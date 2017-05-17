You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. Live Ireland Tri-Series, Bangladesh vs New Zealand in Dublin, cricket score and updates

Live Ireland Tri-Series, Bangladesh vs New Zealand in Dublin, cricket score and updates

Toss report: New Zealand won the toss in the third Tri-Series ODI in Dublin against Bangladesh on Wednesday and elected to field.

File photo of Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan. AFP

File photo of Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan. AFP

The Black Caps made one change to the team that beat Ireland on Sunday with Hamish Bennett replacing Scott Kuggeleijn.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza, having served his one-match suspension, returns to lead the team. He replaces Taskin Ahmed in the only change from their abandoned first match against the Irish.

Teams

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt) Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain,  Mehedi Hasan

New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Luke Ronchi, George Worker, Ross Taylor,  Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham, Colin Monro, Seth Rance, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett,

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Ian Gould (ENG), A Neill (IRL)

TV umpire:Nigel Llong (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

With inputs from AFP


Published Date: May 17, 2017 04:31 pm | Updated Date: May 17, 2017 04:31 pm

FP SportsMay, 17 2017 16:31:02 IST

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 17SRH Vs KKR
2May 19MI Vs TBC
3May 21RPS Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores