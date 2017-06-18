Live Indonesia SSP final, badminton scores and updates: Kidambi Srikanth wins title; beats Kazamusa Sakai in straight games

Report: Former world No 4 Kidambi Srikanth defeated World No 1 Son Wan Ho of Korea to enter the men's singles final of the Indonesia Superseries Premier on a day when HS Prannoy faced defeat against Japanese shutter Kazumasa Sakai in the first semi-final on Saturday.

World No 22 Srikanth played the game of his life to win 21-15, 14-21, 24-22 against the South Korean and set up an enticing clash with Sakai in the final on Sunday at the Jakarta Convention Center.

It was an easy first game for Srikanth who won 21-15. Son looked dangerous when he came close 10-12 from 6-11 but failed to take the advantage.

In the second game, 29-year-old Son made a fine comeback despite trailing 4-6 to rely on his deft net play to equalise one game apiece with a 21-14 win.

The final game remained stiff until the very end with none of the shuttlers giving any space to the opponents. Son edged ahead with a 13-10 lead but Srikanth kept firing winners to equalise at the 14-point mark and even held a point lead.

But Son didn't flinch and kept rallying hard till the end to find crucial points. With the match reaching a tipping point in terms of intensity at 20-all, both the shuttlers felt the heat. While Srikanth banged a smash at the net, Son erred in hitting long. But the Indian kept his nerve to edge past Son and win 24-22.

In the final, Srikanth will eye his third Superseries title after victories in the 2014 China Open and the 2015 India Open.

With inputs from IANS