Live IPL final 2017, MI vs RPS match score in Hyderabad: Krunal leads Mumbai's recovery as they end on 129

Preview: Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians will be wary of the challenge posed by Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) when the two Maharashtra cities lock horns in what promises to be a pulsating final of the 10th edition of the cash-rich cricket league at Hyderabad on Sunday.
On paper, Pune have the upper hand, considering that the Steve Smith-led side defeated Mumbai thrice in this season, including a comprehensive 20-run win in the crucial first qualifier earlier this week.
Smith can take a lot of tips on absorbing the pressure in such a high-octane game from former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will be playing a record seventh IPL final.
But Mumbai, having reached the IPL final on three earlier occasions, can clearly take a cue from their past 2013 and 2015 performances at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.
Going into the final, Mumbai will have their tails up after their comprehensive six-wicket win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second qualifier in Bengaluru on Friday.
Mumbai chased down a paltry 108 with 33 balls to spare after leg-spinner Karn Sharma (4/16) and pacer Jasprit Bumrah (3/7) decimated the strong KKR batting line-up.
Skipper Rohit Sharma has the luxury of great depth in the side. When Englishman Jos Buttler left for national duty, Mumbai got the hard-hitting West Indian Lendl Simmons as the opening partner with stumper Parthiv Patel.
Nitish Rana has been one of the finds but when Ambati Rayudu came back from injury, he was equally effective.
The Pandya brothers — Krunal and Hardik — provide the all-round balance while West Indian Kieron Pollard has also been amongst the runs, as is Rohit of late.
Among the bowlers, veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson and Karn have tormented the batsmen after replacing injured Mitchell McClenaghan and Harbhajan Singh respectively.
With Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga and Bumrah in their side, Mumbai can boast of the best death bowlers in the IPL.
On the other hand, Supergiant won't be getting an extension as per current rules, and will be aiming to end their association with the IPL with a silverware.
After unceremoniously removing Dhoni from captaincy, the veteran Ranchi stumper, who will most likely be seen in his Chennai Super Kings jersey in the next edition, will have another chance to silence his critics in the franchise.
In the batting department, Pune will be banking on the in-form opener Rahul Tripathi (388 runs), who is certainly the find of the season, along side the experienced Ajinkya Rahane.
Smith has also been in great touch while Manoj Tiwary has redeemed himself with some vital contributions. Along with the world's best finisher -- Dhoni, Tiwary took away the game from Mumbai's grasp, milking 41 runs from the last two overs during the first qualifier at the Wankhede Stadium.
On the bowling front, Pune weren't troubled despite losing star all-rounder Ben Stokes and veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir due to their national commitments for the upcoming Champions Trophy.
Young off-spinner Washington Sundar proved his mettle against a top class Mumbai line-up while the pace duo of Jaydev Unadkat and Shardul Thakur have come of age in the business end of the tournament.
Rising Pune Supergiant: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith, Manoj Tiwary, MS Dhoni, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa
Mumbai Indians: Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel, Ambati Rayudu, Rohit Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Johnson, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
Toss: Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bat first.
21:48 (IST)
129 is not at all a par total but Mumbai will take it with both hands given the situation they were in. Krunal Pandya took the game as deep as possible before exploding. Rohit Sharma and co didn't adapt at all to this pitch and played some rash shots. They would be disappointed with their performance especially after winning the toss. Talking about Pune, once again Jaydev Unadkat and Washington Sundar rose to the occasion. The bowlers have done their job, now its upon the Pune batsmen to finish it. 130 runs stand between them and a maiden IPL title. Can they do it? Stay with us to find out.....
21:44 (IST)
21:44 (IST)
After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 129/8 ( Mitchell Johnson 13 , )
Dan Christian to bowl the final over. Ball one, from around the wicket, looks like the one he flips down with the knuckle, but it ends up as wide. Has to rebowl, does, and bowls the same ball again, but this time around 5th stump, Krunal heaves at it and hits thin air, misreading the pace, which was much slower.
Ball two, Christian goes very wide on the bowling crease, spears one into middle and leg on length, and Krunal bends low, gets under the ball and smacks it to the midwicket fence.
