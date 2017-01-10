Ranji Trophy final, Day 1 highlights: Mumbai dismissed for 228 despite strong start

Preview: Defending champions Mumbai are eyeing their record-stretching 42nd Ranji Trophy title when they face Gujarat in the summit clash at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.
Mumbai have won the premier domestic cricket competition 41 out of 45 appearances in the final. The last time they lost in the final was to Haryana in 1990-91.
Mumbai are the overwhelming favourites for the trophy this time too as they have lost just twice in 61 matches against Gujarat, the last loss being in 1977-78.
Gujarat have reached their first final in over six decades. Their maiden appearance in the final was in 1950-51. They are yet to win the coveted tournament.
They will be hoping to pose a tough challenge to the title holders, having exhibited quality performances in all departments of the game throughout their campaign.
Drawing inspiration from their maiden Vijay Hazare trophy triumph last season, the Parthiv Patel-led side will be willing to produce a similar performance to shock Mumbai.
Their batting is spear-headed by openers Priyank Panchal and Samit Gohel, who have given them solid starts in the course of their impressive campaign.
The Panchal-Goel partnership has been complemented by middle order batsmen Manprit Juneja and Chirag Gandhi, both playing key roles in their semi-final win against Jharkhand.
But their bowling line-up will be severely weakened by the absence by India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who will be away on national duty in the limited-overs series against England.
The England series starts from 15 January in Pune.
Mumbai's 17-year-old opener Prithvi Shaw, who scored a gritty century on his debut in the semi-final against Tamil Nadu, will be in the limelight.
He will be supported by Shreyas Iyer, who is Mumbai's highest run-getter this season, middle-order batsmen Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare and Siddesh Lad.
Squads
Mumbai: Aditya Tare (captain, wicketkeeper), Akhil Herwadkar, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Nayar, Siddesh Lad, Tushar Deshpande, Akshay Girap, Vijay Gohil, Shardul Thakur, Balwinder Sandhu, Armaan Jaffer, Jat Bista, Nikhil Patil.
Gujarat: Parthiv Patel (captain, wicketkeeper), Samit Gohel, Priyank Panchal, Bharghav Merai, Manprit Juneja, Rujul Bhatt, Chirag Gandhi, Rush Kalaria, R.P. Singh, Mehul Patel, Chintan Gaja, Hardik Patel, Dhruv Raval, Karan Patel.
With inputs from IANS
highlights
10:10 (IST)
10:08 (IST)
10:03 (IST)
Dropped! The first ball by Shardul Thakur goes straight to Prithvi Shaw off the outside edge, but he drops the catch.
08:55 (IST)
Gohil and Panchal are opening the innings for Gujarat.
08:53 (IST)
There's only time left for one over as Gujarat's openers come out to bat.
08:37 (IST)
08:04 (IST)
Gohil comes in with Mumbai struggling at 208/9
08:00 (IST)
07:52 (IST)
Dabholkar is the new batsman on the crease.
07:47 (IST)
07:37 (IST)
05:47 (IST)
195/6 after 70 overs. Mumbai taking it steady after capitulating during the second session.
05:12 (IST)
Mumbai at 190/6 after 65 overs. Sandhu (5) and Abhishek Nayar (3) are on the crease.
04:36 (IST)
Play has resumed post Tea. Mumbai will be desperately hoping to hold on to their remaining wickets.
02:53 (IST)
02:50 (IST)
02:28 (IST)
Abhishek Nayar is the latest batsman to walk in. Mumbai 169/5.
02:26 (IST)
02:16 (IST)
Mumbai get to the 55 over mark at 166/4. They're looking for solidity during the remainder of the day.
01:49 (IST)
After 51 overs, Mumbai are at 160/4.
23:57 (IST)
45 overs down, Mumbai are at 144/4. Lad (6) and Yadav (40) are trying to rebuild.
23:27 (IST)
After 40 overs, Mumbai have a tough task on their hand at 130/4. They've lost their highest scorer of the match (Shaw) and their captain (Tare) and will be hoping to see out the day without the loss of more wickets.
23:15 (IST)
23:10 (IST)
Keen to make up for costing Prithvi Shaw his wicket, Suryakumar Yadav is now speeding up his innings. He's now scored 33. Mumbai 128/3.
21:40 (IST)
Mumbai captain Aditya Tare is the new batsman at the crease.
21:40 (IST)
21:35 (IST)
Mumbai bring up 100 in the 34th over. Suryakumar and Prtihvi Shaw hope to continue to build.
21:23 (IST)
The action resumes after lunch. Shaw takes a single to put Yadav on strike.
20:17 (IST)
18:57 (IST)
After 30 overs, Mumbai at 91/2. Shaw and Suryakumar have done well to steady the innings after losing two wickets.
18:36 (IST)
Prithvi Shaw survives yet another scare. The ball is found to have bounced in front of the fielder before the catch was completed. Mumbai 88/2.
18:08 (IST)
Mumbai 82/2 after 25 overs. Gujarat are looking for another wicket to unsteady their opponents.
17:40 (IST)
Mumbai 72/2 after 20 overs. Prithvi Shaw (50) and Suryakumar Yadav (3) are on the crease.
17:39 (IST)
17:27 (IST)
Prithvi Shaw continues to play his natural game, racing to 43, with another big score seeming on the cards. Mumbai 62/2.
16:10 (IST)
Suryakumar Yadav is the new batsman to come in.
16:08 (IST)
15:45 (IST)
Mumbai 47/1 after 15 overs. Prithvi Shaw (31) and Shreyas Iyer (11) are building steadily.
15:37 (IST)
Prithvi Shaw gets dropped on 26 after he gets carried away and edges a ball to slip. Will Gujarat come to regret this wasted opportunity?
15:06 (IST)
Mumbai have upped the tempo, and at the end of 10 overs, they sit at 33/1. Both Shaw and Iyer are being positive with their shots.
14:59 (IST)
Prithvi Shaw is attempting to play more positively. He smashed ten of the 9th over to accelerate the pace of his innings. Mumbai 24/1.
14:52 (IST)
Gaja's first over is a maiden as well. Mumbai will be looking to steady themselves after losing the early wicket.
14:45 (IST)
Chetan Gaja comes on to bowl for Gujarat.
14:45 (IST)
Sreyas Iyer is the new batsman on the crease.
14:41 (IST)
RP Singh lured the batsman into playing a shot, and caught him LBW with a beautiful delivery.
14:40 (IST)
13:24 (IST)
After 5 overs, Mumbai are at 9/0. Both batsmen are taking their time to get accustomed to the conditions.
13:19 (IST)
First boundary of the innings has come our way, off the bat of Akhil Herwadkar. Mumbai 9/0.
12:57 (IST)
The first runs are on the board. Prithvi Shaw gets off the mark with a single. Mumbai 1/0
12:55 (IST)
The second over, bowled by Kalaria, is a maiden as well. The Mumbai batsmen are in no hurry to get off the mark.
12:47 (IST)
RP Singh starts off with a maiden over. Prithvi Shaw is staying calm on the crease. Mumbai 0/0
12:40 (IST)
The Mumbai openers have taken to the crease. RP Singh is opening the bowling.
12:25 (IST)
12:25 (IST)
The platying XIs for both teams are out:
12:18 (IST)
11:22 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the coverage of Ranji Trophy final in Indore, coverage starts at 9.30 AM IST. Follow this space for live scores and updates.