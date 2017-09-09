Live US Open 2017, tennis score and updates, men's semi-finals: Rafael Nadal faces Juan Martin del Potro

05:50 (IST)
Tiger Woods is in the house! The golf pro is watching the action unfold from #Nadal's box#USOpenhttps://t.co/cQrZdkxQ08pic.twitter.com/n9pzgZrnCp— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) September 9, 2017
05:50 (IST)
Tiger Woods is in the house! The golf pro is watching the action unfold from #Nadal's box#USOpenhttps://t.co/cQrZdkxQ08pic.twitter.com/n9pzgZrnCp— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) September 9, 2017
05:49 (IST)
Del Potro gets the first break of the match, leads 3-2 after a lucky netcord helps him out on break point.
Nadal falls behind 0-30 after HIS backhand can't stand up to the firepower of Del Potro's forehand.
An unforced error from the Argentine makes it 15-30.
On the next point, Nadal draws his opponent to one side of the court and then produces an exquisite foreahnd winner down the line. 30-30.
Big serve from Nadal and Del Potro shanks his return into the air. 40-30.
Del Potro makes it deuce with an overhead smash into the open court after a short Nadal return. It was hDel Potro's blistering forehand on the shot before that set the point up so neatly for the Argnetine.
Nadal sends a forehand flying and it's BREAK POINT.
Del Potro gets lucky on the next point as his return clips the net and falls on the other side. He breaks for 3-2.
05:43 (IST)
Did you see this cheeky tweet from Chris Hemsworth? We are expecting a few hammering forehands from Del Potro tonight!
Lost my hammer again... but as they say, sharing is caring. Good luck @delpotrojuan. @rogerfederer— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) September 8, 2017
🎥 @usopen#USOpen#THORtro#ThorRagnarokpic.twitter.com/0HBP3okhaZ
05:43 (IST)
Del Potro makes it 2-2.
At 30-30, Del Potro hits a clean forehand winner down the line to bring up game point. His forehand is firing well since the word go!
He then fires an ace to hold for 2-2.
05:38 (IST)
Look for this...#Nadal attacking DelPo wide to the FH. Errors live here. Rally to the BH. 🔨 to the FH. #USOpenpic.twitter.com/UcRXeW5nf8— Craig O'Shannessy (@BrainGameTennis) September 9, 2017
05:37 (IST)
Nadal saves one break point to hold for 2-1.
Missed opportunity for Del Potro who sprayed his backhand wide twice to let Nadal off the hook. Fiesty start!
05:34 (IST)
We've got two of the best forehands in the history of tennis here tonight and the cool thing is they are such different forehands— Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) September 9, 2017
05:31 (IST)
Nadal holds for 1-0.
Rafael Nadal serves first to start this semi-final. He is stretched ot 30-30 by Juan Martin del Potro but then attacks his backhand to hold the opening game.
That was a dynamite of an opening service game with both players trading heavy blows.
05:28 (IST)
Rafael Nadal & Juan Martin del Potro face off for a spot in the #USOpen final.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 8, 2017
Take a Look Again, courtesy of @DeloitteUS, at the matchup pic.twitter.com/VCYGC5oMpZ
05:27 (IST)
The last time @delpotrojuan faced @RafaelNadal at the #USOpen, he won in convincing fashion. Will history repeat or Nadal change the script? pic.twitter.com/HWAIiqCNtZ— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2017
05:21 (IST)
Nadal and Del Potro are out on court and warming up for their blockbuster match!
Hang tight, this one promises to be a cracker.
05:14 (IST)
It's not how you start...three #USOpen finalists (Stephens, Keys, Anderson) all missed 2017 Australian Open. Del Potro can make it all four!— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 8, 2017
05:11 (IST)
Next up on Arthur Ashe Stadium:
No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs No 28-seed Juan Martin del Potro for a spot in the final.
Nadal leads the head-to-head 8-5 but Del Potro has won their last two encounters and also won the last time they met at the US Open.
05:07 (IST)
Kevin Anderson becomes the first player representing South Africa to reach a grand slam final since Johan Kriek in 1981 (Aus Open) #USOpen— Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) September 8, 2017
05:06 (IST)
Take a look at the final stats from the match. Kevin Anderson hit 58 winners, including 22 aces.
