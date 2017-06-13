Live Indonesia SSP, badminton scores and updates: PV Sindhu beats Pornpawee Chochuwong to enter second round; Saina Nehwal wins

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty qualified for the Indonesia Open World Superseries Premier badminton here on Monday.
Satwik and Chirag won the first qualifying match against Indonesian pair of Altof Barriq and Reinard Dhanriano 22-20, 21-9 in 30 minutes.
In the second match, the Indian pair overcame Indonesians Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Frengky Wijaya Putra 21-18, 21-16 in 36 minutes to qualify for the first round of the tournament to be held on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu will begin their women's singles campaign against Thai girls Ratchanok Intanon and Pornpawee Chochuwong respectively.
The mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and B. Sumeeth Reddy will also play their qualifying rounds on Tuesday.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Jun 13, 2017 06:22 pm | Updated Date: Jun 13, 2017 06:23 pm
Highlights
PV Sindhu downs Pornpawee Chochuwong: 21-12, 21-19
Fourth seed Sindhu smashes her way into the second round of the women's singles after beating Thailand's Chochuwong in straight games. From her base position to shot-selection, Sindhu dominated throughout the match, especially from the forecourt. The net shots were perfectly executed, however, Chochuwong stretched Sindhu a bit in the second half but couldn't get over the line.
PV Sindhu vs Pornapawee Chochuwong: PREVIEW
This will be their first ever meeting in a BWF tournament as the fourth-seed Sindhu has her sights set on the title. That being said, if things go well for the Olympic medallist, she may face Carolina Marin in the semi-final.
UP NEXT:
PV Sindhu takes on Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in what looks like an easy game for the Hyderabad-born shuttler.
Saina Nehwal beats Ratchanok Intanon: 17-21, 21-18, 21-12
Saina books her spot in the second round of the Indonesia Open after beating Ratchanok Intanon in a three-game thriller. This tie was going to be a difficult one for Saina not because she was coming back from an injury but due to Intanon's attacking prowess. Interestingly, the Thai shuttler succumbed to Saina's overall performance, especially from the forecourt. The Indian ace successfully managed to lift all the drop shots and covered the base position swiftly.
Saina Nehwal claims second game: 21-18
Great control and footwork from the basepoint ensured Saina maintained pressure on Intanon despite playing defensively towards the end of the second game. The third and final game will decide who will enter the second round of the women's singles.
Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon
Two former champions Saina and Ratchanok face each other for the 13th time in a BWF tournament with the Indian having a 7-5 lead in the overall head-to-head meetings. This will be a stern test for Saina who is on a comeback trail, while Ratchanok is fighting her way back to the top. An interesting contest awaits!
Irfan Fadhila and Weni Anggraini beat Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy: 21-12, 21-9
What a dominant performance by Fadhila and Weni as the Indonesian duo outclassed Ashwini and Sumeeth in straight games to enter the second round of the mixed doubles.
Tai Tzu Ying enters second round, beats Mitani: 21-8, 21-12
World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying registers a straight-game win over Japan's Minatsu Mitani in the first round of the women's singles. It was an easy job for the Chinese Taipei shuttler as she looks set to continue her red-hot form in the Superseries events.
18-18! 19-year-old Chen Xiaoxin is not giving up at all as she fights back to stay alive in the tie. Can she cause an upset?
18-15! Xiaoxin tried to make her way back into the third game but still trails by three points. Marin must win the tie from here!
15-10! The Spaniard is running away with the lead and looks set to join the likes of Tai Tzu Ying, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Sung Ji Hyun in the second round.
Elsewhere, it is a neck and neck situation between Carolina Marin and Chen Xiaoxin as the match is into the deciding game. Xiaoxin won the first game 21-12 and lost the second 10-21.
Marin has a two-point lead (7-5) in the third game. This has to be one of the exciting matches of the day!
18-17! Chochuwong has finally picked up the pace in the dying stages of the second game. Too late it seems but still she can stun Sindhu to snatch the game and claw back into the match.
15-11! Sindhu manages to restore a four-point lead in the second game. Looks like she is going for the kill with two consecutive attacking shots.
10-10! From being 9-3, Sindhu loses six points on the trot as Chochuwong makes a stunning comeback to level the score in the second game. Will she turn the match from here?
7-3! Saina maintains her domination in the second game with unplayable forehand drives and net flicks from the forecourt. Chochuwong has no answer to this whatsoever.
PV Sindhu wins first game: 21-12
It's one way traffic at the moment as fourth seed Sindhu crosses the first hurdle with ease. The Hyderabad-born shuttler has covered the court quite well and that has allowed her to test Chochuwong with variations. The second game gets underway.
15-8! Sindhu has opened up a healthy seven-point lead in the first game against Pornpawee Chochuwong. She looks in superb touch.
Sayaka Sato beats He Bingjiao: 21-17, 21-18
Japanese ace Sayaka defeated 20-year-old Bingjiao of China in straight games to enter the second round.
Korea's Sung Ji Hyun enters the second round with ease
Akane Yamaguchi beats Jang Mi Lee: 21-19, 21-15
Third seed Yamaguchi seals a spot in the second round of the women's singles after a tiring match with Korean Lee. Both shuttlers were hesitant to play defensively and therefore relied on offensive shots from the base position.
Chris and Gabrielle Adcock beat Lee Chun Hei and Chau Hoi Wah: 21-18, 21-17
English duo Chris and Gabby Adcock enter the second round of the mixed doubles with a straight-game win over Lee and Chau. The Adcocks started well and finished the match in the same fashion.
Nitchaon Jindapol beats Kim Hyo Min: 21-11, 21-10
That's it! A great defensive display from Jindapol ensures the Thai shuttler's place in the second round of the women's singles where she will face former champion Saina Nehwal.
Nitchaon Jindapol wins the first game: 21-16
Thailand's Jindapol claimed the first game easily over Korea's Kim Hyo Min after playing a barrage of cross court shots and her flexible wrist shots were difficult to judge towards the end. The winner of this clash will meet Saina Nehwal in the second round of women's singles.
The second game gets underway.
19-11! Saina is keeping her cool in the final stages of the third game against World No 8 Intanon. She just needs three points to enter the second round.
14-9! Both the shuttlers are playing shots close to the net to unsettle the flow of the game. Saina still holds a five-point lead
9-4! Saina is playing magnificently at the moment with accurate crosscourt shots and net plays which are creating a lot of problems for Intanon.
4-2! Saina takes a two-point lead with a superb deceiving forehand smash. Notably, Saina's judgement and her position during tiring rallies have improved a lot.
16-16! Intanon wins three consecutive points to level the scores in the second game. Huge crowd support for the Thai shuttler inside the Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia.
14-12! Saina successfully hits a crosscourt drop on Intanon's left tramline but the shuttle lands just outside the line. The Indian has a two-point lead