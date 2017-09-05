Live Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers at Kolkata, score and updates

Click here for live scores, updates, from the Pro Kabaddi 2017 match between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers

Report: Bengal Warriors extended their unbeaten home run to three games by beating wooden-spooners Tamil Thalaivas 29-25 in a Zone B Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

For the hosts, Maninder Singh continued his good form with six raid points while skipper Surjeet Singh was a rock defensively, earning four tackle points.

Bengal remained top of the zone with 40 points from 11 ties while Tamil Thalaivas remained bottom having 16 in their bag from nine matches.

It was an even affair till 7-7 after which the hosts pulled away with Jang Kun Lee getting four raid points. In the process, Lee became the first overseas player to score 300 raid points.

Bengal then inflicted an all out on their rivals to stretch the gap to 15-8.

Besides Lee, Maninder and captain Surjeet bagged three and two points each in the first half.

With the match nearing half-time and Bengal leading 18-9, Tamil Thalaivas' were dealt a blow when K Prapanjan injured his forehead and had to be stretchered off.

It was a loss the Men in Yellow could ill afford as Prapanjan had bagged three points for them till then.

At the halfway mark, Bengal led by the same score.

In the second period, Tamil Thalaivas tried hard to stage a comeback pulling things back from 18-9 to hand their more fancied rivals an all out at 23-22.

At the heart of Tamil Thalaivas' rearguard action was seasoned player Ajay Thakur, who grabbed three crucial points, and J Darshan who also got the same number of points for his side.

But any hopes of a comeback for the visitors went up in smoke as Maninder pulled off a super raid to take the score to 26-22 in Bengal's favour.

