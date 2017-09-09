Live US Open 2017, tennis score and updates, men's semi-finals: Pablo Carreno Busta wins 1st set vs Kevin Anderson



Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin del Potro might feel as if it's a Grand Slam semi-final worthy of a final.

Each has won the US Open already — Nadal in 2010 and 2013; del Potro in 2009, when he beat Nadal in the semi-finals, then Roger Federer in the final. That, though, was the big-hitting Argentine's only major championship.

Nadal, meanwhile, ranks second in men's tennis history with 15 Grand Slam trophies. Nadal leads their head-to-head series 8-5, but del Potro won their most recent matchup, on a hard court at the Rio Olympics last year.

The other semi-final involves two newcomers: 12th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain vs 28th-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa. Neither has played in a major semi, let alone a title match.

Carreno Busta has not lost a set in the tournament so far, while Anderson boasts a dangerous serve and has only been broken three times in 87 service games.

Anderson booked his place in the last four by beating the last American Sam Querrey, while Busta had the easiest path to the last-four without facing a player ranked inside the top-25.

Carreno Busta, who has three career singles titles, including one in Estoril this year, is gunning for his maiden Grand Slam.

The big-serving Anderson became the first South African man or woman to reach the semi-finals at the US Open in the Open Era with his gritty win over Sam Querrey.

Arguably playing the best tennis of his career, Anderson has fired 92 aces in the tournament so far.

Here's the schedule for Day 12 at the US Open:

Arthur Ashe Stadium (12 noon local or 9.30 pm IST)

Men's doubles final

Jean-Julien Rojer/Horia Tecau (NED/ROM x12) v Feliciano Lopez/Marc Lopez (ESP/ESP x11)

Not before 4 pm local or 1.20 am IST

Men's singles semi-finals

Kevin Anderson (RSA x28) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x12)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) v Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x24)