05:06 (IST)
Stat!
Kevin Anderson, the world No 32, is the lowest-ranked US Open men's singles finalist since the inception of the ATP rankings in 1973.
04:56 (IST)
.@KAndersonATP becomes the first South African to reach the #USOpen final in the Open Era!— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2017
He defeats Carreno Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4! pic.twitter.com/aftgwC6ffy
04:54 (IST)
Kevin Anderson is the 6th man in the Open Era to reach the #USOpen final from outside the Top 16 seeds; 2 of previous 5 won title. pic.twitter.com/ygKEktwWwG— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 8, 2017
04:52 (IST)
Kevin Anderson reaches his first Grand Slam final, beating Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.
Will play Rafael Nadal or Juan Martin del Potro for US Open title.
04:50 (IST)
Anderson wins!
What a way to start the game! Carreno Busta wins a 38-shot rally - the longest of the match so far - after Anderson flashes a forehand wide. 0-15.
Another long rally but this time Carreno Busta is the one that errs. 15-15.
THIRD long rally of the match! Anderson visibly frustrated and overhits. 15-30. This one was 24 shots-long.
A tricky touch half volley from Anderson makes it 30-30. Two points from the final.
Anderson brings up match point with an overhead smash from near the baseline. That was a tough one to pull off, especially under so much pressure.
Carreno Busta dumps a forehand into the net and it's game, set and match for Anderson. He is through to his first Grand Slam final.
04:43 (IST)
Carreno Busta holds after a marathon game. 4-5.
The game lasted over eight minutes and five deuces but PCB managed to find a way out of it.
Now it's on Anderson; racquet - he will serve for a place in the US Open final.
04:33 (IST)
Anderson holds to love and is now just one game away from the US Open final. 5-3.
Carreno Busta to now serve to stay alive in this semi-final.
04:29 (IST)
It's been a tough one since the 2nd set for Pablo...— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2017
He's fighting to stay close in the 4th - Anderson still has the break at 4-3.#USOpenpic.twitter.com/t00uZTq4VP
04:29 (IST)
Carreno Busta saves break points to hold for 3-4.
PCB hangs tough to hold but you get the sense that he's just delaying the inevitable.
04:25 (IST)
Sort of sums up #CarrenoBusta's day after breaking back in the second set.— Live Tennis (@livetennis) September 8, 2017
(He's fine.) pic.twitter.com/Ckxnth7Imo
04:23 (IST)
Anderson edges ahead, 4-2.
Anderson consolidates at 15 and lets out another one of thous "Come Ons" combined with a violent fist pump.
He's two games away, and can sense that the final within his reach.
04:21 (IST)
Anderson breaks for a 3-2 lead.
At 15-40, Carreno Busta pings a forehand deep into the corner, Anderson is able to retrieve it with some great defence, and they continue to go at each other with real intensity and this time, it's Carreno Busta who makes the error!
Anderson just needs to hold serve thrice and he will have booked his place in Sunday's final.
04:12 (IST)
Both players start the 4th set with holds to 15. 1-1.
After having dropped zero sets in his first five matches, he has now lost two on the trot. Momentum firmly in Big Kev's favour as his firepower overwhelming Carreno Busta's defence in the last two sets.
Can the 26-year-old Spaniard respond in the 4th set?
04:04 (IST)
Kevin Anderson is a set away from the #USOpen final...— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2017
He takes the 3rd set 6-3 off Carreno Busta.
Will Pablo fight back in the 4th? pic.twitter.com/Ri5Z2qsjs5
04:03 (IST)
Stats time! Anderson has cleaned up his game considerable as the match has gone on. 15 winners to 8 unforced errors in the 3rd set for Anderson.
04:02 (IST)
Kevin Anderson fires an ace on his third set point to take a 2-1 lead. We have crossed the two-hour mark and it's 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the South African's favour.
Anderson is one set away from his maiden Grand Slam final.
03:58 (IST)
Kevin Anderson holds for 6-3 with an ace.
Anderson serving for the 3rd set at 5-3 and wins the first point with some attacking play that put PCB on the backfoot.
