Live US Open 2017, tennis score and updates, quarter-finals: Petra Kvitova levels match against Venus Williams

06:22 (IST)
Stats from the second set between Venus and Kvitova. The number that stands out - Venus 0/5 on break points.
06:20 (IST)
Petra Kvitova levels the quarter-final against Venus Williams by winning the second set 6-3 in 54 minutes. We are going to a decider!
06:20 (IST)
For the sixth time in their six matches, Venus Williams and Petra Kvitova are going three sets— Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) September 6, 2017
06:17 (IST)
Perta Kvitova holds to win the second set 6-3.
Kvitova starts off with a big serve down the T that Venus returns but is put of balance and can;t reach for the next shot.
Kvitova hits her forehand long on the next point and it's 15-15.
Venus sends a return wide to make it 30-15.
Clever serve out wide from Kvitova pulls Venus outside the court. Kvitova moves foward behind an angled return into the corner and wins the point with a smart volley at the net. Two set points!
Kvitova holds after Venus fires an unforced error.
06:14 (IST)
Venus holds for 3-5.
Venus surged ahead to 40-0 on her serve but then lost the next three points - two returns into the net and one double fault.
The American brings up adavnatge with a great 1-2 and by hitting the ball behind Kvitova and then finally holds for 3-5.
Kvitova will now serve for the second set.
06:10 (IST)
Great forehand crosscourt pass from @Venuseswilliams, trying to fight back this set.— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2017
Kvitova still has the break in the 2nd set...#USOpenpic.twitter.com/h1wIysd22k
06:10 (IST)
Kvitova saves two break points again, edges ahead 5-2. Venus to now serve to stay alive in the 2nd set.
Great point from Kvitova to start off her service game but Venus wins the next two points and it's 15-30.
Two more break points for Venus after Kvitova makes an unforced error on her forehand.
Big serve down the T and Venus can't control her return. Kvitova saves one break point.
One more big serve, one more loud "Pojd!" and now Kvitova has saved FIVE break points in this set alone. Deuce.
Kvitova once again gets out of trouble, holds for 5-2.
06:04 (IST)
Love-hold for Venus and she makes it 4-2.
Strong statement from Venus on her last two service games. She will now try and put the pressure on Kvitova's serve.
06:03 (IST)
Venus. Petra. Roof.— Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) September 6, 2017
Sloane Stephens awaits in the semifinals... #usopenpic.twitter.com/3QEnjiq29c
06:02 (IST)
Kvitova saves a break point and holds for 4-1.
Kvitova falls behind 15-30 on serve as Venus comes up with a splendid deep return.
Big serve out wide from Kvitova and she makes it 30-30. Lets out another loud "POJD!".
Break point for Venus as Kvitova tries to go down the line into the open court but only finds the net.
Massive serve down the T helps Kvitova save the break point.
Second ace of the match from Kvitova and it's advantgae for the Czech player.
One more service winner and Kvitova holds for 4-1.
05:54 (IST)
Play resumes! Venus to serve at 0-3.
The American did not look too pleased with the small delay. She needs to quickly refocus and find her rythm back in this set.
Venus holds in double quick time, makes it 1-3.
05:50 (IST)
Roof is closing on Arthur Ashe, as some thunderstorms are expected to come through New York shortly.
It's quite windy at Flushing Meadows right now and this will only help the players. Slight advantage to Kvitova as she is known to struggle in very humid conditions and the roof will now negate those.
Also, it's going to get LOUD inside the stadium.
05:45 (IST)
The roof is being closed on Arthur Ashe Stadium in anticipation of rain.
Tournament referee Brian Earley is out on court and overseeing the closing of the roof.
05:45 (IST)
.@Petra_Kvitova fighting hard to maintain the lead in the 2nd set.— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2017
She holds after a tough game for 3-0.#USOpenpic.twitter.com/1Ep0sOfPP9
05:41 (IST)
Kvitova holds for 3-0.
Two break points for Venus immediately in the next game. Kvitova saves one with a big serve! 30-40.
Kvitova fires a forehand winner into the open court to make it deuce. She lets out a loud "POJD!" after that point.
Kvitova brings up advantage with a slick drop shot and then wins the point at the net.
It's deuce once again as Kvitova makes an error.
On the next point, she hits a brilliant cross-court backhand winner to bring up game point once again.
We are back at deuce as Venus hits a winner this time.
On her third opportunity to hold, Kvitova comes up with a service winner and moves ahead to 3-0.
05:36 (IST)
Can Kvitova consolidate the break of serve?
Kvitova breaks to start the 2nd set...#USOpenpic.twitter.com/pbCqrfclaU— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2017
05:34 (IST)
Kvitova breaks and leads for 2-0 in the second set.
Just like the opener, Kvitova breaks early in the second set as well. She's hitting clean winners now and forcing Venus to go on the defensive.
05:33 (IST)
Take a look at the stats from the opening set. Just way too many errors from Kvitova.
