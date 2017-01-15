Mumbai Marathon 2017 Highlights: Alphonce Simbu wins men’s elite; Kheta Ram, Jyoti Gawte fastest Indians

Mumbai: Ethiopias Ayele Abshero along with Dinknesh Mekash, a two-time winner in Mumbai, will lead the elite field at the 14th edition of the Mumbai Marathon on 15 January.

Abshero is the fastest man on the start-line (2:04:23).

Joining the best in the world will be top Indian athletes -- Olympian Kheta Ram, M.D. Yunus and Elam Singh as well as Jyoti Gawate, Monica Raut and Monica Athare -- who will take centrestage and vie for the top honours.

This time, the event will have an all-time high with 6,342 runners registering for the full marathon.

The half marathon and dream run saw 14,663 and 19,980 entries, respectively.