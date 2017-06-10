Live NBA Finals, Game 4, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James and Co lead 54-40 in 2nd quarter

Forgive the Golden State Warriors if they stubbornly focus on winning the NBA crown instead of the chance they become the first champion with an undefeated playoff charge.
The Warriors lead the best-of-seven NBA Finals 3-0 entering game four Friday at Cleveland and have won 15 consecutive playoff games, the longest streak in North American major pro sports history.
"It would be great to own a piece of history," Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. "Just because 16-0 means we're champs. It wasn't a goal of ours to start the postseason, but now that's it's attainable, we have our eyes set on it.
"All we have to do is come out with great focus and play as hard as we can and we should be in a position to win."
The nearest an NBA champion has come to playoff perfection was the 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers, who went 15-1. Led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, the team lost only its finals opener to Philadelphia.
And the Warriors made history but got burned last year, when they won a record 73 regular-season games and took a 3-1 lead over Cleveland in the finals only to lose after the Cavaliers made the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history.
No team has ever rallied from 3-0 down to win in 126 NBA playoff series, but Thompson says locking up the title means more than completing a playoff sweep.
"We still remember what happened last year. It's fresh in our minds," Thompson said. "It doesn't matter until we get that 16th one.
"It's very impressive, though. It's something we pride ourselves on, just our consistency this post-season and not getting down on ourselves, not feeling ourselves too much when we've been winning, but still staying hungry and on course."
Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith would enjoy shattering the perfect playoff run.
"I would love to put a dent in that record," he said. "I don't really focus on it too much. That's really for them, whether they get the record or they don't.
"If we bring our A game and play smart enough, we'll do it."
Warriors star forward Kevin Durant, seeking his first NBA title after leaving Oklahoma City for the Warriors last July, warned against complacency with the trophy so near.
"The series is not over," Durant said. "This could turn if we come out there thinking we're the champions already."
Warriors coach Steve Kerr dismissed talk of 16-0.
"Not something I'm thinking about," he said. "Let's go win and then we can savor a championship however we want.
"You don't want to mess around. You're up 3-0, you have all the momentum, you have to carry that through."
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue stressed anything is possible in a must-win situation.
"Right now our season's on the line," Lue said. (One win) is a step in the right direction. We're not going to give in. We're going to keep competing.
"If we come out with the fight and intensity that we played with last game, clean up a few mistakes, then we have a chance to win on Friday."
Unbeaten, room to improve
The scary part for Golden State rivals is that the Warriors feel they can get even better.
"I personally feel like this team can. There is another level," Warriors reserve Andre Iguodala said. "If we can continue to grow, then it's really scary."
Warriors forward Draymond Green expects the Cavs' best game will be their next.
"Close-out games are always the hardest," Green said. "They're going to come out and fight."
As for 16-0, Green figures it comes with the territory.
"Now that it's a legit possibility, one game away, you should think about it," he said. "You don't want to prolong the series and give a team more and more confidence. It's something ou should push for now just because it means you're done.
"We're very confident. With a 3-0 lead, you should be confident. But we're not satisfied. We're not complacent."
Warriors center Zaza Pachulia could become the first player from the former Soviet republic of Georgia to win an NBA title.
"It's going to mean a lot," he said. "I'm excited because of the situation. I'm always proud to represent my country."
He wouldn't mind a 16-0 playoff run either.
"It's a great opportunity," he said. "This is a thing that's really special, that's never happened before. We're not looking at a record. We just want a championship and I think we are very capable of finishing perfect."
Warriors 33-49 Cavs, End of 1st quarter
The Cavaliers have unloaded a 49-point quarter on the Warriors. The most points scored by a team in an NBA quarter! ANY QUARTER! Did we mention that they missed EIGHT freethrows?
Here are your starting lineups:
Warriors: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Zaza Pachulia, Klay Thompson
Cavs: Kyrie Irving, JR Smith, Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love, LeBron James.
07:55 (IST)
The Warriors have 61 points with 1:46 minutes still to go in this half! And they're tailing by 19 points! Explain that!
07:53 (IST)
THAT sort of night for Kyrie.
07:52 (IST)
Warriors 57-75 Cavs
Two of the best defenders in the game, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, cannot stop LeBron from scoring that! And he earns a freethrow.
07:49 (IST)
Kyrie has taken off from where he left off in Game 3.
07:44 (IST)
Kyrie Irving has already made 4 from outside the perimeter and has 21 points! What a great game he's having.
07:41 (IST)
Warriors 49-69 Cavs
Irving stops on a dime and throws a two. Seconds later, he shoots from waaaaay downtown and nails that too! The Cavs have a 20-point lead with 5:38 remaining in the 2nd quarter.
07:39 (IST)
Here's that insane JR Smith shot!
