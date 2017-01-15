Mumbai Marathon 2017 Highlights: Alphonce Simbu wins men’s elite; Kheta Ram, Jyoti Gawte fastest Indians

Mumbai: Ethiopias Ayele Abshero along with Dinknesh Mekash, a two-time winner in Mumbai, will lead the elite field at the 14th edition of the Mumbai Marathon on 15 January.
Abshero is the fastest man on the start-line (2:04:23).
Joining the best in the world will be top Indian athletes -- Olympian Kheta Ram, M.D. Yunus and Elam Singh as well as Jyoti Gawate, Monica Raut and Monica Athare -- who will take centrestage and vie for the top honours.
This time, the event will have an all-time high with 6,342 runners registering for the full marathon.
The half marathon and dream run saw 14,663 and 19,980 entries, respectively.
Jan, 15 2017 IST
highlights
Here are the winners of Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon 2017:
Alphonce Simbu from Tanzania wins men's elite
Bornes Kitur from Kenya win women's elite
Kheta Ram and Jyoti Gawte are the fastest man amd woman from India
Jyoti Gawte comfortably in the lead among Indian women as she nears the finish line
Kenya's Bornes Kitur is the unchallenged women's elite champion
The 21-year-old from Kenya notched up an impressive and virtually uncontested win with a personal best time.
Kheta Ram is the fastest Indian, as Bahadur Singh comes second and Sanjith is third.
Kheta Ram leads the pack among Indian men as they near the finish line at the Mumbai Marathon
What a finale!
Tanzania's Alphonce Simbu is the champion, as Kenya's Joshua Kipkorir comes second after an intense, neck-to-neck battle.
Kipkorir broke the deadlock early on and opened up the field, but the last-gasp burst from Simbu in the closing minutes, coupled with a lapse from the Kenyan, meant that the Tanzanian won the 14th edition of the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon.
Alphonce Simbu takes the lead as Joshua Kipkorir falls back.
This is going to the wire!
Kipkorir and Simbu engaged in an intense battle as the finish line nears.
The Mumbai Marathon is in for a thrilling finale!
Here are the Champions With Disability
The elite runners have reached the Bandra Worli Sea Link now, as the race clocks 45 minutes.
A centenarian, a visually-challenged man, a 54-year-old mother of two, a group of monks.
Take a look at some of the inspiring and interesting runners at the Mumbai Marathon:
Here are some of the Indian athletes taking part in the Mumbai Marathon:
Kheta Ram, who was part of the contingent at the 2016 Rio Olympics
Elam Singh, who is from the Indian Army
Mohd Yunus, who will be running the full marathon
Jyoti Gawade, a woman runner from Maharashtra
Jigmet Dolma, who hails from Ladakh and has run four full marathons already
13:05 (IST)
12:48 (IST)
12:16 (IST)
12:10 (IST)
Here's Jyoti Gawte's crossing the finish line
11:52 (IST)
Here are the winners of Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon 2017:
Alphonce Simbu from Tanzania wins men's elite
Bornes Kitur from Kenya win women's elite
Kheta Ram and Jyoti Gawte are the fastest man amd woman from India
10:20 (IST)
Here's Bornes Kitur's winning moment
10:19 (IST)
Jyoti Gawte comfortably in the lead among Indian women as she nears the finish line
10:15 (IST)
10:15 (IST)
Kheta Ram crosses the finish line
10:13 (IST)
Kenya's Bornes Kitur is the unchallenged women's elite champion
The 21-year-old from Kenya notched up an impressive and virtually uncontested win with a personal best time.
10:02 (IST)
10:01 (IST)
09:55 (IST)
Kheta Ram is the fastest Indian, as Bahadur Singh comes second and Sanjith is third.
09:52 (IST)
The winning moment for Simbu
09:48 (IST)
Kheta Ram leads the pack among Indian men as they near the finish line at the Mumbai Marathon
09:47 (IST)
Mumbai Marathon champion Simbu: I followed the strategy set by my coach, to come from behind; very happy to have won
09:42 (IST)
09:38 (IST)
What a finale!
