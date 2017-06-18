Live Indonesia SSP final, badminton scores and updates: Kidambi Srikanth wins title; beats Kazamusa Sakai in straight games

Report: Former world No 4 Kidambi Srikanth defeated World No 1 Son Wan Ho of Korea to enter the men's singles final of the Indonesia Superseries Premier on a day when HS Prannoy faced defeat against Japanese shutter Kazumasa Sakai in the first semi-final on Saturday.
World No 22 Srikanth played the game of his life to win 21-15, 14-21, 24-22 against the South Korean and set up an enticing clash with Sakai in the final on Sunday at the Jakarta Convention Center.
It was an easy first game for Srikanth who won 21-15. Son looked dangerous when he came close 10-12 from 6-11 but failed to take the advantage.
In the second game, 29-year-old Son made a fine comeback despite trailing 4-6 to rely on his deft net play to equalise one game apiece with a 21-14 win.
The final game remained stiff until the very end with none of the shuttlers giving any space to the opponents. Son edged ahead with a 13-10 lead but Srikanth kept firing winners to equalise at the 14-point mark and even held a point lead.
But Son didn't flinch and kept rallying hard till the end to find crucial points. With the match reaching a tipping point in terms of intensity at 20-all, both the shuttlers felt the heat. While Srikanth banged a smash at the net, Son erred in hitting long. But the Indian kept his nerve to edge past Son and win 24-22.
In the final, Srikanth will eye his third Superseries title after victories in the 2014 China Open and the 2015 India Open.
Published Date: Jun 18, 2017 03:54 pm | Updated Date: Jun 18, 2017 03:55 pm
Jun, 18 2017 IST
Highlights
Srikanth Kidambi beats Kazumasa Sakai: 21-11, 21-19
Former World No 3 Kidambi Srikanth wins his maiden Indonesia Superseries title after beating Sakai in straight games.
UTTER DOMINATION IN ATTACK!
Kidambi Srikanth wins the first game: 21-11
Excellent attacking play from Srikanth there as he toys around with Sakai in the first hurdle to put the Japanese shuttler under immense pressure.
If Srikanth manages to win, he will clinch a career-high ranking of No 2 in the BWF rankings.
If he loses, he can still enjoy the 5th spot in the rankings.
A win-win situation?
16:28 (IST)
16:24 (IST)
15:59 (IST)
15:57 (IST)
15:57 (IST)
15:54 (IST)
15:50 (IST)
18-18! What a second game this is turning out to be. Srikanth must take control now
15:49 (IST)
15:49 (IST)
15:48 (IST)
17-15! Sakai takes a two-point lead as we approach the end of the second game. A couple of misjudged decisions from Srikanth there.
15:46 (IST)
15-15! It's neck-and-neck in the second game as both Srikanth and Sakai are just banking on their attacking prowess
15:45 (IST)
THAT SMASH WAS JUST TOO HOT TO HANDLE!
15:44 (IST)
13-13! Seven points for Srikanth since the mid-game interval as he levels the scores in the second game. Can he stage a comeback to win the match?
15:43 (IST)
15:42 (IST)
12-10! Srikanth wins two consecutive points with the help of his attacking prowess from the forecourt
15:41 (IST)
12-8! Sakai is beginning to dominate the net in the second game.
15:40 (IST)
15:38 (IST)
15:38 (IST)
9-5! Srikanth is taking the advantage of the drift inside the Jakarta Convention Center. He needs to follow up well.
15:36 (IST)
7-3! That was quick!
A four-point lead for Sakai who is much more confident in the second game.
15:35 (IST)
5-3! Sakai is all pumped up in the second game as he plans to go all-out-attack against Srikanth.
15:34 (IST)
3-2! Great defence from Sakai as he manages to execute a fine drive from the midcourt to take a slender one-point lead.
All eyes will be on Srikanth in the crucial second game!
15:32 (IST)
15:30 (IST)
19-11! Srikanth has taken an unassailable lead in the first game as Sakai has been stretched on the basepoint.
15:27 (IST)
17-9! Excellent court coverage from Srikanth enables him to play with even more attack. It is a treat to watch Srikanth when he is on a roll.
15:26 (IST)
14-9! Srikanth has been brilliant with his defensive lifts so far as Sakai is trying to target the Indian shuttler with speedy shots.
15:23 (IST)
15:22 (IST)
10-8! Kidambi leading with a superb shot.
15:20 (IST)
8-5! Srikanth extends his lead with a smart forehand trickery. It will be interesting to see if he manages to play his attacking game throughout the match!
15:19 (IST)
5-3! Srikanth has taken an early lead to put some pressure on the Japanese shuttler. He is playing shots from the forecourt as expected.
15:16 (IST)
15:08 (IST)
15:07 (IST)
Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan beat Chang Ye Na and Lee So Hee: 21-19, 15-21, 21-10
The third seeds from China win the final of the women's doubles in three games.
15:00 (IST)
14:58 (IST)
14:42 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth vs Kazumasa Sakai: Preview
It's the battle between the former World No 4 and the unseeded Japanese shuttler as the duo meet for the first time ever in a BWF tournament. Srikanth lost the opportunity to grab a Superseries title after losing to B Sai Praneeth in the final, however, he stands a chance to finally win it against a rejuvenated Sakai. It's the first Superseries final for the Japanese shuttler, who is ranked at 47 in the BWF rankings.
It won't be an easy win for Srikanth as many predicted because of Sakai ability to shift the momentum out of nowhere. He defeated Rajiv Ouseph in a three-game thriller on Friday and snatched a win against high-flying HS Prannoy in the semi-final. In this case, Srikanth will have to keep Sakai on toes with his range of attacking shots and net plays.
Get ready for a cracker of a match!
14:25 (IST)
Here's how Kidambi Srikanth dished out gritty performance to stun World No 1 Son Wan Ho and storm into final!
Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth dished out a gritty performance to stun world No 1 Korean Son Wan Ho to reach the finals of the $1,000,000 Indonesia Super Series Premier at Jakarta on Saturday.
14:19 (IST)
Ahead of the men's singles final, here's all you need to know about Kazumasa Sakai, who aims to end Japanese men's singles misery by winning his maiden Superseries title against Kidambi Srikanth.
Japan's journeyman Kazumasa Sakai has a golden opportunity to win his first Superseries title with a win over Kidambi Srikanth in the final of 2017 BCA Indonesia Superseries Premier.
13:44 (IST)
13:44 (IST)
13:43 (IST)
13:35 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the final day at the 2017 BCA Indonesia Superseries Premier as India's Kidambi Srikanth takes on qualifier Kazumasa Sakai in the final of the men's singles, while Sung Ji Hyun will square off against Japan's Sayaka Sato in the women's singles final.
So, stick around and don't forget to cheer for your favourite shuttler(s).