Live Syed Modi Internartional GPG finals, badminton scores and updates: Sameer Verma wins title

Semifinal Report: P.V. Sindhu, B. Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma and the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy reached the title rounds of the Syed Modi International Badminton Championships here on Saturday.
Ashwini and Sikki also advanced to the mixed doubles final with their partners B. Sumeeth Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra respectively at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium.
Olympic 2016 runner-up Sindhu ended Indonesian fourth seed Fitriani Fitriani's run with 21-11, 21-19 victory in the semi-final to set up a title clash against unseeded Indonesian Grigoria Mariska, who stunned compatriot sixth seed Hanna Ramadini 21-19, 21-14 in 37 minutes to extend her dream run.
In the men's singles competition, eighth seed and national champion Sameer Verma defeated 15th seed Harsheel Dani 21-15, 21-11 in 31 minutes.
Sameer will be up against Indian ninth seed Sai Praneeth, who edged past third seed Kidambi Srikanth 15-21, 21-10, 21-17 in 59 minutes.
In the women's doubles competition, unseeded Indian pair of Ashwini-Sikki battled past Sanjana Santosh and Arathi Sara Sunil 18-21, 21-12, 21-13 in 47 minutes.
In the title clash, Ashwini-sikki will now face Danish top seeds Christinna Pedersen and Kamilla Rytter Juhl, who got the better of Malaysian third seeds Yin Loo Lim and Yap Cheng Wen 23-21, 21-14 in 50 minutes.
The mixed doubles will see Ashwini and Sikki facing each other. Ashwini combined with his mixed doubles partner B. Sumeeth Reddy to stun top seeds Joachim Fischer Nielsen and Christinna Pedersen of Denmark 19-21, 21-18, 21-18 in an hour and 11 minutes.
The Indian seventh seeds will meet compatriot second seeds Sikki and Pranaav, who disposed off Danish fifth seeds Mathias Christiansen and Sara Thygesen 21-18, 21-13 in 40 minutes.
Jan, 29 2017 IST
highlights
16:36 (IST)
16:35 (IST)
And yet again, Sameer Verma makes a sensational comeback in the second game as he leads 12-11. Can Sai Praneeth bounce back this time?
16:32 (IST)
It's 11-5 at the break of the second game as Sai Praneeth has the upper hand over Sameer Verma in this game. But Sameer can bounce back as he did in the first game!
16:28 (IST)
Fantastic reflexes by Sameer Verma, trails 5-10 in the second game. It looks like the 22-year-old is nervous during the start of the game.
16:24 (IST)
16:21 (IST)
What a turnaround! Sameer Verma came back from 5-11 to take the first game 21-19 against Sai Praneeth. He looks in superb touch after struggling at the break of the first game.
16:18 (IST)
Sameer Verma won't give up that easy! He trails 18-19 against Sai Praneeth and looks confident to make a comeback.
16:09 (IST)
That was a superb smash by Sameer Verma. He is trying his best to get in the match as he trails 11-15.
16:07 (IST)
16:06 (IST)
Sai Praneeth leads 11-5 at the break of the first game against Sameer Verma. Who will take the early lead?
16:04 (IST)
15:59 (IST)
And the men's singles gets underway as Sameer Verma takes on B Sai Praneeth in the all-Indian finals at the Syed Modi International GPG.
15:56 (IST)
Christinna Pedersen and Kamilla Ryter Juhl defeated the Indian pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy 21-16, 21-18 to clinch the women's doubles title at the Syed Modi International GPG. Meanwhile, Danish pair of Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen got the better of LU Ching Yao and YANG Po Han 21-14, 21-15 to win the men's doubles. Men's singles up next!
15:01 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Syed Modi International GPG finals where PV Sindhu will take on Mariska Gregoria in the final. Meanwhile Sameer Verma will square off against B Sai Praneeth in the Men's singles final. So stick around for all the scores, updates, reactions and analysis of the day's action