07:38 (IST)
Oh, hello KD. Didn't see you around for a while!
07:37 (IST)
WHAT. A. PLAY!
JR Smith nails a shot from 35-feet after LeBron finds him from under the rim!
07:34 (IST)
Warriors 43-57 Cavs
With 8:20 remaining in the 2nd quarter, LeBron comes to the party with a meaty three-pointer.
07:31 (IST)
Bedlam!
07:30 (IST)
Warriors 40-54 Cavs
With 8:55 remaining, Klay Thompson shoots from downtown and scores! They need more of those today!
07:27 (IST)
Meanwhile, the Warriors have been sloppy all round. Too many turnovers, unnecessary fouls and poor conversion.
07:27 (IST)
Warriors 35-54 Cavs
Kyrie off teh glass for another two with 11:13 remaining. And then he nails a three! EASY!
07:26 (IST)
This shot from Kyrie!
07:25 (IST)
Like puns? Here:
07:21 (IST)
Warriors 33-49 Cavs, End of 1st quarter
The Cavaliers have unloaded a 49-point quarter on the Warriors. The most points scored by a team in an NBA quarter! ANY QUARTER! Did we mention that they missed EIGHT freethrows?
07:17 (IST)
The Warriors have conceded 20 freethrows and we're still 1:21 away from the 1st quarter ending. Luckily for them, the Cavs have been missing a handful from there.
07:12 (IST)
Not the 1st time the King has gone past the legend!
07:11 (IST)
#ICYMI: Here's that splash by KD
07:09 (IST)
Warriors 25-34 Cavs
Kyrie with another off-balance three-pointer! What an absolute beast!
07:07 (IST)
The Cavs need to pick up their freethrow game! They've missed five on the night. They're still leading by 9 points.
07:05 (IST)
KYRIDICULOUS!
07:01 (IST)
Warriors 18-29 Cavs
Durant nails one from downtown with 4:50 left on the clock.
06:58 (IST)
Oh, hello Kevin.
06:58 (IST)
ON FIRE!
06:54 (IST)
The King!
06:53 (IST)
Warriors 11-26 Cavs
Tristan Thompson comes out of nowhere to rebound! This is an insane start by the Cavs! Insane might just be an understatement!
06:52 (IST)
Warriors 9-24 Cavs
Another three-pointer from the Cavs! That's the Cavs' fifth three-pointer and we're not even five minutes into the game!
06:51 (IST)
Warriors 6-19 Cavs
Kevin Love with another three-pointer with 8:22 remaining.
06:50 (IST)
GAME ON!
06:48 (IST)
Warriors 5-16 Cavs
What a pass by James for Kevin Love to steal a two-pointer.
06:46 (IST)
Cleveland have got the start that they would have wanted - they lead 14-5 in 1Q - their largest lead in the NBA Finals. Now, they need to build on it. Bright starts by JR Smith, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James.
06:45 (IST)
Warriors 5-14 Cavs
JR Smith with another three-pointer for the Cavs! The Warriors don't know what's hit them as we head into the first timeout of the night.
06:44 (IST)
Warriors 5-11 Cavs
06:42 (IST)
Warriors 0-6 Cavs
The Cavs have come out swinging! First JR Smith and then Kyrie Irving knock down three-pointers.
06:41 (IST)
AND WE HAVE TIPOFF
06:41 (IST)
Minutes away from the start.
06:39 (IST)
Here are your starting lineups:
Warriors: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Zaza Pachulia, Klay Thompson
Cavs: Kyrie Irving, JR Smith, Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love, LeBron James.
06:38 (IST)
Their team's on the ropes, 3-0 down. But the Cavs will do well to remember they won the title last year after being 1-3 down.
06:36 (IST)
Clutch!
06:35 (IST)
LeBron 'The King' James seemed distraught at the end of Game 3 when they were robbed of a victory with 38 seconds left on the clock. Today's he seems...erm...
06:33 (IST)
Here's the best of KD to get you on your feet:
06:32 (IST)
Steph Curry on today's game: "The next 48 minutes are the most important 48 minutes of our year."
06:31 (IST)
The Warriors fans are pumped up.
06:30 (IST)
We're still a few minutes away from Game 4 and here's Steph doing Steph things:
06:04 (IST)
Cavs coach Tyron Lue on what his side should do today:
01:00 (IST)
The NBA's best postseason run is the 15-1 mark of the 2001 Lakers, while the 1983 Philadelphia 76ers went 12-1. Jordan's first title team in 1991 is one of three squads that went 15-2.
Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the rest of the Warriors can complete the most impressive postseason run in major sports history with a win today.
00:46 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals!
Can Golden State Warriors create history with a 4-0 clean sweep for thre Championship? Stay tuned to find out.