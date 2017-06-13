Live Indonesia SSP, badminton scores and updates: Saina Nehwal beats Ratchanok Intanon to enter second round; PV Sindhu to play next

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty qualified for the Indonesia Open World Superseries Premier badminton here on Monday.
Satwik and Chirag won the first qualifying match against Indonesian pair of Altof Barriq and Reinard Dhanriano 22-20, 21-9 in 30 minutes.
In the second match, the Indian pair overcame Indonesians Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Frengky Wijaya Putra 21-18, 21-16 in 36 minutes to qualify for the first round of the tournament to be held on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu will begin their women's singles campaign against Thai girls Ratchanok Intanon and Pornpawee Chochuwong respectively.
The mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and B. Sumeeth Reddy will also play their qualifying rounds on Tuesday.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Jun 13, 2017 03:12 pm | Updated Date: Jun 13, 2017 03:14 pm
Saina Nehwal beats Ratchanok Intanon: 17-21, 21-18, 21-12
Saina books her spot in the second round of the Indonesia Open after beating Ratchanok Intanon in a three-game thriller. This tie was going to be a difficult one for Saina not because she was coming back from an injury but due to Intanon's attacking prowess. Interestingly, the Thai shuttler succumbed to Saina's overall performance, especially from the forecourt. The Indian ace successfully managed to lift all the drop shots and covered the base position swiftly.
Saina Nehwal claims second game: 21-18
Great control and footwork from the basepoint ensured Saina maintained pressure on Intanon despite playing defensively towards the end of the second game. The third and final game will decide who will enter the second round of the women's singles.
Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon
Two former champions Saina and Ratchanok face each other for the 13th time in a BWF tournament with the Indian having a 7-5 lead in the overall head-to-head meetings. This will be a stern test for Saina who is on a comeback trail, while Ratchanok is fighting her way back to the top. An interesting contest awaits!
Irfan Fadhila and Weni Anggraini beat Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy: 21-12, 21-9
What a dominant performance by Fadhila and Weni as the Indonesian duo outclassed Ashwini and Sumeeth in straight games to enter the second round of the mixed doubles.
Tai Tzu Ying enters second round, beats Mitani: 21-8, 21-12
World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying registers a straight-game win over Japan's Minatsu Mitani in the first round of the women's singles. It was an easy job for the Chinese Taipei shuttler as she looks set to continue her red-hot form in the Superseries events.
Akane Yamaguchi beats Jang Mi Lee: 21-19, 21-15
Third seed Yamaguchi seals a spot in the second round of the women's singles after a tiring match with Korean Lee. Both shuttlers were hesitant to play defensively and therefore relied on offensive shots from the base position.
Chris and Gabrielle Adcock beat Lee Chun Hei and Chau Hoi Wah: 21-18, 21-17
English duo Chris and Gabby Adcock enter the second round of the mixed doubles with a straight-game win over Lee and Chau. The Adcocks started well and finished the match in the same fashion.
Nitchaon Jindapol beats Kim Hyo Min: 21-11, 21-10
That's it! A great defensive display from Jindapol ensures the Thai shuttler's place in the second round of the women's singles where she will face former champion Saina Nehwal.
Nitchaon Jindapol wins the first game: 21-16
Thailand's Jindapol claimed the first game easily over Korea's Kim Hyo Min after playing a barrage of cross court shots and her flexible wrist shots were difficult to judge towards the end. The winner of this clash will meet Saina Nehwal in the second round of women's singles.
The second game gets underway.
19-11! Saina is keeping her cool in the final stages of the third game against World No 8 Intanon. She just needs three points to enter the second round.
14-9! Both the shuttlers are playing shots close to the net to unsettle the flow of the game. Saina still holds a five-point lead
9-4! Saina is playing magnificently at the moment with accurate crosscourt shots and net plays which are creating a lot of problems for Intanon.
4-2! Saina takes a two-point lead with a superb deceiving forehand smash. Notably, Saina's judgement and her position during tiring rallies have improved a lot.
We all are pumped up, aren't we?
Saina Nehwal claims second game: 21-18
Great control and footwork from the basepoint ensured Saina maintained pressure on Intanon despite playing defensively towards the end of the second game. The third and final game will decide who will enter the second round of the women's singles.
16-16! Intanon wins three consecutive points to level the scores in the second game. Huge crowd support for the Thai shuttler inside the Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia.
14-12! Saina successfully hits a crosscourt drop on Intanon's left tramline but the shuttle lands just outside the line. The Indian has a two-point lead
13-9! Superb foot movement near the forecourt allows Saina to target Intanon with a body shot. Will she claim the second game?
Saina wins five points on the trot to unsettle Intanon at the break of the second game.
8-7! Saina is struggling to keep her momentum as she squanders a four-point lead against Inatanon, who is not giving up easily.
6-2! Saina takes a healthy four-point lead in the second game after losing the first game despite being 10-4 at one stage.
Ratchanok Intanon wins first game: 21-17
After a good start, Saina Nehwal lost a handful of points near the forecourt and allowed Intanon to play forehand drives. Saina should target one of the tramlines and try to unsettle her Thai counterpart with a few crosscourt drops.
19-16! Ratchanok Intanon wins three successive points to put pressure on Saina Nehwal in the first game.
Intanon's net play has been accurate so far. Saina, on the other hand, is trying hard to push Intanon towards the baseline. Saina leads 14-13
5-2! Saina Nehwal is looking comfortable on the near court as she forces Intanon to play long forehand drives.
Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon
Two former champions Saina and Ratchanok face each other for the 13th time in a BWF tournament with the Indian having a 7-5 lead in the overall head-to-head meetings. This will be a stern test for Saina who is on a comeback trail, while Ratchanok is fighting her way back to the top. An interesting contest awaits!
Gregoria Mariska beats Chen Yufei: 17-21, 21-19, 21-19
Despite losing the first game, Mariska played with an offensive approach till her very last shot to beat China's Yufei in three games to ensure a place in the second round of the women's singles.
Irfan Fadhila and Weni Anggraini beat Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy: 21-12, 21-9
What a dominant performance by Fadhila and Weni as the Indonesian duo outclassed Ashwini and Sumeeth in straight games to enter the second round of the mixed doubles.
17-7! The Indonesian pair has outfoxed the Indian duo as they are running away with the lead. Excellent court coverage by Fadhila and Weni
Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth trail 14-6 in the second game against Irfan Fadhila and Weni Anggraini. The Indian duo seems to have lost the momentum early in the second game.
The duo looked comfortable at the start but a barrage of errors towards the end of the first game proved costly.
Tai Tzu Ying enters second round, beats Mitani: 21-8, 21-12
World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying registers a straight-game win over Japan's Minatsu Mitani in the first round of the women's singles. It was an easy job for the Chinese Taipei shuttler as she looks set to continue her red-hot form in the Superseries events.
Ponnappa and Sumeeth trail 11-10 at the interval of the first game. At one stage the duo led 10-7 but squandered a three-point lead.
Ashwini Ponnappa and B Sumeeth Reddy will be in action as they take on Irfan Fadhila and Weni Anggraini of Indonesia in the first round of the mixed doubles at the Indonesia Open.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the 2017 BCA Indonesia Superseries Premier as shuttlers from around the world compete to enhance their qualification spot in the World Championships and Dubai Finals later this year. The Indian contingent includes PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, N Sikki Readdy, Ashwini Ponnappa, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and B Sumeeth Reddy. Stick around for all the live scores and updates.