Uh oh, Christian losing it here. Went very wide of the crease again, lost his footing it looks like, ends up bowling very wide, called. Christian is an experienced bowler, but his effort here has Smith throwing up his hands in disgust.
That rebowled ball is on off, shorter in length and Krunal again down on his knee, hits it very straight, up from under and six more to Krunal who has played a lovely hand here.
Single to long on off the fourth ball of a very long final over. Johnson on strike to Christian, who goes back over the wicket. Slower ball, Johnson smacks it, straight to Rahane at deep midwicket, single.
Last ball of the innings, Christian to Krunal, Short, lifting, Krunal sets himself and swings, high in the air and Rahane runs in from deep midwicket, holds the skier with ease.
129 Mumbai for eight in the allotted twenty overs, a rather indisciplined final over from Christian giving them a few bonus runs. But it is still a very simple ask, and at the halfway mark of the game, you have to say MI stuffed up big time and it is Pune's game to win.
21:43 (IST)
21:43 (IST)
Inexplicable last over from Dan Christian. With the length balls gripping on the pitch and proving hard to score off, He went for full length deliveries, giving Pandya the length to get under the ball without having to worry about the deviation. 14 runs including 2 wides, means that RPS has a target of 130.
21:39 (IST)
21:37 (IST)
After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 115/7 ( Krunal Pandya 36 , Mitchell Johnson 12)
Unadkat in his final over. Johnson backs away to leg, Unadkat bowls it outside off, MJ finally has to reach a long way, get a toe of the bat to the slower ball, gets one behind point.
Slower ball again. Krunal tries for that square drive and -- how many times to say this? -- is beaten by the change down in pace, hits it too early, into the ground at his feet and it bounces down to Dhoni.
Ball three, slower ball again! But shorter this time and gives Krunal some room to swing to leg, single to deep midwicket.
Ball four, outside off, regular pace, shorter in length, Johnson pulls it around, not too cleanly, finds one to midwicket.
Ball five, slower ball, but short and outside off, Krunal kneels down, waits on the ball and plays the slog sweep, gets it very high in the air but enough muscle to carry the field, gets six.
Last ball of Unadkat's fourth, drive from off stump to extra cover, single. Unadkat ends an amazing spell of bowling, 24 balls bowled, 19 runs given including that six earlier in this over, 10 dot balls, two wickets.
21:33 (IST)
13 runs off the 18th over. With the way these two are batting, think the message is clear from the management. Do not waste any balls play out the whole quota of overs. Mumbai are 105/7 after 18 overs.
21:32 (IST)
After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 105/7 ( Krunal Pandya 28 , Mitchell Johnson 10)
Christian continues. Mitch Johnson goes a long way outside off, about four stumps worth, trying to find space on leg. Christian sees the move and bowls it even wider, well past the wide mark but not given a wide because of how far Johnson had moved. Nothing, not even a touch of bat on ball, to show for all that trouble.
Ball two, shorter and on off and this time Johnson goes into baseball mode, sets himself up with a front foot thrust forward, and smacks it hard, and straight, with enough power to clear that long off fielder, six. Next ball, another swat, taking it from outside off, hitting against the angle, finding one to long on.
Ball four, to Krunal this time, slower ball on off and Krunal waits, lets it come on, then cuts, finds the single as point is back on the 30 yard mark. And Mumbai finally get 100 on the board. Next ball is short, a looping bouncer, Johnson ramps, misses, Dhoni misses the collection and they scamper a single. Tight one, Johnson just beating the throw to the bowler's end.
Last ball though is short, sits up outside off, and Krunal stays back, plays a crashing square drive, pierces point and times it well enough to beat even the diving sweeper running around from cover, four to end the over.
21:27 (IST)
After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 92/7 ( Krunal Pandya 23 , Mitchell Johnson 3)
And here is Unadkat, who has been fielding like a demon both close and in the outfield, back into the attack. Tries Krunal out with a lifting delivery on middle and leg, top pace, Krunal beaten as he tries to swing it out to square leg, off the hips, two leg byes.
Ball two, this time the slower ball, shorter and outside off, Krunal swings, gets the edge, the ball drops a couple of feet in front of Dhoni. He was early into the shot, totally beaten by the change down in pace.