Anderson hits an ace down the tee but PCB instantly challenges it and Hawk-Eye shows that the serve was indeed out. On Anderson's second serve, Carreno Busta cranks out an insane service return winner to make it 15-15.
Unreturnable serve from Anderson makes it 30-15.
Carreno Busta puts Anderson off-balance with a deep return into the corner and it's 30-30.
HUMUNGOUS slider out wide from Anderson brings up SET POINT #3.
And Anderson seals the set with his 20th ace of the match.
03:53 (IST)
Carreno Busta saves two set points and claws out a tough service hold. 3-5.
30-30 on PCB's serve and he's in trouble in this game.
Good serve in the corner from Carreno Busta and he moves to game point. 40-30.
Great return from Anderson on the next point and he comes forward and then volleys twice to win the point. Deuce.
A backhand dumped into the net by PCB and it's SET POINT for Anderson.
Another solid serve out wide followed by a forehand down the line from Carreno Busta helps him save the set point. Back to deuce.
The Spaniard sprays a forehand long to gift another SET POINT to Anderson.
Carreno Busta lands a deep return that skids off the baseline and Anderson can't control his forehand return. Back to deuce.
Anderson hits a slice approach and then comes to the net but PCB was ready this time and passes him with ease. Advantage to the Spaniard.
PCB mixes it up on the next deuce with a sliced drop shot to win the point.
Anderson pulls off a ridiculous service return winner to bring up deuce. This game is already 7 minutes long.
Carreno Busta comes to the net for the first time in this set following a long rally and wins the point with a sweet volley. He holds for 3-5.
03:42 (IST)
Anderson firmly in the driver's seat at the moment. He is holding serve with complete ease and has the cushion of one break in this 3rd set.
Carreno Busta has been too passive for too long. He will need to take a little more initiative to stay competitive in this semi-final match. He is now serving at 2-5 to stay alive in this set.
03:36 (IST)
Anderson breaks and the consolidates for a 4-1 lead in the third set.
.@KAndersonATP is in the zone:— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2017
He breaks Carreno Busta's serve to take a 4-1 lead in the 3rd set!#USOpenpic.twitter.com/XAy8BqLWRb
03:26 (IST)
Carreno Busta saves three break points and then manages to hold to start the 3rd set. 1-1.
Anderson is 2/8 on break points so far.
03:23 (IST)
We're on even terms as @KAndersonATP takes the 2nd set 7-5, with a big backhand winner into the open court!#USOpenpic.twitter.com/af7eFvHfvv— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2017
03:22 (IST)
Take a look at the stats from the second set.
03:21 (IST)
Kevin Anderson levels the match after winning a second set that lasted 50 minutes. 4-6, 7-5.
This is the first set that Pablo Carreno Busta has dropped at the US Open.
03:19 (IST)
Anderson breaks to win the second set 7-5.
Anderson is pulling the trigger too soon. He had Carreno Busta on the ropes with his forehand but then tries to change direction and ends up hitting wide. 15-0.
MASSIVE return from Anderson and he makes it 15-15.
On the next point, Anderson sprays a forehand way long and it's 30-15.
Deep forehand return from the South African catches Carreno Busta off-balance and he ends up netting his return. 30-30.
DOUBLE FAULT from PCB at the worst time possible and it's SET POINT for Anderson. 40-30.
Backhand winner levels the match for Anderson 4-6, 7-5.
03:14 (IST)
Anderson produces three aces in his service game and holds for 6-5.
Carreno Busta will once again serve to stay in this set and hopefully take it to the tie-break.
03:11 (IST)
Understanding Kevin Anderson's frustration rigth now:
Former player Jill Craybas on BBC Radio: "Kevin Anderson is the type of player who probably feels he should be overpowering Pablo Carreno Busta, but finds that he can't because of the Spaniard's excellent anticipation and defence.
That can be frustrating and could push him to make mistakes."
03:09 (IST)
A hold each for Anderson and Carreno Busta and we are at 5-5 in the second set.
Every point of paramount mporatnce now as one break by either player could do the damage.
03:02 (IST)
Carreno Busta saves two break points to hold for 4-4.
At 15, 30, Anderson hits a superb cross-court backhand service return winner that sets up TWO BREAK POINTS.
