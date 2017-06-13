Live Indonesia SSP, badminton scores and updates: PV Sindhu beats Pornpawee Chochuwong to enter second round; Saina Nehwal wins

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty qualified for the Indonesia Open World Superseries Premier badminton here on Monday.

Satwik and Chirag won the first qualifying match against Indonesian pair of Altof Barriq and Reinard Dhanriano 22-20, 21-9 in 30 minutes.

In the second match, the Indian pair overcame Indonesians Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Frengky Wijaya Putra 21-18, 21-16 in 36 minutes to qualify for the first round of the tournament to be held on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu will begin their women's singles campaign against Thai girls Ratchanok Intanon and Pornpawee Chochuwong respectively.

The mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and B. Sumeeth Reddy will also play their qualifying rounds on Tuesday.

With inputs from IANS