Live Ultimate Table Tennis players' draft: World's top paddlers to go under the hammer

Preview: World No. 7 paddler Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong and womens World No.9 Han Ying of Germany are among the 24 men and women foreign players who will be part of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) to be held in Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai starting on 13 July, it was announced on Monday.
India's Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will lead the list of 12 men and 12 women from the country out of a strong pool of 48 players. Manika and Mouma Das created history in Germany by becoming the first Indian pair to reach the quarter-finals of the World Table Tennis Championships.
The table tennis extravaganza will comprise six franchisees and will be hosted in Chennai (July 13-20), New Delhi (July 21 to 26) with the final leg being held in Mumbai (July 27 to 30).
Each team will have eight players -- four men and four women -- with an equal mix of overseas and Indian players, apart from a foreign and an Indian coach.
"These are exciting times for us at the UTT as we inch closer to the launch of the first ever professional TT league in India. We have received an overwhelming response from foreign players and have a strong pool of Indian talent also," expressed Vita Dani, Chairperson, 11Even Sports, the promoter of the tournament.
There will be 15 league matches, with each tie played on a nine individual match basis. Each individual match will consist of three games on a race to 11 with each game winner being awarded one point.
Each league match will have 27 points to play for and the four franchisees with highest points in the league stage will advance to the semi-finals.
The champion will receive Rs 1 crore, runner-up Rs 75 lakh and the losing semi-finalists Rs 50 lakh each. The remaining Rs 25 lakh, from a total purse of Rs 3 crore, will be presented to individual performers.
Each franchisee will get to pick eight players through a draft that will be conducted on June 9 to ensure balance of strength for each franchisee.
Overseas players:
Men: 1. Wong Chun Ting (Hong Kong, World No. 7), 2. Marcos Freitas (Portugal, World No. 16), 3. Tiago Apolonia (Portugal, World No. 19), 4. Stefan Fegerl (Austria, World No. 21), 5. Kou Lei (Ukraine, World No.24), 6. Panagiotis Gionis (Greece, World No.36), 7. Aruna Quadri (Nigeria, World No. 37), 8. Andrej Gacina (Croatia, World No.38), 9. Par Gerell (Sweden, World No.44), 10. Li Ping (Qatar, World No. 48), 11. Joao Monteiro (Portugal, World No. 49), 12. Liam Pitchford (England, World No. 51)
Women: 1. Han Ying (Germany, World No.9), 2. Wu Yang (China, World No.12), 3. Doo Hoi Kem (Hong Kong, World No.13), 4. Hu Melek (Turkey, World No.15), 5. Liu Jia (Austria, World No. 17), 6. Petrissa Solja (Germany, World No.20), 7. Lee Ho Ching (Hong Kong, World No. 33), 8. Yu Fu (Portugal, World No.35), 9. Li Qian (Poland, World No. 37), 10. Sabine Winter (Germany, World No.39), 11. Polina Mikhailova (Russia, World No.54), 12. Tetyana Bilenko (Ukraine, World No.56)
Indian players:
Men: 1. Sharath Kamal Achanta, 2. Soumyajit Ghosh, 3. Harmeet Desai, 4. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, 5. Amalraj Anthony, 6. Sanil Shetty, 7. Jubin Kumar, 8. Manav Thakkar, 9. Ronit Bhanja, 10. Birdie Boro, 11. Arjun Ghosh, 12. Abhishek Yadav
Women: 1. Manika Batra, 2. Mouma Das, 3. Madhurika Patkar, 4. Pooja Sahasrabudhe, 5. Suthirtha Mukherjee, 6. Mousumi Paul, 7. Krittwika Sinha Roy, 8. Archana Kamath, 9. Moumita Dutta, 10. Amurtha Pushpak, 11. Priyadarshini Das, 12. Selena Deepti Selvakumar.
Published Date: Jun 09, 2017 02:10 pm | Updated Date: Jun 09, 2017 02:10 pm
Jun, 09 2017 IST
Highlights
14:53 (IST)
Picks so far at the end of round 4!
Bayside - Wu Yang, Lee Ho Ching, Par Gerell, Sanil Shetty
Maharashtra United - Wong Chun Ting, Liu Jia, Yu Fu, Harmeet Desai
Challengers - Han Ying, Petrissa Sokja, Soumyajit Ghosh, Andrej Gacina
Dabangg Smashers - Marcos Freitas, Hu Melek, Kou Lei, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Yoddhas - Doo Hoi Kem, Panagiotis Gionis, Aruna Quadri, Manika Batra
RP-SG Maverics - Stefan Fegerl, Sharath Kamal, Tiago Apolonia, Sofia Polcanova
14:49 (IST)
There is a 15-minute break now. Then we will have the final 4 rounds.
14:48 (IST)
That's brings us to the end of round 4!
14:46 (IST)
Challengers pick Andrej Gacina of Croatia. His current world rank is 38. It's their first foreign pick in men's category.
14:45 (IST)
Dabangg Smashers pick Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. He is the first Indian to win a gold in Commonwealth youth games.
14:44 (IST)
Claps all around as Oilmax Stag Yoddhas pick Manika Batra, She is top ranked Indian women in world ranking. The Indian duo of Manika Batra and Mouma Das created history at Germany by becoming the first Indian pair to reach the quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis Championships.
14:43 (IST)
RP-SG Maverics have the 22-year-old Austrian Sofia Polcanova as their 4th pick.
14:41 (IST)
Bayside Spinners pick the Indian Sanil Shetty. Winner of 3 bronze medals of 2015 Commenwealth Championships. His Brother Sachin Shetty is coach of RP-SG Maverics. He is world no. 204 right now.
14:40 (IST)
Bayside Spinners taking a lot of time in strategising, again!
14:38 (IST)
Round 4 starts
Maharashtra United pick Harmeet Desai,current world rank of 95.
14:33 (IST)
8 foreign men and 8 women have been drafted. 2 Indian men too drafted so far!
14:32 (IST)
That's the end of round 3!
14:32 (IST)
Dabang Smashers pick Kou Lei of Ukraine, she has a world ranking of 24.
14:31 (IST)
Challengers' 3rd pick of the draft now and they select Soumyajit Ghosh. He is world no. 84. And is youngest Indian Olympian at the age of 19.
14:29 (IST)
It's Maharashtra United's turn now in round 3 and they pick Yu Fu of Portugal. She is world no. 35.
14:28 (IST)
Bayside Spinners pick Par Gerell of Sweden. This is their first foreign Men pick.
14:26 (IST)
RP-SG Mavericks pick Apolonia Tiago as their 3rd pick. He is called Table Tennis Cristiano Ronaldo! RP-SG have elected both their foreign men players.
14:25 (IST)
Oilmax Stag Yoddhas pick Aruna Quadri - the current African champion. Yoddhas have elected both their foreign men players now.
14:24 (IST)
Start of round 3!
14:24 (IST)
7 women TT players picked in round 2!
14:23 (IST)
Bayside Spinners finally pick Lee HO Ching of Hong Kong, she is world no. 33. They are done with their foreign women quota.
14:22 (IST)
Bayside Spinners taking a lot of time in selecting their second pick.
14:20 (IST)
Maharashtra pick Liu Jia, the current European champion and has represented Austria in 5 Olympics
14:19 (IST)
Dabangg Smashers pick Hu Melek
2nd Player pick for Challengers and they elect Petrissa Solja of Germany, she won silver in 2016 team event and is world no 20
14:19 (IST)
14:18 (IST)
Round 2 begins
14:17 (IST)
15:54 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the player's draft ahead of the inaugural season of the Ultimate Table Tennis tournament. Stick around for all Live updates from the event