Carreno Busta saves both with solid serves - one down the tee and one out wide. Deuce.
Game point for PCB after Anderson hits a forehand right into the net. He seems flustered and is trying to force too much too soon.
Anderson overcooks his forehand and PCB holds for 4-4.
02:55 (IST)
Some famous faces in the crowd today!
Bill Gates in the house pic.twitter.com/gciJE5PHW5— Ilya Ryvlin (@ryvlin) September 8, 2017
02:54 (IST)
Carreno Busta with an easy hold and the second set is even-stevens at 3-3.
PCB is cleverly exploiting Anderson's one-way approach (hard or nothing).— Matt Zemek (@mzemek) September 8, 2017
This match shows why Kando needs to develop a drop shot.
02:51 (IST)
Anderson way too tight out there since the start : bad misses, bad choices. Carreno Busta does what he does best : playing the wall.— Carole Bouchard (@carole_bouchard) September 8, 2017
02:50 (IST)
Carreno Busta breaks back immediately for 2-3.
Carreno Busta wins the first point of Anderson's service game with a stunning cross-court pass.
Anderson fires an impressive kick-serve out wide and it's 15-15.
Carreno Busta then comes up with an incredible backhand winner down the line after barely getting a racquet to return Anderson's fastest serve of the match -135 mph. 15-30.
Careless forehand hit long from Anderson and now PCB has TWO BREAK POINTS.
Big, big serve down the tee rescues the first break point.
On the second break point, Anderson comes forward but his approach shot was quite meek and Carreno Busta passes him quite effortlessly. He gets the break back and yells a loud "VAMOS!". The Spaniard is pumped!
02:42 (IST)
Anderson breaks for 3-1.
A fired-up Anderson takes the initiative on Carreno Busta's first two serves and his aggression pays off. 0-30. Tiny opportunity opening up.
Good serve from PCB and Anderson nets his return. 15-30.
Anderson sets up TWO BREAK POINTS with his booming groundstrokes followed by an overhead smash at the net. 15-40.
PCB saves the first break point but is unable to save the second. Anderson doing a fine job of pushing his opponent behind the baseline with deep returns hit with a lot of pace.
02:38 (IST)
Both Anderson and Carreno Busta exchange service holds and the second set is at 2-1.
Carreno Busta has been calm and consistent overall, while Anderson had one bad game in this match so far.
The 12th seed hasn't had to do much but I am sure he will be tested as this match goes on.
Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin del Potro might feel as if it's a Grand Slam semi-final worthy of a final.
Each has won the US Open already — Nadal in 2010 and 2013; del Potro in 2009, when he beat Nadal in the semi-finals, then Roger Federer in the final. That, though, was the big-hitting Argentine's only major championship.
Nadal, meanwhile, ranks second in men's tennis history with 15 Grand Slam trophies. Nadal leads their head-to-head series 8-5, but del Potro won their most recent matchup, on a hard court at the Rio Olympics last year.
The other semi-final involves two newcomers: 12th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain vs 28th-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa. Neither has played in a major semi, let alone a title match.
Carreno Busta has not lost a set in the tournament so far, while Anderson boasts a dangerous serve and has only been broken three times in 87 service games.
Anderson booked his place in the last four by beating the last American Sam Querrey, while Busta had the easiest path to the last-four without facing a player ranked inside the top-25.
Carreno Busta, who has three career singles titles, including one in Estoril this year, is gunning for his maiden Grand Slam.
The big-serving Anderson became the first South African man or woman to reach the semi-finals at the US Open in the Open Era with his gritty win over Sam Querrey.
Arguably playing the best tennis of his career, Anderson has fired 92 aces in the tournament so far.
Here's the schedule for Day 12 at the US Open:
Arthur Ashe Stadium (12 noon local or 9.30 pm IST)
Men's doubles final
Jean-Julien Rojer/Horia Tecau (NED/ROM x12) v Feliciano Lopez/Marc Lopez (ESP/ESP x11)
Not before 4 pm local or 1.20 am IST
Men's singles semi-finals
Kevin Anderson (RSA x28) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x12)
Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) v Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x24)
Published Date: Sep 09, 2017 05:05 am | Updated Date: Sep 09, 2017 05:50 am