Live US Open 2017, tennis score and updates, women's semi-finals: Venus Williams faces Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys takes on CoCo Vandeweghe

The women's semi-finals will look decidedly red, white and blue. No 9 Venus Williams faces unseeded Sloane Stephens in one all-American matchup, and with No 15 Madison Keys playing 20th-seeded CoCo Vandeweghe in the second semi-final, the US Open is guaranteed its first final between Americans since Serena Williams beat Venus in 2002.

That was Venus' last appearance in the final at Flushing Meadows. Stephens, Keys and Vandeweghe will be trying to reach their first career Grand Slam final.

The Americans hadn't had all four semi-finalists at the US Open since 1981, when Tracy Austin beat Martina Navratilova for the title. Chris Evert and Barbara Potter also made the semi-finals. The last time it happened at any Grand Slam tournament was at Wimbledon in 1985, with Navratilova and Evert joined by Zina Garrison and Kathy Rinaldi.

Williams, enjoying one of her finest seasons at age 37, is leading the charge. This year's Australian Open and Wimbledon runner-up is the US Open's oldest semi-finalist and the oldest in any Slam since Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon in 1994.

Williams and Stephens in a showdown of African-American stars at Arthur Ashe Stadium shows the namesake barrier-breaker's dream of tennis racial diversity is alive in the 20th anniversary season of the world's largest tennis venue.

Williams, whose first Slam final was on Ashe 20 years ago, will return to the world top five for the first time since January 2011, her highest level since being diagnosed with the strength-sapping illness Sjogren's Syndrome.

Stephens, who missed 11 months with a left foot injury before returning at Wimbledon, beat Williams in the first round of the 2015 French Open in their only prior match.

Stephens, ranked 83rd, has matched her deepest Slam run from the 2013 Australian Open.

Vandeweghe's best Slam charge was into this year's Australian Open semi-finals while Keys made her deepest run to the 2015 Australian Open semi-finals.

Here's the schedule for Day 11 at the US Open:

Arthur Ashe Stadium (7 pm local or 4.30 am IST)

Venus Williams (USA x9) v Sloane Stephens (USA)

Madison Keys (USA x15) v CoCo Vandeweghe (USA x20)

With inputs from agencies