Live Ireland vs New Zealand, Tri-series in Dublin, cricket score and updates

Toss report: New Zealand will bat first in the fifth one-day international of the Tri-nations series against Ireland after the hosts' skipper, William Porterfield, won the toss on Sunday.

New Zealand made four changes from the team that won their second match — against Bangladesh last Wednesday — with Scott Kuggeleijn returning.

In for their first games of the series are Adam Milne, Matt Henry and Corey Anderson, who has just arrived from the Indian Premier League.

Left out are George Worker, Jimmy Neesham, Hamish Bennett and Seth Rance.

Ireland made two changes with the experienced but under-performing Tim Murtagh and Kevin O'Brien left out, and replaced by Craig Young and Simi Singh.

Teams

Ireland: William Porterfield (capt), Ed Joyce, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Niall O’Brien (wkt), Gary Wilson, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Peter Chase

New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Luke Ronchi (wkt), Corey Anderson, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Adam Milne, Colin Monro, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Alan Neill (IRL)

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match referee: David Jukes (IRL)

