Live NBA Finals, Game 3, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Stephen Curry and Co lead 55-49 in 2nd quarter

LeBron James isn't changing his game. Tyronn Lue isn't changing his lineup. The Cavaliers aren't slowing down.
Defiant in the face of a 2-0 deficit to the postseason-perfect Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, the defending champions are sticking with their plan.
They may have no choice.
Back home after being outrun and outgunned by the Warriors, who won Games 1 and 2 at Oracle Arena by a combined 41 points, the Cavs find themselves in the same predicament they were in last year. This time, though, the hole feels deeper mostly because Kevin Durant is now leading a team seeking revenge after blowing a 3-1 lead to Cleveland in last year's Finals.
To this point, chapter three of Cleveland vs Golden State, a Finals dubbed "The Three-Match" has been a mismatch.
Still, Lue, the Cavs' cool-under-pressure coach, believes his team can equal the Warriors' frenetic pace and flip the script as it did in 2016.
"We just have to take care of the basketball," Lue said Tuesday after the Cavs practiced at Quicken Loans Arena. "I think taking good shots when we're playing with pace and not turning the basketball over, letting them get out in transition. So that's our game. We're not going to change our game because of who we're playing. And I'm confident that we can play that way, and we did it last year.
"A lot of people said we couldn't. But that's our game. That's who we are. And we're not going to change just because we're playing Golden State."
One of the options Lue has heading into Wednesday's Game 3 is to bench struggling starting guard JR Smith for Iman Shumpert, who played well defensively in Game 2 but wore himself out guarding Durant and needed IV fluids afterward.
Smith drained a 3-pointer for the series' first basket, but hasn't scored since. He's just 1 of 6 from the field, and for some strange reason, one of the game's most confident shooters has been hesitant to let his jumper fly.
Lue, though, is staying with Smith, who said his wife, Jewel, offered advice on how to end his slump.
"She had a great idea for me," he said. "She told me every time I touch it, shoot it."
That's how the Warriors seem to be playing.
Golden State's break-neck speed on offense has been a sight to behold. With unmatched firepower, the Warriors are pushing the pace and the Cavaliers to exhaustion.
According to ESPN's research, the pace of play in the first two games was faster than in any of James' previous 212 career postseason games. And, the first quarter in which the Warriors outscored the Cavs 40-34 and the teams combined for 130 possessions, was the fastest James' career — regular or postseason — spanning 5,100 quarters.
It's no wonder James, who has been his typically dominant self, averaging 28.5 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, stopped attacking in the second half. He was gassed, and the Cavs couldn't keep up as the Warriors scored 132 despite 20 turnovers.
Cleveland prefers to play at a high tempo as well, and while that would seem to play into a trap with Golden State, Lue and James were adamant the Cavs aren't pumping their brakes.
"That's not our game. We don't play slowdown basketball," James said. "We play at our pace. We play our game. We got to this point playing our way. We have won a lot of games playing the way we play, so we're not going to change."
However, what has to change is production from Cleveland's role players. James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love are doing their part, but Cleveland's Big 3 isn't getting enough support.
Tristan Thompson has been neutralized as the Warriors are devoting multiple players to keep Cleveland's relentless rebounder off the boards. Sharpshooter Kyle Korver is just 1 of 6 on 3s, backup point guard Deron Williams is scoreless in 33 minutes and Richard Jefferson, two weeks shy of his 37th birthday, is the only reserve contributing more than expected.
In real time, Cleveland's two losses in Oakland looked lopsided, but Irving said the tape revealed some positives.
"When you watch it, it doesn't necessarily seem as bad because you understand that the things that you can't control," he said. "They're just kind of boneheaded plays that you are just like, 'Oh, man, we can be better.' Whether they're speeding us up or whether they're getting in our chest or challenging us, we need to hit back. And it's just as simple as that."
Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 07:37 am | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 07:38 am
Jun, 08 2017 IST
Highlights
And here are your starting line-ups:
Warriors: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Zaza Pachulia, Klay Thompson, Draymond
Cavs: Irving, JR Smith, Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love, LeBron James
07:40 (IST)
How do guard this man?
07:37 (IST)
WOAH! Did Curry just steal the ball away from LeBron's hands?
07:34 (IST)
Warriors 49-45 Cavs
James steals, drives to the rim, sees the ball stolen, and here's Chef Curry with another three-pointer. This match is heating up!
07:31 (IST)
The King!
07:30 (IST)
Warriors 46-43 Cavs
And even as we say that James comes up with anther slick two-pointer to get his score to 23 points for the night. There's a timeout with 6:55 left in the 2nd quarter.
07:26 (IST)
LeBron looks set for a 50-pointer game if he keeps this shooting accuracy and aggression up. The Cavs need a King special to win their first in this series.
07:25 (IST)
Where would the Cavs be without LeBron James? Probably at home watching the NBA Finals on TV.
07:24 (IST)
Smooth!
