Live Indonesia SSP, badminton scores and updates: Saina Nehwal crashes out; HS Prannoy, Srikanth Kidambi enter quarter-finals

Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy moved into the second round while B. Sai Praneeth bowed out of the Indonesia Open Superseries Premier badminton tournament on Wednesday.
In a gruelling 56-minute battle, Srikanth edged past Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong 21-15, 17-21, 21-16, while in a contrasting match, Prannoy outplayed his Indonesian opponent Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-13, 21-18. It was the end of the road for Sai Praneeth as he lost to second seed Son Wan-ho of South Korea in straight games 21-14, 21-18.
In a marathon match, Srikanth started on a positive note, winning the first game. But soon the Guntur player lost his momentum and lost the second game. In the decider, Srikanth played to his strength and displayed some brilliant shots to prevail over his opponent.
In the other match, it was a cake walk for Prannoy as his opponent Ginting never looked in the contention. The Indian shuttler dominated throughout the match and ended up clinching the game.
In men's' doubles category, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were thrashed by Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia 9-21, 19-21 and crashed out of the prestigious tournament.
Womens' doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy also showed a dismal performance and bowed out of the meet. The Indian pair were beaten by Dian Fitriani and Nadya Melati of Indonesia 21-19, 19-21, 13-21 in a match which lasted more than one hour.
On Thursday afternoon, the Indians left in the fray in the singles events will present their credentials for claiming quarter-final berths. Prannoy will clash with top-ranked Lee Chong Wei, while Srikanth takes on Jorgensen. Saina Nehwal will cross swords with Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol, while PV Sindhu will play an evening match against Chinese-American Zhang Beiwen. The Indian doubles teams will no doubt watch from the sidelines, and cheer on their compatriots in the arena.
Fifth seed Sung Ji enters the quarter-finals of the women's singles with a straight-game win over crowd favourite Fitriani. The Korean showed great foot movement and trounced her opponent effortlessly.
Nitchaon Jindapol beats Saina Nehwal: 15-21, 21-6, 16-21
Thailand's Jindapol successfully managed to unsettle former champion Saina in three games to enter the quarter-finals of the women's singles. Saina found it difficult to judge the shuttle speed and ended up on the losing side. What surprised the most was Saina's shot selection from the forecourt in the third game. We witnessed a lot of errors flowing from both sides of the court throughout the match, however, the Indian fell short of confidence in the end.
All eyes will be on PV Sindhu now.
Saina Nehwal dominates second game: 21-6
Brilliant mixture of attacking and defensive shots from Saina unsettled Jindapol as she struggled to play shots from the backcourt. A lot of errors flowed Jindapol's way. Saina, who is a former winner, needs to be quick with her wristy drives from the forecourt.
The final game is underway
Nitchaon Jindapol claims first game: 21-15
Thailand's Jindapol played with confidence right from the beginning but saw herself struggle after the mid-game interval. However, she tried attacking Saina's basepoint and snatched the first game with six consecutive points.
Next up: Saina Nehwal vs Nitchaon Jindapol
It's the tie between World No 15 and World No 14 in the pre-quarters of the women's singles. Saina enjoys a 7-0 lead against the Thai shuttler and is looking to continue her good form in the tournament. She defeated Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon comfortably in the first round.
HS Prannoy trounces Lee Chong Wei: 21-10, 21-18
It has been a rollercoaster ride for freshly installed World No 25 Prannoy after missing out on two crucial competitions – Singapore and Malaysia Superseries – in a bid to recover from minor injury and work on his game. His efforts have reaped the rewards as he downs former champion Lee Chong Wei in straight games to enter the quarter-final of the men's singles. Swift footwork near the forecourt and deceptive shots were key to his triumph over Lee in both the games. Great, great performance by the Indian ace today.
HS Prannoy wins first game: 21-10
It just took 14 minutes for Prannoy to put himself in the driving seat in this pre-quarter-final clash against six-time Indonesia Open champion Lee Chong Wei. Superb drives from the forecourt enabled the Indian shuttler to deceive Lee, who was expecting long shots from the other side of the court.
