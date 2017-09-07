You are here:
Live US Open 2017, tennis score and updates, quarter-finals: Roger Federer levels match vs Juan Martin del Potro

SportsNikhila MakkerSep, 07 2017 08:35:58 IST
  • 08:35 (IST)

    Federer leads 4-2 at the first change of ends.

    Federer gets the first mini-break after Del Potro hits a forehand long. 1-0.

    He makes it 2-0 and then tries to serve-and-volley on the next point but gets passed by Del Potro. 2-1.

    Federer up a mini-break again after putting constant pressure on Del Potro's backahnd till he finally nets it. 3-1. 

    Del Potro holds the next point. Federer hits a serve out wide and hits a soft forehand down the line behind Del Poto to make it 4-2.

  • 08:33 (IST)

    Both Federer and Del Potro hold twice to make it 6-6.

    The 3rd set will be decided by a tie-break.

  • 08:20 (IST)

    Federer holds for 4-4. We are back level in this 3rd set. 

    Federer sprays a backhand wide for deuce, but follows it up with a tricky serve on the following point that Del Potro can’t return into the court. Another game point.

    This time Del Potro sprays a backhand wide and Federer has the hold for 4-all. Back on serve. 

  • 08:18 (IST)

    Federer breaks back for 3-4.

    Federer breaks on a Del Potro double-fault and we are back on serve in set three.

    Del Potro complains to the chair umpire about the moise levels and people cheering between serves. He's not happy with the crowd. 

  • 08:12 (IST)

    The Del Potro one-handed backhanded block from his previous service game!

  • 08:11 (IST)

    Federer has an easy service hold at 15 and he makes it 2-4. 

    The Swiss player had all the momentum in his favour after the second set but he has completely relinquished it in the past 15 minutes. 

    Federer's inside-out forehand is letting him down and he's not doing himself any favours by constantly attacking Del Potro's forehand.  

  • 08:09 (IST)

  • 08:08 (IST)

    Juan Martin del Potro edges ahead 4-1.

    Del Potro passes Federer with a backhand down the line on the first point. 

    He overhits a forehand on the next point and it's 15-15.

    At 40-15, Del Potro throws in his first double fault of the match. 

    Federer makes a deep return but Del Potro just blocks it back for a backhand winner. The Argentine holds for 4-1. 

  • 08:03 (IST)

    Federer saves a break point and holds for 1-3. 

    Federer saves a break with point by serving-and-volleying. Deuce.

    He wins the next point with an ace down the tee.

    A sweet drop shot helps him hold for 1-3.

  • 08:01 (IST)

  • 08:01 (IST)

    Del Potro races to 3-0 in the 3rd set.

    Massive lapse in concentration from Roger Federer as he double faults to get broken early in the second set. 0-2.

    Del Potro rattles off four quick points from love-15 down thanks to some uncharacteristic Federer errors. He leads 3-0.  

  • 07:55 (IST)

    Stats time! Check out what the numbers say about that second set. 

  • 07:54 (IST)

    Interesting graphic. 

  • 07:47 (IST)

    Roger Federer levels the quarter-final match against Juan Martin del Potro wby winning the second set 6-3 in 35 minutes.

  • 07:47 (IST)

    Federer holds and takes the second set 6-3.

    Federer starts off with a big serve and puts the ball away with a smash. 15-0. 

    Federer wins the next point with a sweet forehand passing shot down the line. 30-0. 

    Del Potro replies with a passing shot of his own and it's 30-15. 

    Huge serve from Federer down the tee and Del Potro can;t control his return. 40-15. TWO SET POINTS. 

    Federer holds with a forehand winner.

  • 07:41 (IST)

    Del Potro holds at 15 and now Federer will serve for the second set to level this quarter-final.

    Solid service game from the Argentine under pressure. 

  • 07:39 (IST)

    Federer is pumped right now!

  • 07:38 (IST)

    Del Potro holds at love to ensure he doesn't fall too far behind. 4-2.

  • 07:37 (IST)

    Federer edges ahead, leads 5-2.

