Live Indonesia SSP, badminton scores and updates: Kidambi Srikanth takes on Wong Wing Ki Vincent, B Sai Praneeth faces Son Wan Ho

The Indian contingent had a spectacular opening day at the 2017 BCA Indonesia Super Series Premier with Saina Nehwal brushing aside Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon and Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu also breezing into the next round with a win over Pornpawee Chochuwong.
On Wednesday, all eyes will be on men's shuttlers like Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth and World No 29 HS Prannoy. While Praneeth will be up against second seeded Son Wan Ho of Korea, he has strengthened his credentials by clinching the Singapore Open and Thailand Grand Prix Gold recently.
Meanwhile, former World No 4 Srikanth, who missed out on the Singapore Open, will face off against Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong in a tense first round encounter.
The duo have not met since the 2016 Korea Open where the Hong Kong shuttler won the tie in three games.
Also in action on Wednesday is the doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who will take on the Indonesian pairing of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.
Published Date: Jun 14, 2017 10:51 am | Updated Date: Jun 14, 2017 10:51 am
Highlights
11:14 (IST)
The men's doubles event also has an equally noteworth upset. Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen have stunned Indonesian top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in straight games. The Danish pair won its men’s doubles clash 21-16, 21-16 in 34 minutes.
11:05 (IST)
And we already have an upset! China’s Huang Yaqiong and Yu Xiaohan have stunned top seeds from Japan Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi 21-7, 22-20 in the women's doubles event in a 44-minute encounter.
11:02 (IST)
10:28 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the 2017 BCA Indonesia Superseries Premier. After a great day in the office for Indian shuttlers like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu on Tuesday, B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, N Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take guard on Wednesday. Stick around for all the live scores and updates.