05:26 (IST)
Venus Williams wins five games on the trot to take the opening set 6-3 over Petra Kvitova in 33 minutes.
05:26 (IST)
Venus now serving for the first set at 5-3.
Fantastic pick-up volley from Venus at 15-all gets her the lead in the game at 30-15.
Venus cloeses the game out with a great first serve into the Kvitova forehand, which the Czech can't control.
05:24 (IST)
After consolidating serve, Venus breaks once again for 5-3
This set has turned quickly on its head. From 1-3 to 5-3 for Venus. The American came up with a brilliant backhand winner to break while Kvitova is spraying way too many errors right now.
05:20 (IST)
Venus breaks back for 3-3
Kvitova throws in a double-fault to give Venus double-break point and then sends forehand down the line well wide to hand back the break.
Venus: 6 winners, 6 unforced errors.
Kvitova: 5 winners, 11 unforced errors.
05:19 (IST)
Match stat:— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2017
Venus Williams can return to the Top 5 for the 1st time since January 2011 if she advances to the semifinals tonight.#USOpenpic.twitter.com/tGhKvPend3
05:09 (IST)
Venus double faults to hand Kvitova the first break in this match of heavyweights.
Kvitova leads 2-1.
04:57 (IST)
It's time for the evening session at the US Open in New York!
Petra Kvitova holds 4-1 head-to-head advantage over Venus Williams. The former Grand Slam champions clash for a place in the semi-finals.
03:37 (IST)
Venus ✅— ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2017
Serena ✅
Sloane ✔️ pic.twitter.com/SAQEhR67Z4
03:21 (IST)
Pablo Carreno Busta and Sloane Stephens are into the semi-finals.
That's it for the day session!
We'll be back in about an hour for the night session which starts at 4.30 am IST.
Two more matches still to go. Stay tuned and stick around for more tennis!
Venus Williams (USA x9) v Petra Kvitova (CZE x13)
Sam Querrey (USA x17) v Kevin Anderson (RSA x28)
03:16 (IST)
Sloane Stephens reached her first Grand Slam semi-final since 2013 by beating 16th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) at the US Open.
The 83rd-ranked Stephens has won 13 of her past 15 matches. She was one of four American women in the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows, the most since five made it that far 15 years ago.
Sevastova beat Maria Sharapova in the fourth round and was trying to reach the first major semi-final of her career. She received treatment from a trainer late in the first set Tuesday for a problem with her upper right leg.
Stephens went 11 months between tournaments because of surgery on her left foot in January, returning to competition at Wimbledon in July.
Her ranking was 934th before she reached consecutive semi-finals at hard-court tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati in August.
Her only previous trip to the final four at a Major tournament came at the Australian Open four years ago.
03:12 (IST)
Take a look at the final stats between Sloane Stephens and Anastasija Sevastova.
02:55 (IST)
Sloane Stephens was ranked #957 last month. With her first US Open semi-final, she will be at least #34. 923 spots in one month. Insanity.— Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) September 5, 2017
02:53 (IST)
Sloane Stephens wins the tie-break 7-4!
Sevastova hits a forehand wide on her serve and it's 3-4. Too many errors in this tie-break from both players.
Sevastova nets a backhand and it's 5-3 for Stephens. Two points away.
Unlucky let cord for Stephens as the ball clips the net and falls on her side of the court. 5-4. Back on serve.
Sevastova hits a forehand into the net and it's MATCH POINTS for Stephens. 4-6.
Stephens wins the match with a backhand down the line winner!
02:52 (IST)
The only players to beat Sloane Stephens on the summer hardcourts:— WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) September 5, 2017
No.2 Simona Halep
No.5 Caroline Wozniacki
02:52 (IST)
American Sloane Stephens defeats 16th seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(4) to reach her first US Open semi-final. This is her second Major semi-final after the Australian Open in 2013.
02:46 (IST)
It's 3-3 on the change of ends in the tie-break.
Stephens wins the first point off the tie-break after an error from Sevastova.
Sevastova holds her first point, but on the second one, Stephens creates a fabulous angle with her cross-court forehand to win it. First mini-break to the American. 2-1.
Another error from Sevastova and she falls behind 1-3.
Stephens hits a backhand wide and it's back on serve. 3-2.
Stephens tries to attack on the next point but ends up over hitting a backhand. 3-3.
02:41 (IST)
For all the talk of nerves, Sevastova finishes off regulation with two love holds to take it into a deciding tiebreak. #USOpen— WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) September 5, 2017
02:41 (IST)
Sevastova makes it 6-6.
Another love hold from Sevastova and we are heading into a deciding tie-break!
02:38 (IST)
Stat!
Sloane Stephens is 6-0 in three-set matches this year. Can she make it 7-0?
02:35 (IST)
Sloane Stephens holds at 15 to edge ahead 6-5.
A very confident game from the American and Sevastova will once again have to serve to stay in this match.
Will we see a tie-break?
02:33 (IST)
Sevastova serving to stay alive in this quarter-final.