    Federer hits an ace down the tee and then comes up with another service winner. 

    Del Potro hits his forehand long and it's 40-0.

    Federer pulls off a difficult overhead smash while running backwards and he holds for 5-2. 

  • 07:35 (IST)

    Federer breaks at love with a forehand passing shot. 

    The Swiss player now leads 3-1 in the second set.

    He quickly consolidates for 4-1 with a hold at 15. 

  • 07:21 (IST)

    Federer starts off with a service hold in the second set. 1-0. 

    Federer opens with an ace, but Del Potro hits a forehand winner, his 14th of the match, on the next point. 

    Federer double faults to get into trouble but then his serve comes to his rescue. 

    He holds from deuce with a a smash winner followed by a 118mph ace out wide.

  • 07:18 (IST)

    Stats time! Only one break point in the opening set and Del Potro made the most of it. 

  • 07:15 (IST)

    Juan Martin del Potro breaks and then holds to win the opening set 7-5 over Roger Federer in 40 minutes. 

  • 07:14 (IST)

    Take a look at how Del Potro broke the Federer serve!

  • 07:13 (IST)

    Juan Martin del Potro wins the opening set 7-5.

    Del Potro sets up two SET POINTS after Federer dumps a return into the net. 

    He seals the opening set with a 129mph service winner. 

  • 07:08 (IST)

    The hammering forehand winner from the last game!

  • 07:07 (IST)

    Del Potro breaks for 6-5.

    At 30-15, Del Potro hammers a forehand winner down the line that went sizzling past Federer. 

    At 30-30, Federer double faults to gift Del Potro a break point.

    At 30-40, Federer comes into the net behind a poor volley and Del Potro passes him with a running forehand winner to break. 

    Del Potro will now serve for the first set at 6-5. 

  • 07:01 (IST)

    Will we finally get a Federer vs Nadal clash at the US Open? Nadal has already won and done half the job. 

  • 06:59 (IST)

    Forehand shank from Federer and Del Potro holds for 4-4 from 15-30. 

    Lots of half-chances for the Swiss player but no break points created by either of them in the match so far. 

    Federer follows that up with a hold at 15 and he moves ahead 5-4. Del Potro will now serve to stay in the opening set. 

  • 06:56 (IST)

  • 06:53 (IST)

    Federer holds for 4-3.

    The winner of this match will meet top seed Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals.

    Federer and Nadal have never played each other at the US Open over their more than a decade-long rivalry. 

  • 06:51 (IST)

  • 06:48 (IST)

    Juan Martin del Potro holds for 3-3.

    Small opportunity for Federer at 0-30 on Del Potro's serve. 

    The Argentine fires a service winner down the tee to make it 15-30. 

    Del Potro hammers a forehand winner and it's 30-30. 

    An ace from Del Potro and he has game point. 

    Federer sprays a forehand wide and Del Potro holds for 3-3.

  • 06:45 (IST)

    No breaks of serve yet in the opening set. Federer leads 3-2.

    Federer leads the head-to-head against Del Potro 16-5 but the last time they met at the US Open, the Argentine won to lift his maiden Grand Slam title. 

  • 06:31 (IST)

    Federer serves first to start off the match.

    He holds at 15 with a slick volley and it's 1-0. 

  • 06:29 (IST)

    Time for the final US Open singles quarter-final:

    Roger Federer vs Juan Martin del Potro. 

    Ready? Play!

  • 06:24 (IST)

  • 06:23 (IST)

    All-American US Open:

    The last time when four American women made semi-finals of a Major was Wimbledon 1985 -- Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Zina Garrison and Kathy Rinaldi.

    The last time it happened at US Open was 1981.

  • 06:21 (IST)

    Take a look at the final stats from the match between Keys and Kanepi.

  • 06:18 (IST)

    The 2017 US Open women's semi-finals are set: 

    CoCo Vandeweghe [20] vs Madison Keys [15]

    Venus Williams [9] vs Sloane Stephens

  • 06:14 (IST)

    Madison Keys books her spot in the US Open semi-finals with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Kaia Kanepi in 68 minutes.

