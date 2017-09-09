Live US Open 2017, tennis score and updates, men's semi-finals: Rafael Nadal faces Juan Martin del Potro

Del Potro gets the first break of the match, leads 3-2 after a lucky netcord helps him out on break point.

Nadal falls behind 0-30 after HIS backhand can't stand up to the firepower of Del Potro's forehand.

An unforced error from the Argentine makes it 15-30.

On the next point, Nadal draws his opponent to one side of the court and then produces an exquisite foreahnd winner down the line. 30-30.

Big serve from Nadal and Del Potro shanks his return into the air. 40-30.

Del Potro makes it deuce with an overhead smash into the open court after a short Nadal return. It was hDel Potro's blistering forehand on the shot before that set the point up so neatly for the Argnetine.

Nadal sends a forehand flying and it's BREAK POINT.

Del Potro gets lucky on the next point as his return clips the net and falls on the other side. He breaks for 3-2.