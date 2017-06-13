Live NBA Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors, Game 5: Cavs trail 66-79 in Q3

Seven technical fouls, one flagrant foul, stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant jawing at each other and several other dustups.
For Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue, the physical turn the NBA Finals took in Game 4 is just what he wanted and is the recipe he hopes the Cavaliers will follow for the rest of the series against the Golden State Warriors.
"I liked it," Lue said Sunday. "I thought the first two games we were being too nice. The first three games, helping guys up off the floor, smiling, talking to guys and — yeah, I didn't like that. So I think Game 4, talking trash, being physical, whatever you got to do to try to get that edge to win, you got to do it."
The Cavs look to carry that same mindset into Game 5, when they once again try to stave off elimination.
After two straight Golden State blowouts to open the series and a thrilling comeback in Game 3, things turned feisty in Game 4 as the teams that are meeting in a third straight Finals showed some animosity.
James said the Cavs were upset about comments from Golden State's Draymond Green about wanting to celebrate a title on Cleveland's floor for the second time in three seasons.
The game started off with an edge and things really took off in the third quarter. It started when Durant took exception to a blow to the head from Kevin Love that led to a flagrant foul and a face-to-face confrontation with James.
It escalated late in the third after a scramble to the floor for a loose ball led to a jump ball. Cleveland's Iman Shumpert stood over Pachulia and tried to grab the ball after the whistle. Pachulia then delivered two swipes to Shumpert's groin area, leading to technical fouls on both players.
"It was totally between the lines and with the respect of the rules," Pachulia said of the physical play. "Nothing has crossed the line. It's emotional. It's possibly the last game of the season, so you definitely don't want to give up anything easy. We know it's not going to be an easy game for us. We're going to earn it."
The more physical play appeared to be just the thing to get Cavs power forward Tristan Thompson unleashed. A key player the past two years because of his relentless rebounding and hard-nosed play, Thompson had been mostly invisible the first three games with just 11 rebounds.
Thompson had 10 alone in Game 4, including four on the offensive end that gave Cleveland extra opportunities to score and prevented the Warriors from getting out in the break.
"T-Lue has been saying that since Game 1, the team that has the starting lineup that comes out and sets the tone early and is more physical one through five will definitely have the advantage in the game," Thompson said. "We did that Game 4 and we got to have that same type of effort and even more in Game 5."
That's exactly the attitude Lue wants rather than the congeniality the bothered him so much at the start of a series between teams that have so much respect for each other.
"They're coming right after us, so we have to get after them," he said. "I don't see anything's funny or anything's to smile about. So hitting and being physical and just everything they do to us in the first three games, we have to do that. Last game, in Game 4, I thought that's who we are. Got to be physical. If it's talking trash or knocking guys on the floor, whatever you got to do, you got to do it."
Here are the starting lineups:
Cavs: LeBron James, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, JR Smith and Kyrie Irving
Warriors: Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Zaza Pachulia
08:36 (IST)
Tristan Thompson needs to do a LOT MORE of this today.
08:32 (IST)
Cavs 86-93 Warriors
With 3:14 remaining in Q3, Durant shoots one from downtown. He was under pressure from Jefferson, but faked before shooting.
08:31 (IST)
Cavs 84-90 Warriors
LeBron James drives to the paint, draws the foul and scores a two-pointer. Misses his freethrow.
08:30 (IST)
Cavs 82-90 Warriors
Kyrie Irving drives to the paint and scores despite pressure.
08:25 (IST)
08:24 (IST)
The Cavs getting their act together!
08:23 (IST)
Cavs 77-84 Warriors
Tristan Thompson in double figures with a two as the Cavs reduce the lead.
08:22 (IST)
Cavs 73-82 Warriors
Iguodala bangs in another three-pointer. He's got 11 points off the bench!
08:21 (IST)
Stat time
08:19 (IST)
Meanwhile, Klay is on fire!
08:18 (IST)
Cavs 69-79 Warriors
JR Smith again nailing an enormous three from downtown! He's now four in four for three-pointers with just over 8 minutes remaining in Q 3.
08:11 (IST)
Just how indispensable are these two for the Warriors?
08:09 (IST)
See someone you recognise?
08:06 (IST)
Here's a clip of JR Smith having the final word of that half.
