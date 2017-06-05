Live NBA Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors, Game 2: Warriors lead 86-82 in the 3rd quarter

LeBron James has won a road game in an NBA record 29 consecutive playoff series and the Cleveland superstar must stretch that streak for the Cavaliers to defend their title.
Golden State owns a home-court edge in the NBA Finals and opened the best-of-seven championship series with a 113-91 home triumph, although James will have another chance to win at Oakland in game two Sunday.
If "King" James and the Cavaliers don't take advantage at Oracle Arena, the Warriors will stretch their NBA playoff win streak record to 14 games and could become the first champions to run undefeated through the playoffs by winning Wednesday and Friday in Cleveland.
The 32-year-old playmaker has won a road game in 35 of 38 playoff series over his 12 NBA playoff campaigns, last failing to do so with Cleveland against Orlando in the 2009 Eastern Conference finals.
"He's a great player," Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. "Anytime you want to win a championship, you have to win on the road. And we understand that. With Golden State having home court the last three years, we know it's going to be tough.
"You have to win on the road to be great."
James, who last month overtook Michael Jordan to become the NBA's all-time playoff scoring leader, was coached by current Warriors acting coach Mike Brown with the Cavaliers, who appreciates the streak and the longevity James has shown in reaching eight career NBA Finals, the last seven in a row.
"It just speaks volumes to who he is as a player. He's one of the greatest all time," Brown said. "When you have his ability, when you have his intelligence and feel and all that other stuff, you're able to lead your team in difficult situations and tough environments. And he's done that for many years. So you take your hat off to him."
James is 3-4 in NBA Finals appearances but his teams, the Cavaliers and Miami from 2011 to 2014, are 1-7 in NBA Finals openers.
"That's testament to where he has kept his team together and helped them overcome tough situations and still come out on top," Brown said.
For his part, James said his attitude about a playoff game doesn't change whether he is playing before supportive fans in Cleveland or crowds yelling against him on the road.
"I approach every game the same way, no matter if I'm at home or on the road," James said. "But I understand the road is very challenging, especially when you get to this level.
"It's very difficult to win on the road and I've been fortunate to be able to do that in my career."
James says he is too busy adding to his legendary legacy to stop and ponder it greatly.
"I don't get caught up in what I've done over the years," James said. "I get drawn in too much of what I'm doing right now in the present and my only focus is what I can to help this team be better for game two."
It does boost the Cavaliers' faith in being able to fight back knowing James has such a history in road playoff contests, according to Cleveland forward Kevin Love.
"It gives us a lot of confidence," Love said. "Just having a guy that has been here, done that before, has so much confidence in everything that we do and walks the walk, allows us to be ourselves and be confident in approaching game two."
Cavs 34-40 Warriors; End of 1st quarter
What an incredible 12 minutes from the Warriors. They trailed for a while there, but shot back with a 40-point quarter!
07:30 (IST)
Warriors with the largest lead of the game at 14 points and the rebounds continue to hurt Cavs.
07:29 (IST)
Cavs 84-98 Warriors
Curry gets fouled and he looks a little troubled. Is that a limp we detect? But he nails his free throws to give Warriors their largest lead of the game.
07:26 (IST)
Cavs 84-Warriors 96
Klay Thompson from WAAAAY DOWNTOWN. That was some shot. He's found his range in Game 2 and has 17 points.
07:25 (IST)
Cavs call for a timeout as it looked like Warriors could run away with the quarter. Lead back to nine points for Golden State.
07:25 (IST)
Durant, so easily the man of Game 1, has 24 points tonight. And we're only in the third quarter.
07:24 (IST)
Cavs 82-91 Warriors
Iguodala quickly disposes off the ball after a miss from the Cavs. Durant gets fouled but scores his two-pointer. The Warriors make no mistake with their free throw and now they lead by 9 points.
07:22 (IST)
Cavs have to weather this storm, this is where Warriors took control in the last game. The lead is just 4 points for Golden State with 5 and a half left in the third quarter.
07:19 (IST)
The Warriors have been so much better on the rebounds. 34 to 25.
07:19 (IST)
Is this the moment of the Game 2 so far? We think so. Let's just call this 'The Dance'.
07:16 (IST)
Cavs 78-86 Warriors
LeBron scores a three-pointer. That's his first three-pointer for the night. 23 points for the night so far.
07:15 (IST)
Cavs 75-83 Warriors
Schumpert's effort gets blocked, but Love's there to score easily.
07:15 (IST)
If you didn't know this already, here's why Kyrie matters.