The second game gets underway!
Srikanth Kidambi beats Jan O Jorgensen: 21-15, 20-22, 21-16
What a three-game thriller this match was! Srikanth showed glimpses of his outstanding attacking prowess in the final stages of the third game to enter the quarter-final in a 57-minute marathon against Jorgensen. The Indian ace looked uncomfortable while facing shots towards his tramlines but avoided the same in the third as he positioned himself well to attack.
Jan O Jorgensen wins the second game: 22-20
Jorgensen almost gave away the game in the dying stages of the second game. Srikanth succumbed to Jorgensen's deceptive shots from the forecourt and misjudged a few shots in the first half of the second game.
The third and final game gets underway!
Day 3 of the Indonesia Open Superseries Premier tournament will see India’s male shuttlers facing a trial by fire. While HS Prannoy will square off against the menacing Lee Chong Wei, who’s the top seed at the tournament, Kidambi Srikanth finds himself crossing paths with Danish fourth seed Jan O Jorgensen.
Among other Indian shuttlers in action today are Saina Nehwal, who will take Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol, and 4th seeded PV Sindhu, who takes on USA’s Beiwen Zhang.
The biggest names in the sport will also take the court at the Jakarta Convention Center today. The women’s singles matches will be headlined by top-seeded Tai Tzu Ying’s clash with home favourite Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. The other notable players in action in the category are sixth seed Sun Yu, who squares off against Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand, fifth seed Sung Ji Hyun, who takes on Fitriani Fitriani and third seed Akane Yamaguchi, who takes the court against Japanese compatriot Nozomi Okuhara.
The men’s singles event will see eighth seed Chen Long (facing Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie), fifth seed Shi Yuqi (facing England’s Rajiv Ouseph), sixth seed Chou Tien Chen (facing Denmark’s Anders Antonsen) and second seed Son Wan Ho (facing Zhao Junpeng).
The mixed doubles event will see top seeds Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen of China taking on Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino. England’s fifth seeded pairing of Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock will also take the court, facing home favourites Alfian Eko Prasetya and Annisa Saufika.
Sung Ji Hyun beats Fitriani Fitriani: 21-10, 21-10
Fifth seed Sung Ji enters the quarter-finals of the women's singles with a straight-game win over crowd favourite Fitriani. The Korean showed great foot movement and trounced her opponent effortlessly.
Nitchaon Jindapol beats Saina Nehwal: 15-21, 21-6, 16-21
Thailand's Jindapol successfully managed to unsettle former champion Saina in three games to enter the quarter-finals of the women's singles. Saina found it difficult to judge the shuttle speed and ended up on the losing side. What surprised the most was Saina's shot selection from the forecourt in the third game. We witnessed a lot of errors flowing from both sides of the court throughout the match, however, the Indian fell short of confidence in the end.
All eyes will be on PV Sindhu now.
17-14! Five straight points and the last one was a superb deceptive drive. Everything is going Jindapol's way at the moment.
16-14! A little bit of trickery from Jindapol allows her to open up a two-point lead in the deciding game. She has won four points on the trot and mind you, she is damn good with tiring rallies.
16:25 (IST)
14-12! After the change of ends, Saina has become more clinical with her shots from near the net. Will she maintain her lead?
16:24 (IST)
10-10! This is turning out to be a very tensed game. Both shuttlers are picking up the pace and covering the backcourt to avoid errors. Notably, Saina invited pressure with long shots. Jindapol, on the other hand, is known for her attacking prowess, especially towards the end of the game.
16:20 (IST)
6-5! Jindapol is trying to put pressure on Saina with accurate net flicks. The Thai's body language looks better now.
16:15 (IST)
Saina Nehwal dominates second game: 21-6
Brilliant mixture of attacking and defensive shots from Saina unsettled Jindapol as she struggled to play shots from the backcourt. A lot of errors flowed Jindapol's way. Saina, who is a former winner, needs to be quick with her wristy drives from the forecourt.
The final game is underway
17-6! Saina Nehwal has covered the court with ease in the second game. Jinapol is struggling to lunge towards her right tramline.