07:22 (IST)
Warriors 46-43 Cavs
James with another two-pointer. He's scored 21 points in 12 minutes.
07:21 (IST)
Chef Curry cooking some magic!
07:21 (IST)
Warriors 41-40 Cavs
And now that Curry and Durant are out, the Cavs are getting in the points!
07:19 (IST)
Here's that steal and monster dunk from LeBron earlier in the 1st quarter.
07:18 (IST)
How did the Warriors engineer that first quarter tunraround? Here's how:
07:17 (IST)
Warriors 39-37 Cavs
Kyle Korver with a dunk after a silken pass from LeBron James! Still 11:20 remaining in the second quarter.
07:16 (IST)
07:15 (IST)
13 assists in the first quarter is a great stat for the Warriors though. The passing has been superior between Golden State players, with Draymond Green leading the way.
07:12 (IST)
07:10 (IST)
As soon as LeBron James went on the bench, the Cavs went down by 8 points.
07:08 (IST)
Warriors 35-31 Cavs
Chef Curry with a three-pointer.
07:05 (IST)
Warriors 27-29 Cavs
Kyrie with two freethrows after being fouled.
07:04 (IST)
Klay Thompson is having a great game so far! 16 points already with 3:30 left in 1Q.
07:04 (IST)
Warriors 27-27 Cavs
LeBron steals the ball from JaVale McGee before driving to the basket and throwing a thunderous hammer! And we go into a timeout with 2:58 left on the clock in the first quarter. LeBron's scored 15 points already for the night.
06:59 (IST)
Warriors 21-21 Cavs
We're level again with 5:17 on the clock as Green scores two freethrows after being fouled.
06:58 (IST)
Warriors 19-21 Cavs
LeBron is up, and running! He drives to the basket and gets in a two-pointer off the glass.
06:57 (IST)
KD being KD
06:56 (IST)
Hello, KD!
06:55 (IST)
Uh oh! That looks bad for the Cavs! LeBron gets flattened after accidentally running into teammate Kyrie Irving during an defensive play. We have another timeout.
06:54 (IST)
As usual, the Cavs have started stronger and lead by 3 points but as we have seen in the first two Games, the Warriors are slow starters.
06:53 (IST)
Warriors 13-17 Cavs
As we go into the first timeout of teh day, take a look at the intro video that got the arena pumping before the game.
06:50 (IST)
SWISH!
06:50 (IST)
#ICYMI: Here's that Kyrie opener.
06:48 (IST)
Warriors 13-17 Cavs
What a game LeBron is having. He shoots another easy two-pointer. That's nine points for the night.
06:46 (IST)
Warriors 9-7 Cavs
KD with another three-pointer. He's shot two from two from downtown, and we're just three minutes into the game.
06:44 (IST)
Warriors 3-5 Cavs
KD shoots a three from downtown. EASY!
06:43 (IST)
And we're off. Irving gets the first basket of the game, an easy two-pointer. Him playing well will be key to the Cavs winning today.
06:42 (IST)
And here are your starting line-ups:
Warriors: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Zaza Pachulia, Klay Thompson, Draymond
Cavs: Irving, JR Smith, Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love, LeBron James
06:41 (IST)
You know that moment right before a boxing match when the pugilists touch gloves? Here's that moment from earlier today:
06:38 (IST)
The King's come to #DefendTheLand
06:36 (IST)
We're minutes away from tip-off. Meanwhile, here's KD doing...ummm...strange things.
06:33 (IST)
The King's speech!
06:32 (IST)
Are you pumped up for Game 3 yet? Here's more fuel for that raging fire!
06:30 (IST)
Lue calls LeBron the best player in the world. A certain KD and Steph Curry may have something to say about that, coach.
06:22 (IST)
This man has seized the first two games by the scruff of their neck. Can KD do a "three-peat" today?
06:20 (IST)
His team have been outrun and outgunned by the Warriors in Game 1 and Game 2, but Cavs coach Tyronn Lue has a simple answer to what his team must do today for victory. "We just have to take care of the basketball," he said on Tuesday as his team practiced at Quicken Loans Arena.
06:06 (IST)
Game 3 begins in just under half an hour. Take a look at what happened in last year's Game 3 of the Finals. Can LeBron James and Kyrie Irving replicate a similar result?
06:03 (IST)
Some stats to warm you up:
If Golden State win these NBA Finals over Cleveland in four or five games, the Warriors — 81-15 this season going into Wednesday night — would finish with the second-best single-season winning percentage in league history (including all games, regular season and playoffs).
Chicago's 87-13 mark in the 1995-96 season cannot be topped this year.
For now, the No 2 record is owned by the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers, who went 81-16.
Last year's Warriors had the best regular-season record ever, 73-9. They then went 15-9 in the playoffs, and their 88-18 total-season record wound up fourth-best in league history coming into this season.
05:52 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the NBA Finals! It's time to move to Cleveland for Game 3.
Can the Cavaliers make the most of their home advantage and stop the Warriors' winning streak? Stay tuned to fins out!