    We have an all-American semi-final line-up on the women's side!

  • 06:03 (IST)

    Keys breaks to win the match 6-3, 6-3.

    MATCH POINT for Madison Keys on Kaia Kanepi's serve. 

    Kanepi saves it with two monstrous inside-out forehands. Deuce. 

    Keys sends her return long on the next point and it's game point for Kanepi. 

    Keys hammers a backhand winner down the line and it's back to deuce. 

    Another MATCH POINT for Keys after Kanepi double faults. And Keys clinches it this time.

  • 05:55 (IST)

    Keys surges ahead to 5-3 and is now just one hame away from the semi-finals. 

  • 05:55 (IST)

    Kanepi holds to make it 3-4.

    Kanepi falls behind 0-30 after Keys wins a well-constructed point at the net -- deft volley to put away the point.

    Kanepi pulls back the next two points to make it 30-30. 

    Kanepi holds for 3-4 as we approach the one-hour mark in this quarter-final. 

  • 05:47 (IST)

    Kanepi fends off break points to claw out a hold for 2-3.

    The 418th-ranked player fought back well to stay in touching distance in the second set. Only one break separating the two players but Kanepi has not been able to find any inroads on the Keys serve. 

  • 05:47 (IST)

    Keys holds for 4-2 and yells a loud "Come on"!

    Keys mixing her serve really well to keep Kanepi guessing. 

    She's fired up and wants to win this match as soon as possible. Two games away.

  • 05:32 (IST)

    Keys quickly consolidates her break and leads 2-0 in the second set.

    Great serving by the American in the match so far. Six aces and 79 percent of first-serve points won. 

  • 05:29 (IST)

  • 05:29 (IST)

    Keys breaks to start off the second set. 1-0.

    Kanepi struggling on her return and hasn't found her rythm yet. Keys making the most of it and breaks on her third chance in the game. 

  • 05:25 (IST)

For the sixth time, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are each a victory away from finally meeting at the US Open, the only Grand Slam tournament where the rivals have never played each other. Juan Martin del Potro prevented it once and can do it again.

Federer plays del Potro in the men's quarter-finals, and top-seeded Nadal faces 19-year-old Russian Andrey Rublev. Del Potro beat Nadal in the 2009 semi-finals at Flushing Meadows, then ended Federer's five-year championship reign by upsetting him in the final.

Rafael Nadal in action at the US Open. AP

Rafael Nadal in action at the US Open. AP

Federer will be the fresher player in their night matchup, having beaten Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets Monday, while the 24th-seeded del Potro was overcoming illness and a two-set deficit to rally past No 6 seed Dominic Thiem in more than three and a half hours hours.

In the women's quarter-finals, No 1 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic faces No 20 CoCo Vandeweghe of the US, and 15th-seeded Madison Keys of the US meets 418th-ranked Kaia Kanepi of Estonia, the first qualifier in the US Open women's quarter-finals since Barbara Gerken in 1981.

Kanepi is back to her best after almost two years off the courts because of an injury and a virus, and Keys will be aiming to join compatriots Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams in the last-four.

The No 1 ranking is also at stake in today's matches. Pliskova must reach the final to retain her top spot atop the WTA rankings, while on the men's side, Federer needs to win to have a shot at claiming the No 1 ranking from Nadal.

If both Federer and Nadal win, the top spot will be clinched by the winner of their semi-final match.

Here's the schedule for Wednesday at Flushing Meadows:

Arthur Ashe Stadium (12 noon local or 9.30 pm IST)

Karolina Pliskova (CZE x1) v CoCo Vandeweghe (USA x20)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) v Andrey Rublev (RUS)

(7 pm local or 4.30 am IST)

Madison Keys (USA x15) v Kaia Kanepi (EST)

Roger Federer (SUI x3) v Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x24)

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Sep 07, 2017 07:22 am | Updated Date: Sep 07, 2017 08:35 am