Ball three, quicker, short ball, this time on off and middle, again Krunal looks to swing on the on side, beaten this time as the ball comes onto him quicker than he thought it would. Great variations in pace this, Unadkat playing scales here. Single there to Krunal, and Mitch Johnson gets one in his turn, playing from middle and leg down to fine leg.
Ball five, slower ball. Wider of off. Krunal tries a slashing cut, and yet again in this over, beaten by change of pace that he doesn't read. Another slower ball and for once, Krunal plays with the vertical, not horizontal, bat, and gets one out on the on side to end the over.
21:26 (IST)
MI keep losing the wickets. They aren't anywhere close to they want to be with runs on the board. Hardik Pandya hit a classy six over extra cover but perished soon after to Dan Christian who kept it simple and bowled straight. Shardul Thakur showed more game awareness after his earlier effort on the boundary to get in the right position for Karn Sharma's run out. Krunal Pandya has watched the carnage from one end and has been patiently compiling the runs. He will hold they kep here in the final two overs if he can get a few quick runs to get MI close to 120. Anything below that will be too hard to defend.
21:23 (IST)
Despite putting Mumbai on the back foot, Smith is not allowing them to score freely. It goes without saying that the key for Mumbai now is Krunal Pandya. Mumbai should try and play all the 20 overs, losing all wickets before the last ball will really hurt them. Even a score of 120-125 can make this match interesting. Mumbai are 86/7 after 16 overs.
21:20 (IST)
After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 86/7 ( Krunal Pandya 20 , Mitchell Johnson 2)
Christian continues. Slower ball angling across and Krunal, who was shaping to belt it, checks the shot and pushes to cover, standing well up, no run.
Ball two, fuller length outside off on the angle across the left hander, Krunal this time plays the drive with intent, finds the man sweeping at cover, single. Krunal showing good nerve here, he's seen his colleagues come and go and has managed to keep from doing anything daft.
Christian beats Johnson outside off with the angle, and some extra bounce and movement. Lucky, Johnson, that flashed past the edge of his reaching bat. Next ball, fuller and Johnson gives it a thump, Unadkat at mid on dives, stops, keeps it to a single.
Christian, ball five, very full on middle looking for the yorker, Krunal tries to flick to the leg, thick edge squirts the ball out on the off side, gets two for it, fortuitous shot that. Christian again, last ball, and this time Krunal stays back, lets the ball come on, then guides a cut down to third man, single ends the over.
21:20 (IST)
Clinical from RPS. MI will have to work hard to get over a hundred. The pitch is already showing signs of grip, so no target can be taken lightly. So great to see a lip in by Smith.
21:18 (IST)
After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 81/7 ( Krunal Pandya 16 , Mitchell Johnson 1)
With Zampa too having bowled out, RPS will go with pace in the last six oves. It is Shardul Thakur -- and, WICKET!!!
Karn Sharma had a waft at one angling across him from the right arm fast medium bowler, thick edge, Dan Christian at slip dives a long way, can't hold on though. Meanwhile, Karn Sharma was looking for one, halfway down the pitch, Shardul Thakur with great presence of mind runs up to the stumps at Dhoni's end, as continuation of his follow through, and takes Christian's throw, breaks the wicket.
Brilliant thinking there by Thakur, and Mumbai on the skids now, well and truly.
No point having one of the best, and longest, batting lineups in the tournament if you are not clear in your own mind what you are aiming to do -- and, what is more, don't have the game awareness to change plans midway when you lose a couple of early wickets. Barring Rohit, no batsman has shown any intention of hanging around, working the ball around, knocking off singles, rotating strike, positioning the team for a big push at the death.
Another way of looking at it is, MI seems to have said oh shit, we are playing RPS again? Might as well give up.
Thakur to Mitchell Johson, and now there are two slips in place. Repeat -- TWO SLIPs, as Smith goes flat out for the kill against a side with no wickets in hand to take chances.
Single on the on side to the second ball he faces, by Mitch who plays with the shut bat face from line of off, gets one to square leg.
Thakur to Krunal now, nice angle across, Krunal drives, in the air but between point and cover, single to the man in the deep.
