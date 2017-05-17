Live Ireland Tri-Series, Bangladesh vs New Zealand in Dublin, cricket score and updates

Toss report: New Zealand won the toss in the third Tri-Series ODI in Dublin against Bangladesh on Wednesday and elected to field.

The Black Caps made one change to the team that beat Ireland on Sunday with Hamish Bennett replacing Scott Kuggeleijn.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza, having served his one-match suspension, returns to lead the team. He replaces Taskin Ahmed in the only change from their abandoned first match against the Irish.

Teams

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt) Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mehedi Hasan

New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Luke Ronchi, George Worker, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham, Colin Monro, Seth Rance, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett,

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Ian Gould (ENG), A Neill (IRL)

TV umpire:Nigel Llong (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

