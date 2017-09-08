Live US Open 2017, tennis score and updates, women's semi-finals: Venus Williams faces Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys takes on CoCo Vandeweghe

03:58 (IST)
37-year-old Venus Williams is aiming for her 8th Grand Slam title.
Ages of the other three semi-finalists:
Sloane Stephens - 24
Madison Keys - 22
CoCo Vandeweghe- 25
03:57 (IST)
Venus Williams made her first USO SF in 1997.— WTA Scores (@Scores_WTA) September 7, 2017
This is what 2017 #USOpen semifinalists looked then. pic.twitter.com/FfKTZ3rDVb
03:46 (IST)
US Open 2017 represents the first time that four women have made the semi-finals of a Major since 1985 Wimbledon.
Four American women had previously advanced to the semi-finals of a Slam on just six occasions in the Open Era:
- 1985 Wimbledon (Chris Evert, Zina Garrison, Martina Navratilova, Kathy Rinaldi)
- 1983 Australian Open (Zina Garrison, Kathy Jordan, Martina Navratilova, Pam Shriver)
- 1982 Australian Open (Chris Evert, Andrea Jaeger, Martina Navratilova, Pam Shriver)
- 1981 US Open (Tracy Austin, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Barbara Potter)
- 1979 US Open (Tracy Austin, Chris Evert, Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova)
03:30 (IST)
Good news for Indian tennis fans:
4th seeds Sania Mirza and Shuai Peng defeated 5th seeds Andrea Hlavackova and Timea Babos 7-6(5), 6-4 in the quarter-finals earlier today.
Sania and Peng will take on 2nd seeds Martina Hingis and Yung-Jan Chan in the semi-finals on Friday.
Hingis and Chan are aiming for their seventh title together at this year's US Open.
03:18 (IST)
Here's the schedule for Day 11 at the US Open:
Arthur Ashe Stadium (7 pm local or 4.30 am IST)
Venus Williams (USA x9) v Sloane Stephens (USA)
Madison Keys (USA x15) v CoCo Vandeweghe (USA x20)
03:11 (IST)
Hello and welcome to pur live coverage of the US Open!
It's Day 11 at Flsuhing Meadows featuring the women's semi-finals.
For the first time since 1981, the US Open women's semi-finals is an all-American affair -- Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys and CoCo Vandeweghe are the last women left standing in the final slam of the season.
The matches start at 4.30 am IST -- about an hour and half to go. Stick around as we bring you scores and updates from Flushing Meadows.
The women's semi-finals will look decidedly red, white and blue. No 9 Venus Williams faces unseeded Sloane Stephens in one all-American matchup, and with No 15 Madison Keys playing 20th-seeded CoCo Vandeweghe in the second semi-final, the US Open is guaranteed its first final between Americans since Serena Williams beat Venus in 2002.
That was Venus' last appearance in the final at Flushing Meadows. Stephens, Keys and Vandeweghe will be trying to reach their first career Grand Slam final.
The Americans hadn't had all four semi-finalists at the US Open since 1981, when Tracy Austin beat Martina Navratilova for the title. Chris Evert and Barbara Potter also made the semi-finals. The last time it happened at any Grand Slam tournament was at Wimbledon in 1985, with Navratilova and Evert joined by Zina Garrison and Kathy Rinaldi.
Williams, enjoying one of her finest seasons at age 37, is leading the charge. This year's Australian Open and Wimbledon runner-up is the US Open's oldest semi-finalist and the oldest in any Slam since Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon in 1994.
Williams and Stephens in a showdown of African-American stars at Arthur Ashe Stadium shows the namesake barrier-breaker's dream of tennis racial diversity is alive in the 20th anniversary season of the world's largest tennis venue.
Williams, whose first Slam final was on Ashe 20 years ago, will return to the world top five for the first time since January 2011, her highest level since being diagnosed with the strength-sapping illness Sjogren's Syndrome.
Stephens, who missed 11 months with a left foot injury before returning at Wimbledon, beat Williams in the first round of the 2015 French Open in their only prior match.
Stephens, ranked 83rd, has matched her deepest Slam run from the 2013 Australian Open.
Vandeweghe's best Slam charge was into this year's Australian Open semi-finals while Keys made her deepest run to the 2015 Australian Open semi-finals.
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Sep 08, 2017 03:12 am | Updated Date: Sep 08, 2017 03:58 am