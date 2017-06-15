You are here:
Live Indonesia SSP, badminton scores and updates: PV Sindhu bows out; HS Prannoy, Srikanth Kidambi enter quarter-finals

Jun, 15 2017

Jun, 15 2017 IST

  • 20:26 (IST)

    21-18! Beiwen Zhang clinches the decider and wins the game against PV Sindhu

  • 20:24 (IST)

    20-17! Zhang manages to up the ante and increase her lead

  • 20:24 (IST)

    17-17! The see-saw seems to be moving up and down a lot more fast now 

  • 20:21 (IST)

    14-14! A truly nail-biting contest between Sindhu and Zhang

  • 20:19 (IST)

    12-12! It is becoming quite the cliffhanger.

  • 20:13 (IST)

     8-8! We are still following the game that has more ups and downs than a see-saw in a children's playground

  • 20:10 (IST)

    5-5! We are back to the "you-take-a-point" "I-will-take-a-point" game between Sindhu and Zhang

  • 20:09 (IST)

  • 20:07 (IST)

    3-1!  Sindhu takes the lead in the decider 

  • 20:03 (IST)

    21-12! Zhang counters Sindhu's onslaught effectively and races to clinch the game. This match will now go into a decider 

  • 20:00 (IST)

    14-11! Zhang still leads the Indian shuttler, but Sindhu is closing down on the lead  

  • 19:57 (IST)

    11-6! We are still somehow with that five-point lead. Zhang leads and is playing to push the match to the third game. 

  • 19:54 (IST)

    8-3! Zhang races to that 'five-point lead' over Sindhu

  • 19:52 (IST)

  • 19:51 (IST)

    5-2! Beiwen Zhang turns the table to lead in the opening moments of the second game

  • 19:46 (IST)

    21-15! PV Sindhu breaks the five-point lead pattern to take the first game. The initial neck-to-neck contest gave way to a Sindhu domination later.  

  • 19:45 (IST)

    19-14! Well, remember the observation on that five-point lead. Sindhu has taken it pretty seriously. 

  • 19:42 (IST)

    15-10! PV Sindhu seems to be having her eyes firm on maintaining the five-point lead

  • 19:41 (IST)

    13-8! Sindhu doing well to increase the lead by a comfortable 5 points. 

  • 19:37 (IST)

    9-7! Sindhu gains the lead over American Beiwen Zhang in Game 1

  • 19:34 (IST)

    4-4!  SIndhu and Beiwen not allowing the other to gain the upper hand 

  • 19:28 (IST)

    PV Sindhu and Beiwen Zhang have entered the court for their pre-quarters clash

  • 19:26 (IST)

    Next up: PV Sindhu vs Beiwen Zhang

    It is the tie between World No 3 and World No 10 in the pre-quarters of the Women's singles. Sindhu leads the American 3-0 in head-to-head matches and would like to continue her good form from Round 1.    

  • 18:18 (IST)

    Other results:

    - Sixth seed Chou Tein Chen beats Anders Antonsen 21-12, 20-22, 21-15 to enter the quarter-finals

    Rajiv Ouseph edges past fifth seed Shi Yuqi 21-12, 21-15 and books his quarter-finals spot

    - Tzu Wei Wang sails into the next round with a comfortable 21-16, 21-18 win over NG Ka Long Angus in the second round.

    - Second seed Korean Son Wan Ho defeated Zhao Junpeng 20-22, 21-7, 21-16 to cement his place in the quarter-finals

  • 18:03 (IST)

    Sung Ji Hyun beats Fitriani Fitriani: 21-10, 21-10

    Fifth seed Sung Ji enters the quarter-finals of the women's singles with a straight-game win over crowd favourite Fitriani. The Korean showed great foot movement and trounced her opponent effortlessly. 

  • 17:04 (IST)

  • 16:44 (IST)

    Nitchaon Jindapol beats Saina Nehwal: 15-21, 21-6, 16-21

    Thailand's Jindapol successfully managed to unsettle former champion Saina in three games to enter the quarter-finals of the women's singles. Saina found it difficult to judge the shuttle speed and ended up on the losing side. What surprised the most was Saina's shot selection from the forecourt in the third game. We witnessed a lot of errors flowing from both sides of the court throughout the match, however, the Indian fell short of confidence in the end.   

    All eyes will be on PV Sindhu now. 

  • 16:30 (IST)

  • 16:29 (IST)

    17-14! Five straight points and the last one was a superb deceptive drive. Everything is going Jindapol's way at the moment. 

