Live US Open 2017, tennis score and updates, quarter-finals: Roger Federer levels match vs Juan Martin del Potro

For the sixth time, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are each a victory away from finally meeting at the US Open, the only Grand Slam tournament where the rivals have never played each other. Juan Martin del Potro prevented it once and can do it again.

Federer plays del Potro in the men's quarter-finals, and top-seeded Nadal faces 19-year-old Russian Andrey Rublev. Del Potro beat Nadal in the 2009 semi-finals at Flushing Meadows, then ended Federer's five-year championship reign by upsetting him in the final.

Federer will be the fresher player in their night matchup, having beaten Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets Monday, while the 24th-seeded del Potro was overcoming illness and a two-set deficit to rally past No 6 seed Dominic Thiem in more than three and a half hours hours.

In the women's quarter-finals, No 1 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic faces No 20 CoCo Vandeweghe of the US, and 15th-seeded Madison Keys of the US meets 418th-ranked Kaia Kanepi of Estonia, the first qualifier in the US Open women's quarter-finals since Barbara Gerken in 1981.

Kanepi is back to her best after almost two years off the courts because of an injury and a virus, and Keys will be aiming to join compatriots Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams in the last-four.

The No 1 ranking is also at stake in today's matches. Pliskova must reach the final to retain her top spot atop the WTA rankings, while on the men's side, Federer needs to win to have a shot at claiming the No 1 ranking from Nadal.

If both Federer and Nadal win, the top spot will be clinched by the winner of their semi-final match.

Here's the schedule for Wednesday at Flushing Meadows:

Arthur Ashe Stadium (12 noon local or 9.30 pm IST)

Karolina Pliskova (CZE x1) v CoCo Vandeweghe (USA x20)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) v Andrey Rublev (RUS)

(7 pm local or 4.30 am IST)

Madison Keys (USA x15) v Kaia Kanepi (EST)

Roger Federer (SUI x3) v Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x24)

With inputs from agencies