Thakur to Johnson, staying over the wicket, Johnson to the line of off and on good length plays it straight back to the bowler. Another defensive push ends the over, again Shardul very quick to run to the on side on his follow through, prevent Mitch from even thinking of a single.
Last five overs coming up.
21:15 (IST)
21:14 (IST)
Washington Sundar conceded just 13 runs from four overs today which is least runs conceded by a bowler in an IPL final from four overs.
21:12 (IST)
OUT! Mumbai are committing all the mistakes that are possible. First Karne looks to drive a length ball through covers but edges it to Daniel Christian at 1st slip who puts a tough chance down. Karn senses that there is a run not knowing where the ball is and looks for a run. Christian sees that and has a shy at the striker's end but misses. But fortunately for Pune, Shardul was right behind the stumps. The bowler gathered the ball and whipped the bails off. Karn is way short of his crease. Mumbai lose their seventh wicket.
21:10 (IST)
After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 79/6 ( Krunal Pandya 15 , Karn Sharma 1)
Harking back to Sundar who bowled two in the power play and then two in the middle, he has 15 dot balls in 24 deliveries sent down -- how stunning is that in a final?
Meanwhile, Dan Christian takes over from Sundar. Hardik works him to fine leg, gets two off the first ball. Ball two, and WICKET! Fullish length, seaming in a bit from off stump, Hardik tries to work to leg across the line, beaten by that slight movement, and hit on the pad in front of all three stumps.
Mumbai lose their sixth, and now get a feel for how KKR must have felt as they collapsed the other night.
To hark back to Sachin's comment before the game, the ball is skidding through on this track, which Sachin said has a sheen to it. Which means you play straight when it is on the stumps, not across the line -- a mistake Mumbai have repeatedly made, so makes you wonder, didn't they listen to Sachin, who is right there in their dugout?
Christian -- who will likely bowl through to the end -- keeps slanting the ball across Karn Sharma the left hander, Sharma keeps wafting and missing. Again, looking for the horizontal bat shot, missed three in three tries, and there is a slip in place waiting for him to edge one.
Last ball, Christian on the off stump line, Karn hits against the angle, ball in the air and inches short of the mid on fielder standing in a run saving position well inside the circle. That was almost another wicket, Karn lucky it didn't carry.
21:06 (IST)
OUT! Daniel Christian comes into the attack and angles in a full ball which nips back in sharply, Hardik is caught offguard and is pinned on the front pad. Christian starts appealing and the finger goes up. Hardik has to depart.
21:04 (IST)
After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 76/5 ( Krunal Pandya 14 , Hardik Pandya 8)
Zampa continues. And off the second ball, Hardik Pandya does beautifully, shimmying to the leg side to make room, taking the ball on the half volley off off stump and playing a stunning inside out loft over extra cover, four.
Zampa promptly flattens his trajectory. HP defends, then works the fourth ball out on the on side and they sneak the single. Zampa to Krunal, who checks a sweep, off his leg stump, ball lobs in the air but well short of the deep fielder, single to fine leg.
Zampa, full toss, and Hardik drives to long on, single. 76/5 at the end of 13
21:04 (IST)
Mumbai have lost half of their side with a little over 60 runs at the end of the 12th over. They had inflicted a similar damage on KKR in the previous game, and are at the receiving end this time, thanks to a lack of communication and needless strokes. Very difficult for Mumbai to bounce back from this unless their attack is even more decisive later in the match.
21:03 (IST)
When the brains of Smith and Dhoni combine, it is stratagems like that Pollard dismissal that you get. Credit needs to be given to both, not just for the field settings, but also putting their personalities and the captaincy controversy aside and working together. Also, brave of Zampa to pitch it up, especially after a horror first over.
21:03 (IST)
RPS keep impressing in the field. Rohit went after a long hop from Zampa but looked cramped for room and wasn't able to time it perfectly. Shardul Thakur showed some great moves on the boundary taking one high above his head and showed some nimble footwork to stay inside the boundary and complete the catch. Pollard tried to break free with a six first ball but was holed out at a very straight long off. MS Dhoni probably had a say in that field setting. He has done Pollard in the past with similar field positioning.