07:13 (IST)
Cavs 73-83 Warriors
Curry, with the ball, and LeBron, guarding him, are dancing around the arc. Somehow, Curray hoodwinks LeBron to drive to the hoop and score a two-pointer. Chef Curry is loving it! He's got 22 points tonight.
07:10 (IST)
Make that 12 for 12.
07:09 (IST)
07:07 (IST)
Cavs 70-78 Warriors
Curry shoots a three-pointer, only his second in this game. Minutes later, he gets fouled and nails both of his free throws.
07:05 (IST)
Cavs 68-69 Warriors
Tristan Thomspon misses his first shot, makes no mistake with his second. We're back to a one-point lead.
07:04 (IST)
The third quarter is underway.
07:02 (IST)
Curry has six turnovers. That is the same amount as the entire rest of the team. Curry started off
well but the turnovers are hurting the Warriors. Also, he is 4 for 8 in the field.
06:59 (IST)
#ICYMI: Here's the kind of half LeBron has just had.
06:58 (IST)
The Warriors have racked up 13 turnovers as compared to Game 1's four. While Cleveland have successfully reduced theirs to just seven. And that made all the difference for the Cavs.
06:53 (IST)
They don't call him King James for nothing.
06:52 (IST)
The Cavaliers have already had more points in the paint tonight than they had in all of Game 1.
06:51 (IST)
What a different first half in Game 2! LeBron James is on pace for a triple double with 18 points, six rebounds and 10 assists.
06:50 (IST)
That dunk from LeBron left even Neymar speechless.
06:48 (IST)
06:46 (IST)
Look who's in the house at the Oracle Arena. Lewis Hamilton and Neymar.
06:43 (IST)
It's been a high-scoring half.
06:41 (IST)
#ICYMI: Here's some Kevin Love magic.
06:39 (IST)
Cavs 58-59 Warriors
And now we're down to to one-point. Still over a minute left in the first half.
06:38 (IST)
How KD? Just how?
06:38 (IST)
Cavs 56-59 Warriors
LeBron splits the defence before driving to the hoop and nailing a two-pointer. Timeout is called with 3:06 remaining in the second quarter. Still a three-point game.
06:36 (IST)
Cavs 54-59 Warriors
Curry misses another three-pointer. He's just landed one of his six today.
06:35 (IST)
Cavs 54-57 Warriors
LeBron with a two-pointer after Curry is robbed off the ball.
06:34 (IST)
Arguably the man of Game 1. And he's doing great in Game 2 too.
06:32 (IST)
Cavs 52-55 Warriors
LeBron throws down a two-pointer and it's a three-point game now with just over five minutes left in teh second quarter.
06:31 (IST)
WHAT A BLOCK from Durant!
LeBron charges towards the basket but Durant comes out of nowhere to block him. INCREDIBLE!
06:30 (IST)
Cavs 46-52 Warriors
Love now nails a alley-oop from LeBron James. That lead is now in single digits.
06:29 (IST)
Kevin Love has been incredible today
06:27 (IST)
Here's that Kyle Korver three-pointer
06:26 (IST)
HOW!
06:26 (IST)
#ICYMI: Here's some LeBron James brilliance.
06:24 (IST)
Cavaliers 35-47 Warriors
With 9:56 minutes remaining in the 2nd quarter, the Warriors then score 7 consecutive points, including a Klay Thompson three-pointer.
06:20 (IST)
Cavs 35-40 Warriors
Green begins the second quarter with a foul. Irving nails one of two freethrows.
06:18 (IST)
Cavs 34-40 Warriors; End of 1st quarter
What an incredible 12 minutes from the Warriors. They trailed for a while there, but shot back with a 40-point quarter!
06:12 (IST)
Cavaliers 19-28 Warriors
3:42 still left on the clock in the 1st quarter and Kyrie Irving shoots a three-pointer. How badly did the Cavs need this! The chase is on!
06:09 (IST)
Cavs 16-26 Warriors
Durant blocks Irving’s jumper as Curry snatches the rebound. Durant slams a three on the other end.
06:06 (IST)
Cavs 16-32 Warriors
Brilliant from the Warriors. They were trailing by a point during the last time-out, and they lead by seven now. as we go into another time-out with 5:19 left on teh clock. INCREDIBLE!
06:02 (IST)
Durant and Curry combining well so far.
06:00 (IST)
Cavs 14-13 Warriors
The Cavs have come out like on a mission. They lead by a point as the first timeout is called.