08:04 (IST)
With the Warriors leading the series 3-1, the Cavs have 24 minutes to defend their title.
07:57 (IST)
Who else is pumped up after that Q2?
07:57 (IST)
Cavs 60-71 Warriors, End of 1st half
JR Smith scores a thre-pointer from some 28 feet to keep the Cavs in contention going into half-time.
07:55 (IST)
Cavs 52-69 Warriors
With just under a minute remaining in Q2, the Cavs are reeling! They've just seen a 25-point turnaround. They were leading by 8 at one point!
07:53 (IST)
UNSTOPPABLE!
07:52 (IST)
Cavs 52-67 Warriors
Iguodala nails an alley-oop from Green,. And then Durant throws down a two after a monster pass from Curry!
07:47 (IST)
SPLASH!
07:46 (IST)
Cavs fans, look away now!
07:43 (IST)
Cavs 45-60 Warriors
Another three from Durant! The Oracle Arena is cackling with energy as Warriors' David West gets involved in a showing match with Kyrie. Tristan Thompson gets involved too.
07:39 (IST)
Cavs 43-54 Warriors
Green nails a two-pointer before Curry throws a beautiful floater.
This has been nothing short of miraculous! The Warriors, trailing 33-37 at the end of Q1, have engineered a turnaround and are now leading by 11 with 4:40 remaining in the 1st half!
07:36 (IST)
Oh, and here's that LeBron dunk!
07:35 (IST)
THIS pass from Kyrie Irving!
07:34 (IST)
Here's that Iguodala monster dunk from earlier.
07:33 (IST)
Cavs 43-45 Warriors
DURANT! Nails one from way beyond the arc to hand Warriors the lead with just over 6 minutes remaining in this half.
07:32 (IST)
Cavs 43-42 Warriors
Kevin Love misses two freethrows! James had missed two too. The Cavs have now scored just five of their nine throws from the line.
07:30 (IST)
Cavs 43-42 Warriors
Durant nails one from way downtown! It's a one-point game now with 7:20 remaining in the first half.
07:28 (IST)
Cavs 41-39 Warriors
Warriors forcing a turnover before Iguodala throws down a massive hammer as LeBron can only watch.
07:23 (IST)
Just in case you forgot, LeBron's in the house too.
07:22 (IST)
The Cavs ended Q1 in some style.
07:20 (IST)
Cavs 41-33 Warriors
James drives and throws down a hammer while drawing a foul from Durant. We have another timeout with10:13 remaining in Q2.
07:18 (IST)
You can't stop him!
07:17 (IST)
Cavs 37-33 Warriors, End of 1st quarter
Kyrie Irving and is UNSTOPPABLE! He nails another three pointer just before end of Q1.
07:09 (IST)
Cavs 30-27 Warriors
Curry draws contact from Kyle Korver on a three-point effort. Three freethrows. Nails all three. Has only missed one throw this NBA Finals.
07:06 (IST)
Kyrie Irving doing his thing.
07:03 (IST)
Chef Curry cooking up a delicious something.
06:59 (IST)
Cavs 22-20 Warriors
NO resistance as Curry drives to the paint and guides the ball into the basket,With 4:47 left on the clock, Cavs call a timeout.
06:58 (IST)
Cavs 22-18 Warriors
Jefferson guarding Durant like his life depends on it. Doesn't matter. Durant scores nevertheless.
06:57 (IST)
Cavs 20-16 Warriors
LeBron robbed off the ball and Curry dunks off his left hand with 5:50 remaining.
06:55 (IST)
Cavs 20-12 Warriors
Durant misses his shot, but James nails his two-pointer at the other end as Cavs start to race away with 6:14 remaining in Q1.
06:53 (IST)
Anybody got a spare house they want to sell?
06:53 (IST)
Cavs 15-11 Warriors
James drives to the paint again but his ball hangs on the rim for what seems like an eternity before Tristan Thompson tips it in.
06:50 (IST)
This man!
06:49 (IST)
Hello, Draymond!
06:47 (IST)
Cavs 9-9 Warriors
LeBron drives to the paint and dunks! Unstoppable! Zaza can only watch. The teams are level with just over nine minutes remaining in Q1.
06:43 (IST)
The Cavs start with a two-pointer. Important to win Q1 as the team which has won 1st quarter has won the Game!
06:41 (IST)
AND we have tipoff.