published Date: Aug 25, 2017 01:59 pm | Updated Date: Aug 25, 2017 03:13 pm


