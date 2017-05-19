Live Ireland vs Bangladesh, Tri-Series in Dublin, cricket score and updates

Preview: After their first game in the one-day international tournament, a warm-up for next month's Champions Trophy in England, against Ireland was rained off, they lost to New Zealand by four wickets.

But they have less than 36 hours before they face Ireland again at Malahide.

"It means we don’t have time to think negative thoughts after this loss, we have to regroup and take positive things into the game against Ireland,” said Mortaza.

"Playing Ireland in Ireland is always difficult, so we have to be careful and not make the mistakes we made in the first match.”

Bangladesh enjoyed a much better start against the Black Caps, putting on 72 for the first wicket in 15 overs but they lost their way in the middle overs and were restricted to 257 for nine at Clontarf.

"We are not far away, three batsmen got in and got out and next time we must correct the mistakes,” said Mortaza. A total of 275-280 would have been better but the bowling also has to improve.

"We have to take wickets early, I didn’t start well but Shakib (Al Hasan) did well and Mustafizur (Rahim, who had the best figures of two for 33) bowled well.”

New Zealand were rarely in trouble in their chase and with 54 from skipper Tom Latham and 52 from man of the match Jimmy Neesham, who also took two wickets, they eased home in the 48th over.

"I thought we bowled better than 257 but our fielding let us down, probably cost us 20-30 runs, but the way we won the match with 15 balls to spare was ideal,” said Neesham, who was disappointed to be dismissed before the game was won.

"It would have nice to walk off not out at the end but I was pretty happy with the way chase went. It was pretty clinical and guys got time in middle as we move into the second round of matches.

"We want to go through the tournament unbeaten but the only way to do that is to take it one game at a time and we’ll look to continue that run on Sunday (against Ireland)."

With inputs from AFP