She holds at love to make it 5-5. This match hinges on a knife's edge.
02:30 (IST)
Stephens holds for 5-4.
Stephens edges ahead to 30-15 but then nets a simple forehand and it's 30-30. Nervous moments again.
The American comes into the net after an excellent cross-court backhand that had Sevastova scrambling deep. Stephens finished the point off beautifully at the net. Game point.
Stephens is at her best when she is able to carve angles with her groundstokes. But she hits wide on the next point and it's deuce.
Big serve from Sloane and she wins the point with a stab volley. Game point.
Stephens holds for 5-4 and is one game away from her maiden US Open semi-final.
02:29 (IST)
Three straight breaks in the third set. Difficult to predict which way this match will go.
02:27 (IST)
Stephens breaks for 4-4. Breaks and breaks galore!
Stephens sets up two more break points with deep forehands.
Sevastova saves one after wrong footing Stephens and hitting behind her for a winner. One more break point to go.
Stephens gets lucky with a let cord that drops on Sevastova's side and she wins the point with a well-placed winner in the corner. We are back on serve.
02:20 (IST)
3-3, 30-30 point --> #Sevastova pulls her best defensive point of the match.. #Stephens will serve at 3-4..#USOpen— Mert Ertunga (@MertovsTDesk) September 5, 2017
02:19 (IST)
Sevastova breaks for 4-3.
Stephens falls behind 15-30 but then comes up with a perfectly-placed first serve. Sevastova can't control the return and it's 30-30.
A long rally ensues on the next point and Sevastova does well to keep forcing Stephens to hit one more ball. The American hits an error and it's break point for Sevastova.
Stephens sends a forehand wide and gets broken. All her good work in the previous game comes undone.
02:19 (IST)
The crowd in the Arthur Ashe Stadium has finally woken up. That break of serve from Stephens has amped them up and they are making their support known loud and clear for the American.
02:15 (IST)
Stephens breaks back for 3-3.
Sevastova starts off with a double fault. Stephens wins the next two points to set up THREE BREAK POINTS.
The Latvian saves the first with a brilliant forehand winner down the line.
On the second break point, Sevastova nets a backhand and the set is back on serve!
02:14 (IST)
Sloane Stephens saves a break point with some clean hitting, holds for 2-3 and celebrates with loud fist pumping.
That was a very important hold for the American. She shwoed some attacking intent in that game and it paid off. Needs to keep that up to stay alive in this quarter-final.
02:10 (IST)
Sevastova being smart by changing the pace vs Sloane, not giving her the fast shots she likes. #counterpuncher— PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@pmouratoglou) September 5, 2017
02:09 (IST)
Since introduction of 32 seeds at the Slams (at 2001 Wimbledon), this is only the 3rd time only 1 of the Top 8 seeds has advanced to the QF.— WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) September 5, 2017
02:05 (IST)
Sevastova consolidates for 3-1.
Stephens had a look at 15-40 but she botched an overhead smash spectacularly.
The Latvian has cleaned up her game and making very few errors now. Stephens has a hole to climb out of.
When 6'6 Sam Querrey takes on 6'8 Kevin Anderson in the US Open quarter-finals on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night, it will be the tallest combined matchup in a quarter, semi-final or final at any Grand Slam tournament in the Open era, which dates to 1968. That's according to the ATP.
Both men are tall, both have intimidating serves and both are attempting to get to the final four at Flushing Meadows for the first time. Querrey, a 29-year-old American seeded 17th, made his major semi-final debut in July at Wimbledon.
Anderson, a 31-year-old South African seeded 28th, lost his only previous quarter-final at a major tournament two years ago in New York. This is their 15th career matchup, with Querrey holding an 8-6 edge.
The winner this time will face No 12 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain or No 29 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, who meet in the afternoon. One member of this quartet will be a Grand Slam finalist for the first time.
The women's quarter-finals are No 9 Venus Williams vs No 13 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, and No 16 Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia vs Sloane Stephens. Williams owns seven Grand Slam titles, including two at the US Open in 2000 and 2001, while Kvitova won Wimbledon twice. Theirs should be a showdown filled with powerful strokes from both.
Sevastova, who eliminated Maria Sharapova in the fourth round, tries to get to her first major semi-final, while Stephens — who missed the first half of the year after foot surgery in January — made it that far at the 2013 Australian Open.
Stephens has won 12 of her past 14 matches, a remarkable run for someone who was off the tour for 11 months.
Arthur Ashe schedule for Tuesday, Day 9:
(Starts at 12 noon local, 9.30 pm IST)
Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x12) v Diego Schwartzman (ARG x29)
Sloane Stephens (USA) v Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x16)
(7 pm local, 5.30 am IST)
Venus Williams (USA x9) v Petra Kvitova (CZE x13)
Sam Querrey (USA x17) v Kevin Anderson (RSA x28)
Published Date: Sep 06, 2017 01:46 am | Updated Date: Sep 06, 2017 06:22 am