21:03 (IST)
You could point fingers at Pollard's approach given that he had hit a maximum off his first ball, but that is how he bats. His wicket has put Mumbai in deep trouble and the Pandya brothers would have to guide them out of it. Sundar, meanwhile, has completed his quota and his figures are fabulous. 4-0-13-0! Just a reminder, his age is only 17. Mumbai are 66/5 after 12 overs.
21:01 (IST)
After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 66/5 ( Krunal Pandya 13 , Hardik Pandya 0)
Someone should, when time permit, ask first Rayudu, then Pollard, exactly what their rush was. This is daft batting -- Pollard already had a six off his first ball, he was the kind of batsman who could have destroyed the bowling at the back end, why he needed to go for glory this early, we will never know.
Sundar, around the wicket, to Krunal. Perfect length and line, on off, tight and full, keeps the batsman quiet for two balls. The third is played out on the on side, single.
Ball four, Sundar over thew icket to Hardik Pandya the new man, on length, on off, HP plays defensively out on the on side. Sundar does it again, bowls that tight line on off and HP again can only push gently back to the bowler on the on side of the pitch.
Last ball, played to midwicket, HP wants a run, is sent back, and a good thing too, the throw came in just as he grounded his bat. Washington Sundar has bowled his four overs -- and what a terrific spell this has been.
20:59 (IST)
After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 65/5 ( Krunal Pandya 17 , )
WICKET, BIG ONE: Zampa continues. Bowls from one foot behind the front line, Rohit Sharma rocks back and pulls, high in the air, doesn't get sufficient distance though and brilliant work in the deep by Shardul Thakur, who judges perfectly, holds, then has the presence of mind to do a little jive to make sure his feet don't touch the ropes. A couple of replays ordered, but Thakur took that absolutely clean -- great judgment, great awareness of how close he was to the line, and Mumbai loses the fourth -- and a huge one it it too, Rohit was striking very nicely after a shaky start.
Zampa to Krunal who crossed over when that hit was in the air, the batsman works him to mid off for one, turns the strike over to new man Keiron Pollard. Zampa, and Pollard to the very first ball -- outside off, on full length -- gets under it, uses his muscle, of which he has plenty, and hoists it into the stands behind long off. First six of the match.
Zampa this time quicker, flatter, no room for the loft so Pollard pushes to long off and walks one. Ball five, Zampa to Krunal, right arm over, on the middcle stump, nicely played off the front foot, the bat coming around the pads, pushing to midwicket, gets one.
Last ball, Zampa to Pollard, tossed up this time and WICKET! Pollard tries for a repeat but this ball is fuller than the one he lofted for six, plus it is on off stump so there is less room. Pollard hits it hard, straight, and picks out Manoj Tiwary on the long off fence, very straight.
20:58 (IST)
Kieron Pollard’s strike rate of 205.00 in IPL finals before this match was the second best among all the players who have at least played 25 balls. His average in IPL finals before this match was 61.50.
20:58 (IST)
OUT! The first ball Kieron Pollard faced went for a six. It seemed like Pollard had come out with a clear plan of attacking. On the sixth ball which was full, Pollard goes for the big shot down the ground. But Tiwary, who was placed just in front of the sight screen, takes a good catch.
20:53 (IST)
OUT! The slogs weren't paving off and a slog has led to Rohit Sharma's dismissal. It was a short ball, Rohit went on his back foot and pulled it hard only to hole out to Shardul Thakur in the deep.
20:51 (IST)
Kevin Pietersen on air said that the Mumbai batsmen are not showing any intent. But the truth is that the pitch is slightly on the slower side and playing shots is difficult. Players will have to rely on timing to get those boundaries. Krunal Pandya's last four explains my point, a well-timed chip over covers goes for a boundary. Mumbai are 56/3 after 10 overs.
20:50 (IST)
After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 56/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 24 , Krunal Pandya 10)
66 balls left in the innings. Mumbai batting as if it is not quite clear how many runs it needs on the board. And Sundar comes back for this third over, having given six in his first two.
To Krunal, around the wicket with a slip. Angles to leg stump, finds the pad but that was slipping down leg, no problem.
