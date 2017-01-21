LIVE Malaysia Masters semi-final: Saina Nehwal wins the first game of the women's singles 21-13

Quarter-final report: Indian star shuttler Saina Nehwal entered the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold with a triumph over Indonesian Fitriani Fitriani, while Ajay Jayaram lost to unseeded Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the quarter-finals here on Friday.
Top seed Saina took 40 minutes to move past eighth seed Fitriani 21-15, 21-14. However, another Indian contender, sixth seed Jayaram suffered a 13-21, 8-21 setback to unfancied Ginting to make it a mix day for India.
Saina struggled at the beginning of her match against Fitriani, with the latter jumping to a 4-0 lead which later became 11-6 at the two-minute halfway break.
A revitalised Saina made a strong comeback after the break and it was evident the way she displayed aggressive play. Three consecutive points helped her reduce the gap to 9-11 and after Fitriani got a point, Saina was again back to her best, earning points one after other.
She equalised at 12-point mark before at the 14-all, she punched ahead, hardly allowing any points to the Indonesian.
In the second game, Saina continued her good work and held an 11-6 advantage and even though Fitriani tried to close in on Saina till 12-13, the experienced Indian ran away with the game, winning at 21-14.
In the semi-final on Saturday, Saina will face Yip Pui Yin, who went past Malaysian Ying Ying Lee 21-18, 21-16.
Meanwhile, Jayaram had a harrowing day as he struggled throughout during his match against Ginting. The Indonesian ran away to an 11-6 lead but Jayaram fought back to reduce the gap to two at 10-12. But Ginting looked sharper and powerful on the day and won the first game 21-13.
The second game could hardly begin for the Indian as Ginting was at it from the beginning, dominating the game. At 11-4 for Ginting, the writing was on the wall for Jayaram and the formalities ended at 21-8 for the Indonesian.
Ginting will contest with Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus for a place in the title round, while the other semi-final will be fought between Tommy Sugiarto and Lee Hyun.
Jan, 21 2017 IST
highlights
18:57 (IST)
A sizzling cross court smash by Saina gives her a healthy 11-5 lead at the break in the second game of the women's singles.
18:53 (IST)
18:52 (IST)
Saina has raced to a 6-0 lead in second game of women's singles. She wants to end this early, it seems.
18:50 (IST)
Saina wins 6 points in a row to win the first game of women's singles 21-13. The ace Indian shuttler is showing her class.
18:46 (IST)
It's neck and neck in the first game of the women's singles. Saina leads 15-13. It looks like this match will go down to the wire.
18:41 (IST)
Pui Yin leads Saina 11-9 at the interval in the first game of the women's singles.
18:39 (IST)
Pui Yin leads 9-6 in the first game. Nothing much separates the two players still.
18:37 (IST)
Pui Yin has built up an 8-5 lead in the first game. It is a real see-saw battle.
18:34 (IST)
Pui Yin is catching up after losing the first few points and now it is 4-4 in the first game.
18:32 (IST)
Pui Yin wins the first point against Saina in the women's singles, but the Indian ace comes right back and restores parity.
18:30 (IST)
Saina Nehwal had a disappointing outing in the 2016 Rio Olympics, and playing with an injured knee, she lost to the much-lower ranked Maria Ulitina. She appeared in the China Open thereafter, losing out in the first round itself to Porntip Buranaprasertsuk. She, however, did better in the Hong Kong and Macau Opens later in the year, reaching the quarter-finals in both tournaments. She lost to Cheung Ngan Yi in Hong Kong and to Zhang Yiman in Macau. She subsequently said that she was not 100 percent fit for the Hong Kong and Macau events, but wanted to test herself against the top players of the world.
She then appeared in the Premier Badminton League (PBL), turning out for the Awadhe Warriors. Saina's semi-final clash against Rio silver medallist PV Sindhu was one of the matches of the tournament, and it went right down to the wire. Saina eventually lost, but not before enthralling the crowd. Saina beat World No 3 Ji Hyun Sung in the tournament, but was defeated by world and Olympic champion Carolina Marin.
23:19 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the high-octane semi-final between Saina Nehwal and Yip Pui Yin in the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold tournament in Sarawak, Malaysia on Saturday.