Tanzania's Alphonce Simbu is the champion, as Kenya's Joshua Kipkorir comes second after an intense, neck-to-neck battle.
Kipkorir broke the deadlock early on and opened up the field, but the last-gasp burst from Simbu in the closing minutes, coupled with a lapse from the Kenyan, meant that the Tanzanian won the 14th edition of the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon.
09:33 (IST)
Tanzania's Alphonce Simbu set for victory in a dramatic finale
09:30 (IST)
Alphonce Simbu takes the lead as Joshua Kipkorir falls back.
This is going to the wire!
09:27 (IST)
Kipkorir and Simbu engaged in an intense battle as the finish line nears.
The Mumbai Marathon is in for a thrilling finale!
09:21 (IST)
09:15 (IST)
Kipkorir and Simbu neck-to-neck in the lead as the climax of the elite pack nears.
Only about 4 kms and 15 minutes to go.
Who will come out on top?
09:07 (IST)
09:07 (IST)
09:02 (IST)
Big turnaround
A big turnaround in the elite pack as 22-year-old Joshua Kipkorir takes the unexpected lead.
“He broke the field apart,” say commentators as the Kenyan moves ahead with what can be a possible personal best.
08:58 (IST)
The Dream Run has begun
08:52 (IST)
08:50 (IST)
08:48 (IST)
Joshua Kipkorir takes the lead
07:33 (IST)
Amarjeet Singh Chawla, the visually challenged, 62-year-old runner, finishes his Half Marathon in Mumbai
07:30 (IST)
The Dream Run is about to get underway
07:22 (IST)
Why I run: Four marathoners on what drives them to go the distance; before SCMM 2017
http://www.firstpost.com
07:10 (IST)
Here are the women's elite winners of the Half Marathon
07:03 (IST)
07:03 (IST)
06:54 (IST)
Here are the elite men winners of the Half Marathon
06:48 (IST)
Michael Mutai leads at the half way mark
06:42 (IST)
Mumbai Marathon 2017: Why Shailendra Mohan, the Go-Pro armed runner is running this weekend
http://www.firstpost.com
06:35 (IST)
Olympic champion, Kenya's David Rudisha, is in the city to cheer all the runners.
He talks about the Kenyan contenders, being an Arsenal fan, buying a kurta in India and how he hopes to run a road marathon some time in the future after his retirement from track and field.
06:21 (IST)
06:15 (IST)
Here are the Champions With Disability
06:12 (IST)
06:11 (IST)
06:10 (IST)
The elite runners have reached the Bandra Worli Sea Link now, as the race clocks 45 minutes.
06:05 (IST)
Mumbai Marathon 2017: Meet some inspiring and interesting runners set to go the distance on Sunday
http://www.firstpost.com
06:03 (IST)
A centenarian, a visually-challenged man, a 54-year-old mother of two, a group of monks.
Take a look at some of the inspiring and interesting runners at the Mumbai Marathon:
05:58 (IST)
Meanwhile, the elite race has reached the Haji Ali area
05:57 (IST)
Good luck to the golden seniors!
04:47 (IST)
Time for the Senior Citizens
The Senior Citizens race is all set to begin at 8 am, an the enthusiasm at the start line is palpable.
04:42 (IST)
Did You Know: Almost all the Indian male runners participating in the Mumbai Marathon are trained by the Army.
04:37 (IST)
04:28 (IST)
Here are some of the Indian athletes taking part in the Mumbai Marathon:
Kheta Ram, who was part of the contingent at the 2016 Rio Olympics
Elam Singh, who is from the Indian Army
Mohd Yunus, who will be running the full marathon
Jyoti Gawade, a woman runner from Maharashtra
Jigmet Dolma, who hails from Ladakh and has run four full marathons already
04:23 (IST)
20 minutes in and the intense competition for lead is on!
04:20 (IST)
Michael Mutai from Kenya is in the lead of the elite pack, overtaking compatriot Jacob Kendagor
04:10 (IST)
Here we go!
11:14 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Mumbai Marathon 2017. Stick around as we bring all the Live updates and action from the glittery event in Mumbai.