Ball two, quicker, flatter, the one going straight through on a very good length. Krunal tries to cut, very lucky to get the bat down in time, gets one to third man.
Ball three, Rohit lets it turn and plays it down on the leg side, Dhoni races around and stops the single. Ball four, onto the middle stump on length, and Rohit plays it backward of square, gets one.
Ball four, Sundar to Krunal, around the wicket, on off and all Krunal can do is hit it back to the bowler. Last ball, nice!! On off, but a bit short and Krunal finally gets some room, skips down the track, plays the inside out lofted cover drive perfectly, splits the field and gets the four to wide mid off.
20:49 (IST)
Some perspective on the mind games: RPS could either think
20:48 (IST)
Another clutch play from RPS. MI was forced to take the risky single against Steve Smith and he was as nimble and accurate as ever. Rohit managed to get a big over against Ferguson where he used his extra pace to good advantage. Looks like another pitch where change of pace will be crucial. Rohit's presence in the middle is critical for MI. A competitive total and hopefully pressure of a big final will keep MI in the hunt when their bowlers take their turn on the pitch.
20:46 (IST)
After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 50/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 23 , Krunal Pandya 5)
Zampa continues. Over the wicket, across the left hander, landing on off and Krunal defends. Ball two, flight, shorter length, Krunal comes down the track, gets into a tangle, pushes defensively out on the on, no run. Good bowling, saw him coming and changed the length.
Ball three is wide, slipped through quicker, looking for the stumping perhaps but called. Krunal takes the ball, which is rebowled, from middle stump, eases it to long on, gets one.
Ball four, Rohit plays it out on the off, looks for one, and could well have been run out -- Unadkat attacks the ball, dives, fields and throws on the dive but the ball slips out of his hands and rolls over to Dhoni, time for Rohit to get back. Single to the next two balls, a confident push on the on by Rohit, a very uncertain push on the leg by Krunal ends the over, and it is time out.
20:44 (IST)
20:43 (IST)
Mumbai have once again promoted Krunal Pandya. The left-right combination might disrupt Pune bowlers' lines. They were in a similar situation against KKR in the second qualifier. But these two batted together and stitched a good partnership. That is what they need right now, can Rohit and Krunal do it again? Mumbai are 46/3 after 8 overs.
20:43 (IST)
20:42 (IST)
After 8 overs,Mumbai Indians 46/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 22 , Krunal Pandya 3)
Ferguson, who went for 16 in his first over, continues. Finds the yorker length on off first up, and Rayudu can't do much with it, plays it out on the on off the bottom of the bat, no run.
Ball two, Rayudu gives the bowler the charge, moving to leg to make room. Drives hard, Smith does brilliantly, moving to his left at mid off, fields and throws in one fluid move and Rayudu is not even in the frame when the stumps are hurled down. That was very good fielding -- quick anticipation, Smith moved across to cover the strong, attacked the ball, and Mumbai lose their third.
The way Rayudu batted, it was as if the instruction was to go hard at the bowling, try and make up for the slow start. Might be a sign that Mumbai has a par score in mind and is nowhere near the pace it thinks it needs. That said, in this early phase, this wicket doesn't look like a 180-200 pitch.
Ferguson, and Rohit Sharma gets one to third man; Krunal Pandya the new man in plays the fourth ball out to the midwicket fence, very nice stroke. They take two, Krunal comes back for a third, Rohit has his hand out to stop him, Krunal comes three quarters of the way down the pitch, then has to scamper back and dive headlong. Very nearly a run out there.
Ball six, a lifting bouncer on middle and leg going down the leg side, called wide. Calculated bouncer that, Rohit has been easing onto the front foot consistently here. The ball is rebowled, quicker, fuller, wide of off and Rohit tries to cut it, manages only to hit it into the ground for Dhoni to field.
20:41 (IST)
20:40 (IST)
20:40 (IST)
20:39 (IST)
32/2 was the second lowest powerplay score for Mumbai Indians in IPL-10. The lowest powerplay score for them in IPL-10 is 21/4 which came against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Bangalore.
