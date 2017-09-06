Live US Open 2017, tennis score and updates, quarter-finals: Karolina Pliskova faces CoCo Vandeweghe

22:01 (IST)
"it's definitely first-strike tennis. If I'm hitting my shots, I'm doing better in the scoreline than [Pliskova] and vice versa" @CocoVandeypic.twitter.com/HUP5856VLg— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2017
22:01 (IST)
"it's definitely first-strike tennis. If I'm hitting my shots, I'm doing better in the scoreline than [Pliskova] and vice versa" @CocoVandeypic.twitter.com/HUP5856VLg— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2017
22:00 (IST)
Vandeweghe consolidates for 3-1.
Strong start from the American as she is serving and returning well, and quickly surges ahead to a 3-1 lead.
Pliskova struggling a little on her return so far and committing too many unforced errors.
21:58 (IST)
Plenty at stake in this match, especially for World No 1 Pliskova. If she loses today, Garbine Muguruza will be crowned the new World No 1 on Monday.
It's Pliskova vs. Vandeweghe to start the day on Artur Ashe. If Pliskova loses, Muguruza will be the new World No. 1 on Monday.— Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) September 6, 2017
21:58 (IST)
Vandeweghe breaks first, leads 2-1.
Vandeweghe opens up a 0-30 gap by stepping up to return Pliskova's serve smack down the line with a forehand winner.
Pliskova sprays her forehand wide on the next point and it''s three break points for the American.
Pliskova saves one with an ace down the tee.
Vandeweghe goes for a huge return winner on the next point, and it was called out. She challenges the call and Hawk-Eye shows that ther forehand just clipped the line. She secures the break and leads 2-1.
21:54 (IST)
Pliskova drops her first point on serve but recovers well to hold serve at 30.
The Czech mixing things up with a drop shot early on to pull Vandeweghe towards the net.
21:53 (IST)
Vandeweghe makes it 1-1.
Quick service hold from the American, which included her first ace of the match.
Both these players are big-servers, so expect plenty of free points through service winners.
21:49 (IST)
Karolina Pliskova to serve first to start off the match!
Ready? Play!
21:43 (IST)
Pliskova and Vandeweghe are out on court and are warming up.
We are just minutes away from live tennis action.
Their head-to-head record is tied at 2-2.
21:10 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the US Open 2017!
It's Day 10 at Flushing Meadows and the remaining quarter-finals will take place today.
Livce action will begin in about half an hour so stick around for regular scores and updates from all the matches!
For the sixth time, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are each a victory away from finally meeting at the US Open, the only Grand Slam tournament where the rivals have never played each other. Juan Martin del Potro prevented it once and can do it again.
Federer plays del Potro in the men's quarter-finals, and top-seeded Nadal faces 19-year-old Russian Andrey Rublev. Del Potro beat Nadal in the 2009 semi-finals at Flushing Meadows, then ended Federer's five-year championship reign by upsetting him in the final.
Federer will be the fresher player in their night matchup, having beaten Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets Monday, while the 24th-seeded del Potro was overcoming illness and a two-set deficit to rally past No 6 seed Dominic Thiem in more than three and a half hours hours.
In the women's quarter-finals, No 1 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic faces No 20 CoCo Vandeweghe of the US, and 15th-seeded Madison Keys of the US meets 418th-ranked Kaia Kanepi of Estonia, the first qualifier in the US Open women's quarter-finals since Barbara Gerken in 1981.
Kanepi is back to her best after almost two years off the courts because of an injury and a virus, and Keys will be aiming to join compatriots Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams in the last-four.
The No 1 ranking is also at stake in today's matches. Pliskova must reach the final to retain her top spot atop the WTA rankings, while on the men's side, Federer needs to win to have a shot at claiming the No 1 ranking from Nadal.
If both Federer and Nadal win, the top spot will be clinched by the winner of their semi-final match.
Here's the schedule for Wednesday at Flushing Meadows:
Arthur Ashe Stadium (12 noon local or 9.30 pm IST)
Karolina Pliskova (CZE x1) v CoCo Vandeweghe (USA x20)
Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) v Andrey Rublev (RUS)
(7 pm local or 4.30 am IST)
Madison Keys (USA x15) v Kaia Kanepi (EST)
Roger Federer (SUI x3) v Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x24)
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Sep 06, 2017 09:30 pm | Updated Date: Sep 06, 2017 10:01 pm
US Open 2017: Andrey Rublev, Kaia Kanepi's remarkable run outshines Rafael Nadal's 50th win
Karolina Pliskova, Roger Federer advance to qurter-finals; Dominic Thiem, Elina Svitolina crash out
US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal, Karolina Pliskova eye 4th-round berths, Roger Federer takes on Feliciano Lopez
US Open 2017: Top seeds Rafael Nadal, Karolina Pliskova battle into 3rd round, Svetlana Kuznetsova ousted