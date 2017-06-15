Live Indonesia SSP, badminton scores and updates: Kidambi Srikanth takes on Jan O Jorgensen; HS Prannoy to play next

Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy moved into the second round while B. Sai Praneeth bowed out of the Indonesia Open Superseries Premier badminton tournament on Wednesday.
In a gruelling 56-minute battle, Srikanth edged past Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong 21-15, 17-21, 21-16, while in a contrasting match, Prannoy outplayed his Indonesian opponent Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-13, 21-18. It was the end of the road for Sai Praneeth as he lost to second seed Son Wan-ho of South Korea in straight games 21-14, 21-18.
In a marathon match, Srikanth started on a positive note, winning the first game. But soon the Guntur player lost his momentum and lost the second game. In the decider, Srikanth played to his strength and displayed some brilliant shots to prevail over his opponent.
In the other match, it was a cake walk for Prannoy as his opponent Ginting never looked in the contention. The Indian shuttler dominated throughout the match and ended up clinching the game.
In men's' doubles category, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were thrashed by Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia 9-21, 19-21 and crashed out of the prestigious tournament.
Womens' doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy also showed a dismal performance and bowed out of the meet. The Indian pair were beaten by Dian Fitriani and Nadya Melati of Indonesia 21-19, 19-21, 13-21 in a match which lasted more than one hour.
On Thursday afternoon, the Indians left in the fray in the singles events will present their credentials for claiming quarter-final berths. Prannoy will clash with top-ranked Lee Chong Wei, while Srikanth takes on Jorgensen. Saina Nehwal will cross swords with Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol, while PV Sindhu will play an evening match against Chinese-American Zhang Beiwen. The Indian doubles teams will no doubt watch from the sidelines, and cheer on their compatriots in the arena.
Published Date: Jun 15, 2017 12:47 pm | Updated Date: Jun 15, 2017 12:49 pm
Jun, 15 2017 IST
Highlights
Day 3 of the Indonesia Open Superseries Premier tournament will see India’s male shuttlers facing a trial by fire. While HS Prannoy will square off against the menacing Lee Chong Wei, who’s the top seed at the tournament, Kidambi Srikanth finds himself crossing paths with Danish fourth seed Jan O Jorgensen.
Among other Indian shuttlers in action today are Saina Nehwal, who will take Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol, and 4th seeded PV Sindhu, who takes on USA’s Beiwen Zhang.
The biggest names in the sport will also take the court at the Jakarta Convention Center today. The women’s singles matches will be headlined by top-seeded Tai Tzu Ying’s clash with home favourite Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. The other notable players in action in the category are sixth seed Sun Yu, who squares off against Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand, fifth seed Sung Ji Hyun, who takes on Fitriani Fitriani and third seed Akane Yamaguchi, who takes the court against Japanese compatriot Nozomi Okuhara.
The men’s singles event will see eighth seed Chen Long (facing Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie), fifth seed Shi Yuqi (facing England’s Rajiv Ouseph), sixth seed Chou Tien Chen (facing Denmark’s Anders Antonsen) and second seed Son Wan Ho (facing Zhao Junpeng).
The mixed doubles event will see top seeds Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen of China taking on Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino. England’s fifth seeded pairing of Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock will also take the court, facing home favourites Alfian Eko Prasetya and Annisa Saufika.
16-14! Jorgensen manages to lift the drop shot but fails to scoop the shuttle in return. Srikanth is forcing the Dane to play shots from the forecourt.
15-11! Notably, Srikanth is not allowing Jorgensen to cover the backcourt. He wins two consecutive points with crosscourt shots.
6-6! Both Srikanth and Jorgensen are playing attacking shots right from the word 'go'. Srikanth is looking pumped up after his brilliant fightback against Wong Wing Ki Vincent.
Kidambi and Jorgensen have entered the court. Time for some action!
Kidambi Srikanth vs Jan O Jorgensen
Srikanth faces Danish ace Jorgensen for the fifth time as both the shuttlers are tied on 2-2 in the overall head-to-head meetings. Srikanth and Jorgensen are making their way back into the international circuit after being out with injuries.
Lee Chong Wei vs HS Prannoy
Lee and Prannoy have faced each other on two occasions – 2014 Denmark Open and 2013 India Open – where the Malaysian registered comfortable victories in straight games. Lee is aiming for his seventh Indonesia title, while Prannoy is coming back from a minor injury after missing the Singapore and Malaysia Superseries events.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the pre-quarters of the 2017 BCA Indonesia Superseries Premier as the Indians left in the fray in the singles events will present their credentials for claiming quarter-final berths. HS Prannoy will clash with top-ranked Lee Chong Wei, while Kidambi Srikanth faces fourth seed Jan O Jorgensen. Saina Nehwal will face yet another Thai shuttler Nitchaon Jindapol, while PV Sindhu will cross swords against Chinese-American Zhang Beiwen.
Stick around for live scores and updates.