20:37 (IST)
OUT! Steven Smith's immaculate fielding gives Pune the breakthrough. Rayudu drives the ball to mid off and calls his captain for a run. But Smith collects the ball and has a shy at the non-striker's end and he scores. Rayudu knew he was short of his crease and the replays confirmed the same. The local boy departs for 12.
20:35 (IST)
After 7 overs,Mumbai Indians 41/2 ( Ambati Rayudu 12 , Rohit Sharma (C) 21)
Adam Zampa comes on after the PP, taking over from Shardul Thakur. Ball one skids through outside off, but the second ball is an error -- short, outside off, lots of room and Rayudu uses it to pierce point with a square drive off the back foot for four. Same ball, same shot, this time tidied up at the fence, two more to Rayudu and MS runs over to Zampa for a quick word.
Ball four is fuller, and on the stumps. Rayudu heaves a sweep at it, mistimes, thick under edge squirts it down to fine leg between his legs and gets one.
Rohit looks good here, to the next ball, easing forward and gently playing into the off side, calculated push for a single.
In his turn, Rayudu tries another slog sweep; mishits again -- looks like AR has been nominated to go for the bowling -- and the ball squirts out into the midwicket region, single ends the over.
20:34 (IST)
Despite that last over, Smith will take that power play 11 times out of 10. But the power play told us what the story of the match could be: the best time to score runs is when the fast bowlers are on, and off full pace balls. We might see the batters selectively hitting these deliveries throughout the match.
20:32 (IST)
Shardul Thakur doesn't let the pressure go and concedes only 5 runs in his first over. Lockie Ferguson's first ball was fast and comfortably put away for a boundary by Rohit Sharma. The extra pace will certainly help the batsmen on this pitch. Okay, the Mumbai skipper has decided to take on the Kiwi. Slams him for four boundaries in the 6th over. That will take some pressure off Mumbai Indians. They are 32/2 after 6 overs.
20:31 (IST)
After 6 overs,Mumbai Indians 32/2 ( Ambati Rayudu 4 , Rohit Sharma (C) 20)
Ferguson takes over from Sundar, and the first ball, looking for the white line yorker, but Rohit Sharma onto the front foot, takes it on the half volley, opens the bat face late and square drives superbly, finds the first four of the innings, through point.
Ferguson promptly adjusts -- ball two is on off, shorter in length and no room or pace for Rohit to work with. Ball three, strays in line onto leg stump and Rohit uses the pace of the bowler, flicks it behind square leg, a bit in the air but wide enough of Unadkat at backward square, four more.
Ball five, Ferguson and owww -- totally beaten outside off as Rohit drives at it. Thick outer edge, no slip, so the ball flies down to third man for four.
Ball six, that is gorgeous. Good length, good pace on off and Rohit extends into a fluid cover drive, hits it perfectly, bisects cover point and cover, gets four more. Four fours in this over, 18 dot balls in the first six overs -- RPS getting the better of the exchanges in the PP, with this last over finally giving MI some momentum on the board.
20:27 (IST)
After 5 overs,Mumbai Indians 16/2 ( Ambati Rayudu 4 , Rohit Sharma (C) 4)
RPS does have the rep for bossing the powerplay but even by that yardstick this is superb work. Shardul Thakur takes over from Unadkat, the first ball is on off and driven, beats cover but Smith very quick across at mid off, cuts the ball off, keeps it down to one run. In his turn, Rohit lets the second ball come on to him, around off stump, and plays it square on the on for a single.
Ball three, Thakur to Rayudu, drifts down leg and wide is called. Was looking for the quick skidding delivery onto the pads there but missed his line. Thakur again, full on off and a single to mid off, with a very gentle push that takes the pace off and allows the batsmen to scamper through.
Ball four, Thakur again tight on that off stump -- again, such lovely discipline this -- just back of length and Rohit can only push out on the on, finds the fielder, no run.
Ball five, just outside off, Rohit tries to work it to third man, great diving stop by Dan Christian, but the batsmen get one. Last ball, Thakur to Rayudu who tries to lean back and square drive, very little room there, he is cramped for space and can't get power into the shot, finds point, no run. RPS have strung together five excellent overs in the PP thus far.
20:25 (IST)