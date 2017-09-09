You are here:
Live US Open 2017, tennis score and updates, men's semi-finals: Pablo Carreno Busta wins 1st set vs Kevin Anderson

SportsNikhila MakkerSep, 09 2017 02:54:03 IST
  • 02:54 (IST)

    Carreno Busta with an easy hold and the second set is even-stevens at 3-3.

  • 02:51 (IST)

  • 02:50 (IST)

    Carreno Busta breaks back immediately for 2-3.

    Carreno Busta wins the first point of Anderson's service game with a stunning cross-court pass. 

    Anderson fires an impressive kick-serve out wide and it's 15-15. 

    Carreno Busta then comes up with an incredible backhand winner down the line after barely getting a racquet to return Anderson's fastest serve of the match -135 mph. 15-30.

    Careless forehand hit long from Anderson and now PCB has TWO BREAK POINTS.

    Big, big serve down the tee rescues the first break point. 

    On the second break point, Anderson comes forward but his approach shot was quite meek and Carreno Busta passes him quite effortlessly. He gets the break back and yells a loud "VAMOS!". The Spaniard is pumped!

  • 02:42 (IST)

    Anderson breaks for 3-1.

    A fired-up Anderson takes the initiative on Carreno Busta's first two serves and his aggression pays off. 0-30. Tiny opportunity opening up. 

    Good serve from PCB and Anderson nets his return. 15-30.

    Anderson sets up TWO BREAK POINTS with his booming groundstrokes followed by an overhead smash at the net. 15-40.

    PCB saves the first break point but is unable to save the second. Anderson doing a fine job of pushing his opponent behind the baseline with deep returns hit with a lot of pace.  

  • 02:38 (IST)

    Both Anderson and Carreno Busta exchange service holds and the second set is at 2-1.

    Carreno Busta has been calm and consistent overall, while Anderson had one bad game in this match so far. 

    The 12th seed hasn't had to do much but I am sure he will be tested as this match goes on. 

  • 02:34 (IST)

    Anderson holds to open the second set. Needs to stay very steady on serve. 1-0. 

  • 02:31 (IST)

    Story of the first set in numbers: Pablo Carreno Busta: 2 winners, 1 unforced error. Kevin Anderson: 8 winners, 14 unforced errors.

  • 02:31 (IST)

  • 02:30 (IST)

    Pablo Carreno Busta wins the opening set over Kevin Anderson 6-4 in 33 minutes.

    The Spaniard hasn't dropped a set yet at the US Open. 

  • 02:29 (IST)

  • 02:29 (IST)

    Pablo Carreno Busta holds to seal the first set, 6-4.

    Anderson saves TWO SET POINTS and it's deuce on Carreno Busta's serve. The Spaniard was forced too far behind the baseline by Anderson's groundstrokes and couldn't control his backhand return.

    Carreno Busta fires his first ace of the match at the best time possible. SET POINT #3.

    Another big serve and the 12th seed takes the opening set 6-4.

  • 02:24 (IST)

    Anderson restores some order with his third love-hold. 4-5 

    But it's Carreno Busta who will now serve for the first set. 

  • 02:23 (IST)

    Carreno Busta consolidates his break with an easy service hold. 5-3.

    Too many errors from the Anderson racquet (11 so far), and all of a sudden the Spaniard is in control of the opening set. He's jusrt a game away from taking it and moving a step closer to the US Open final. 

    Carreno Busta is quietly going about his business here and Anderson looks a little nervous.

  • 02:21 (IST)

    Well well! Kevin Anderson is the first player to get broken in this quarter-final!

    For the first time in this match, Carreno Busta takes the first point on Anderson’s serve. And then he wins the second. 0-30. 

    Carreno Busta stays steady from the baseline and converts his second break point to go ahead 4-3. 

    Anderson broken for only the 4th time in ths US Open this year. 

  • 02:03 (IST)

    A love-hold from Carreno Busta this time! 2-2.

    Anderson steps in to attack on Carreno Busta's serve but overcooks one of his backhand returns in the rally to give the first point to the Spaniard. 15-0.

    Carreno Busta making Anderson play an extra ball on every point and happy to wait for his opponent to make a mistake. This time Anderson nets his shot and it's 30-0. 

    Two more comfortable points and Carreno Busta holds to love. 2-2.

  • 02:01 (IST)

    Anderson holds for 2-1.

    Anderson has the better firepower but Carreno Busta is a wall of resilience. This contest will come down to how well Carreno Busta is able to return and defend. Anderson is always going to have an easy time on his serve.

    Another ace from him in his second service game and he makes it 2-1.

  • 02:00 (IST)

    Carreno Busta drops one point in his first service game but he holds without much fuss too. 1-1. 

    As the match goes on, Carreno Busta's second serve could be a liability for the Spaniard. Anderson is in the mood to attck every serve that he can. 

  • 01:57 (IST)

    Anderson starts off with a love-hold. 

    He hits an ace on his 1st point and then an ace at 40-0. Easy peasy. 

    His ace count for the tournament is up to 94 now. 

  • 01:53 (IST)

    Kevin Anderson to serve first to start off this men's singles semi-final.

    Ready? Play!

  • 01:40 (IST)

    This is the first Grand Slam semi-final for both Kevin Anderson and Pablo Carreno Busta.

    Huge opportunity for both players with a Major final just a win away. 

  • 01:39 (IST)

    Anderson and Carreno Busta are out on court are warming up now!

    We are just minutes away from live action. Who do you think will win this one? 

  • 01:37 (IST)

  • 01:31 (IST)

  • 01:09 (IST)

    US Open 2017: Kevin Anderson, Pablo Carreno Busta face off with eye on career-defining final

    While Kevin Anderson vs Pablo Carreno Busta doesn't have the star appeal of the other semi-final, it still promises to be an intriguing contest as both men are tantalisingly close to a career-defining Grand Slam final.

    http://www.firstpost.com

  • 01:09 (IST)

    First up: It's 12th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta vs 28th seed Kevin Anderson.

    The match is scheduled for 1.30 am IST and we should have live tennis action in just over half an hour. 

    Anderson leads the head-to-head 2-0. 

  • 01:06 (IST)

    Time to shift our focus to the men's singles semi-finals!

    Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro will meet in one US Open men's semi-final. Pablo Carreno Busta and Kevin Anderson will play in the other.

    The matches Friday offer quite a contrast in experience and name recognition.

    Neither Carreno Busta nor Anderson has played in a semi-final at any Grand Slam tournament.

    The other semi-final features a pair of past champions at Flushing Meadows. Nadal won the tournament in 2010 and 2013 for two of his 15 Grand Slam titles. Del Potro was the US Open champion in 2009, when he beat Nadal in the semi-finals and Roger Federer in the final.

    This time, he takes on those two greats of the game in reverse order: del Potro beat Federer in the quarter-finals Wednesday.

  • 23:52 (IST)

    The 12th-seeded team of Horia Tecau of Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands win their first US Open men's doubles championship.

    Tecau and Rojer defeated the 11th-seeded Spaniards Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez 6-4, 6-3 in the final at Flushing Meadows on Friday.

    This is the second Grand Slam title for Tecau and Rojer, who won Wimbledon in 2015.

    Tecau and Rojer eliminated top-seeded Henri Kontinen and John Peers in the semifinals.

    The two Lopezes, who are not related, won the 2016 French Open.

  • 23:49 (IST)

    Horia Tecau of Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer win men's doubles title!

    The 12th seeds Tecau and Rojer defeated Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez 6-4, 6-3.

  • 23:43 (IST)

  • 23:19 (IST)

    Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau win the men's doubles title.

  • 23:11 (IST)

    Second seeds Yung-Jan Chan of Chinese Taipei and Switzerland's Martina Hingis defeat fourth seeded-pair of Sania Mirza and Shuai Peng 6-4, 6-4 to make the US Open final. 

  • 23:08 (IST)

    Huge service game for Sania but she is unable to hold. Hingis/Chan to now serve for the match at 5-4.

    Unforced error from Sania and it's 0-15. Chan comes up with a great volley to make it 15-15. 

    A good, solid serve from Sania helps her get to 30-15. 

    Chan steps up on the next two points and sets up a break point for her team. 

    Hingis unable to make an easy volley and it's deuce. 

    Sania hits her groundstrokes long on the next two point to get broken. 

  • 23:00 (IST)

    Hingis holds for 4-4.

    Break point for Sania/Peng on Hingis' serve but she saves it to get deuce. 

    Hingis double faults on the next point to hand her opponents another break point. 

    Hingis saves it with an amazing backhand down the line winner. 

    Sania hits her service return wide and it's game point for Hingis.

    Peng plays a stunning point and splits Chan and Hingis right in the middle to set up break point. 

    Hingis hits a great serve to save break point. Sania overhits her forehand on the next point and it's back to deuce.

    Hingis hits an ace to bring up game point. Peng fires a beautiful backhand down the line and it's back to deuce. 

    Two points later, Hingis holds for 4-4.

  • 22:53 (IST)

    Peng pulls off an easy hold to make it 4-3.

    Hingis to serve next. 

  • 22:49 (IST)

    Chan/Hingis hold serve to make it 3-3 in the second set.

    This set is following a similar trend as the first one. Sania/Peng get the early break but are unable to hold on it as Hingis/Chan break back. Can the Indo-Chinese pair avoid getting broken again? 

  • 22:42 (IST)

    Sania gets broken to love. 3-2.

    Sania serving now and hoping to consolidate the break. She loses the first two points to fall behind 0-30. 

    Chan fires a return winner down the line on a meek Sania second serve to set up three break points. 0-40. 

    Sania broken to love as Chan plays a superb point at the net. Back on serve in the second set.

  • 22:42 (IST)

    Sania/Peng break for 3-1.

    Sania/Peng jump to 0-30 on Hingis' serve. Small window of opportunity opening up for the Indo-Chinese pair.

    Hingis double faults on the next point and it's THREE BREAK POINTS for Sanai/Peng.

    Chan wins the next two points at the net and it's 30-40.

    Hingis can't find a first serve and Peng hits her service return with interest. She gets into a rally on the beasline with Hingis and wins the point after Hingis overcooks a forehand. 

  • 22:35 (IST)

    Peng toughs out a hold after a long service game. 2-1.

    Peng edges ahead to 30-0 and then Hingis shows great hands at the net to make it 30-15.

    Hingis hits a forehand return long on the next point. 40-15.

    Hingis pulls off a tricky smash while looking right into the sun to make it 40-30.

    Peng serves an excellent serve down the tee but Hingis manages to return it deep and then wins the point with a sweet sliced volley. Deuce. 

    Long rally on the next point between Peng and Chan on the baselines. Sania waits for her chance to step in and then wins the point with a smash volley. She repeats the same pattern on the next point and helps Peng hold. 2-1.  

  • 22:33 (IST)

    Chan makes it 1-1 in the second set.

    Peng nets an easy volley at the net on Chan's first service point and it's 15-0.

    Hingis wins the next point at the net with a msart putaway volley. 30-0.

    Peng hits an overhead smash way long and it's three game points for Chan/Hingis.

    Chan holds for 1-1.

  • 22:30 (IST)

    Sania serving first in the second set. She saves break points to hold for 1-0. 

    She is immediately in trouble as she drops the first two points. 0-30.

    At 15-30, Peng plays a great volley at the net to help win the point.

    Peng overhits her forehand and Hingis/Chan have break point.

    Hingis tries to take the ball out of the air and hit it for a forehand winner but she only finds the net. Relief for Sania and Peng. Deuce.

    Chan/Hingis bring up another break point but Sania saves it with some booming groundstrokes. Deuce. 

    Sania gets to game point after Hingis is unable to put her serve in play.

    Sania then fires an amazing serve out wide that clips the line. Sania holds for 1-0.

  • 22:23 (IST)

    Chan holds and Hingis/Chan take the opening set 6-4.

    Chan fires a good serve at 15-0 that Peng can only return into the air and Hingis was ready at the net to smash it away.

    Long baseline rally ensues on the next point with Sania hitting from the baseline. She tries to mix it up and goes down the line instead of cross-court but Hingis shows great awareness at the net to volley the ball for a winner. 

    Chan holds with a solid serve to clinch the opening set 6-4 in 35 minutes. 

  • 22:17 (IST)

    Peng broken and now Chan will serve for the first set at 5-4.

    0-30 on Peng's serve and she plays a brilliant rally from the baseline to make it 15-30.

    Sania muffs a volley on the next point to hand her opponents two break points. 

    Hingis wins the point at the net and secures the break. 

  • 22:13 (IST)

    Chan saves a break point and then holds to make it 4-4.

    The Chinese Taipei player has come alive in the last few games and carrying her team through tough points.

  • 22:10 (IST)

    Hingis and Chan break back to level the opening set at 3-3. 

    On Sania's serve in the next game, she falls behind 0-30 but claes her way to game point. 

    Peng puts away a smah at the net to help her team hold. 4-3. 

  • 22:02 (IST)

    Sania and Peng get the first break of the match and race away to a 3-0 lead. 

  • 21:28 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to Firspost's live coverage of the US Open 2017.

    First up, Sania Mirza is in action in the women's doubles semi-final where has teamed up with Chinese partner Shuai Peng.

    They take on the second-seeded pair of Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan.

    The women's doubles semi-final will be followed by the men's singles semi-final matches. Stay tuned for all live scores and updates.


Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin del Potro might feel as if it's a Grand Slam semi-final worthy of a final.

Each has won the US Open already — Nadal in 2010 and 2013; del Potro in 2009, when he beat Nadal in the semi-finals, then Roger Federer in the final. That, though, was the big-hitting Argentine's only major championship.

Nadal, meanwhile, ranks second in men's tennis history with 15 Grand Slam trophies. Nadal leads their head-to-head series 8-5, but del Potro won their most recent matchup, on a hard court at the Rio Olympics last year.

The other semi-final involves two newcomers: 12th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain vs 28th-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa. Neither has played in a major semi, let alone a title match.

Carreno Busta has not lost a set in the tournament so far, while Anderson boasts a dangerous serve and has only been broken three times in 87 service games.

Anderson booked his place in the last four by beating the last American Sam Querrey, while Busta had the easiest path to the last-four without facing a player ranked inside the top-25.

Carreno Busta, who has three career singles titles, including one in Estoril this year, is gunning for his maiden Grand Slam.

The big-serving Anderson became the first South African man or woman to reach the semi-finals at the US Open in the Open Era with his gritty win over Sam Querrey.

Arguably playing the best tennis of his career, Anderson has fired 92 aces in the tournament so far.

Here's the schedule for Day 12 at the US Open:

Arthur Ashe Stadium (12 noon local or 9.30 pm IST)

Men's doubles final

Jean-Julien Rojer/Horia Tecau (NED/ROM x12) v Feliciano Lopez/Marc Lopez (ESP/ESP x11)

Not before 4 pm local or 1.20 am IST

Men's singles semi-finals

Kevin Anderson (RSA x28) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x12)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) v Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x24)


Published Date: Sep 09, 2017 01:25 am | Updated Date: Sep 09, 2017 02:54 am