  • 16:28 (IST)

    16-14! A little bit of trickery from Jindapol allows her to open up a two-point lead in the deciding game. She has won four points on the trot and mind you, she is damn good with tiring rallies.

  • 16:25 (IST)

    14-12! After the change of ends, Saina has become more clinical with her shots from near the net. Will she maintain her lead?

  • 16:24 (IST)

  • 16:23 (IST)

    10-10! This is turning out to be a very tensed game. Both shuttlers are picking up the pace and covering the backcourt to avoid errors. Notably, Saina invited pressure with long shots. Jindapol, on the other hand, is known for her attacking prowess, especially towards the end of the game.

  • 16:20 (IST)

    6-5! Jindapol is trying to put pressure on Saina with accurate net flicks. The Thai's body language looks better now. 

  • 16:15 (IST)

  • 16:14 (IST)

    Saina Nehwal dominates second game: 21-6

    Brilliant mixture of attacking and defensive shots from Saina unsettled Jindapol as she struggled to play shots from the backcourt. A lot of errors flowed Jindapol's way. Saina, who is a former winner, needs to be quick with her wristy drives from the forecourt.

    The final game is underway

  • 16:10 (IST)

    17-6! Saina Nehwal has covered the court with ease in the second game. Jinapol is struggling to lunge towards her right tramline. 

  • 16:04 (IST)

  • 16:03 (IST)

    14-4! Saina has taken an unassailable lead in the third game. The Indian shuttler has shown great composure and dominance on the backcourt. Great movement. 

  • 16:00 (IST)

  • 15:59 (IST)

    9-4! Saina strengthens her lead further with that forehand shot. Jindapol is trying her best to lift the shuttle from the baseline. 

  • 15:54 (IST)

    7-2! Saina opens up a five-point lead with a calm drop shot. 

  • 15:53 (IST)

  • 15:53 (IST)

    3-0! Saina is showing urgency in the second game against Jindapol. She has now taken the attacking approach for better movement and quick net plays. 

  • 15:50 (IST)

    Nitchaon Jindapol claims first game: 21-15

    Thailand's Jindapol played with confidence right from the beginning but saw herself struggle after the mid-game interval. However, she tried attacking Saina's basepoint and snatched the first game with six consecutive points.

  • 15:45 (IST)

    16-14! Jindapol deceives Saina with a low forehand drive. Can she go all the way to win the first game?

  • 15:43 (IST)

  • 15:41 (IST)

    And a smart serve from Saina makes it 10-12. Jindapol is doing her best to maintain the lead. 

  • 15:40 (IST)

    11-7! Saina Nehwal closes the gap with a drop shot. The World No 15 is caught at the basepoint at times. 

  • 15:38 (IST)

Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy moved into the second round while B. Sai Praneeth bowed out of the Indonesia Open Superseries Premier badminton tournament on Wednesday.

File image of Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth. AFP

File image of Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth. AFP

In a gruelling 56-minute battle, Srikanth edged past Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong 21-15, 17-21, 21-16, while in a contrasting match, Prannoy outplayed his Indonesian opponent Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-13, 21-18. It was the end of the road for Sai Praneeth as he lost to second seed Son Wan-ho of South Korea in straight games 21-14, 21-18.

In a marathon match, Srikanth started on a positive note, winning the first game. But soon the Guntur player lost his momentum and lost the second game. In the decider, Srikanth played to his strength and displayed some brilliant shots to prevail over his opponent.

In the other match, it was a cake walk for Prannoy as his opponent Ginting never looked in the contention. The Indian shuttler dominated throughout the match and ended up clinching the game.

In men's' doubles category, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were thrashed by Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia 9-21, 19-21 and crashed out of the prestigious tournament.

Womens' doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy also showed a dismal performance and bowed out of the meet. The Indian pair were beaten by Dian Fitriani and Nadya Melati of Indonesia 21-19, 19-21, 13-21 in a match which lasted more than one hour.

On Thursday afternoon, the Indians left in the fray in the singles events will present their credentials for claiming quarter-final berths. Prannoy will clash with top-ranked Lee Chong Wei, while Srikanth takes on Jorgensen. Saina Nehwal will cross swords with Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol, while PV Sindhu will play an evening match against Chinese-American Zhang Beiwen. The Indian doubles teams will no doubt watch from the sidelines, and cheer on their compatriots in the arena.

 


Published Date: Jun 15, 2017 06:17 pm | Updated Date: Jun 15, 2017 08:27 pm