16:04 (IST)
14-4! Saina has taken an unassailable lead in the third game. The Indian shuttler has shown great composure and dominance on the backcourt. Great movement.
16:00 (IST)
9-4! Saina strengthens her lead further with that forehand shot. Jindapol is trying her best to lift the shuttle from the baseline.
15:54 (IST)
7-2! Saina opens up a five-point lead with a calm drop shot.
15:53 (IST)
3-0! Saina is showing urgency in the second game against Jindapol. She has now taken the attacking approach for better movement and quick net plays.
Nitchaon Jindapol claims first game: 21-15
Thailand's Jindapol played with confidence right from the beginning but saw herself struggle after the mid-game interval. However, she tried attacking Saina's basepoint and snatched the first game with six consecutive points.
15:45 (IST)
16-14! Jindapol deceives Saina with a low forehand drive. Can she go all the way to win the first game?
15:43 (IST)
And a smart serve from Saina makes it 10-12. Jindapol is doing her best to maintain the lead.
15:40 (IST)
11-7! Saina Nehwal closes the gap with a drop shot. The World No 15 is caught at the basepoint at times.
15:38 (IST)
8-4! Saina misjudges Jindapol's lobbed drive and leaves it to gift another point to the Thai shuttler after a net error.
15:33 (IST)
2-2! Both Saina and Jindapol are trying to settle with net plays. The Indian shuttler has to position herself, preferably on the baseline so that she can cover the court and defend well.
15:25 (IST)
Saina Nehwal and Nitchaon Jindapol have entered the court for their pre-quarters clash.
Next up: Saina Nehwal vs Nitchaon Jindapol
It's the tie between World No 15 and World No 14 in the pre-quarters of the women's singles. Saina enjoys a 7-0 lead against the Thai shuttler and is looking to continue her good form in the tournament. She defeated Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon comfortably in the first round.
HS Prannoy trounces Lee Chong Wei: 21-10, 21-18
It has been a rollercoaster ride for freshly installed World No 25 Prannoy after missing out on two crucial competitions – Singapore and Malaysia Superseries – in a bid to recover from minor injury and work on his game. His efforts have reaped the rewards as he downs former champion Lee Chong Wei in straight games to enter the quarter-final of the men's singles. Swift footwork near the forecourt and deceptive shots were key to his triumph over Lee in both the games. Great, great performance by the Indian ace today.
19-17! Prannoy smashes down the court and is two points away from a famous win!
14:19 (IST)
Elsewhere....
17-13! Lee misjudges the drop and leaves it. Prannoy is just four points away from beating the six-time champion.
14:17 (IST)
13-13! Lee bounces back as Prannoy hits the net twice. Errors did the damage in the first game for Lee but he looks sharper in the second.
14:11 (IST)
8-5! Prannoy has taken the lead again. Looks like Lee's long rally trick is turning against him as Prannoy is successfully lifting shots in return.
14:05 (IST)
3-2! Lee is pushing for long rallies to drain his Indian counterpart. Prannoy needs to focus on his footwork and backcourt to avoid attacking moves from the Malaysian.
14:01 (IST)
HS Prannoy wins first game: 21-10
It just took 14 minutes for Prannoy to put himself in the driving seat in this pre-quarter-final clash against six-time Indonesia Open champion Lee Chong Wei. Superb drives from the forecourt enabled the Indian shuttler to deceive Lee, who was expecting long shots from the other side of the court.
The second game gets underway!
One way traffic in the first game. Amazing confidence and shot-selection from Prannoy.
14-7! Prannoy holds onto his lead in the first game against Lee. This could turn out to be a great win for the Indian after recovering from an injury recently. He showed how comfortable he was on the baseline against Anthony Ginting in the first round. Can he replicate the same against the Malaysian legend?
13:52 (IST)
5-0! HS Prannoy takes an unassailable five-point lead against top-seed Lee Chong Wei and puts the Malaysian under serious pressure. Are we in for yet another upset after Lin Dan was knocked out in the first round yesterday?
